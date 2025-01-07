ISRAELHAMASWAR. Tel Aviv attacks Sana’a and the Houthis respond with missiles and drones

In response to the publication of a list of Yemeni leaders to be killed by the Israeli government, Yemen has published its own list of Israeli leaders for possible elimination. Yemen’s warning to Israel: “If you target our leaders, we will also target your leaders…”

The statement was issued by General Abdussalam Juhaf. Despite numerous attacks in Yemen, the Houthis do not plan to stop attacks against Israel. Not only on January 3, a press release by Ansar Allah reports: “The armed forces target the Israeli enemy’s power plant and a military target in Jaffa”. The Houthis have announced the implementation of two military operations against Israeli enemy targets, as a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and as part of the response to the Israeli aggression against Yemen.

The Israeli military spokesman: said: “Activation of alert in several areas of the center and south of the country following the launch of a missile from Yemen, the details of which are being investigated.”

According to Israeli media, loud explosions were heard in and around Jerusalem, air traffic stopped at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, and settlers were still injured as they fled to shelters.

The IDF said following the attack: “Sirens sounded in several areas in central and southern Israel due to a projectile launched from Yemen, and a missile was identified crossing from Yemen into Israeli territory. Interceptors were launched toward the target, the results are being reviewed. The missile crossed into Israeli territory. A report was received regarding shrapnel from the interceptor falling in the Modi’in area in central Israel. The details are being reviewed.”

The second attack according to the IDF was carried out with a drone: “A UAV launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF. The UAV was intercepted before entering Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded, as per protocol.”

All this while the squares under Houthi control filled with people forming a “human flood.” Especially in the capital Sana’a. Houthi-related media wrote: “with the march “Stand firm in Gaza… with our faith identity and our Quranic march.” “The capital Sana’a witnessed a human flood in the march “Stand firm with Gaza… in our faith identity and our Quranic march,” affirming the preparedness and readiness to deter American-British Israeli aggression and to support Gaza and the Palestinian people!”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

