ISRAELHAMASWAR. Talks resume in Doha but without Hamas. Iran: Tel Aviv’s psychological warfare wants us to believe they have sophisticated weapons

Spotlight on Doha. Today is the big day, the Israeli and Palestinian delegations will meet for the umpteenth time. Objective: ceasefire in Gaza and release of prisoners. Hamas will be absent from the talks. Kamal Abu Aoun, Gaza Education Authority: “Hamas will not be part of tomorrow’s negotiations, neither in Doha nor in Cairo”.

Suhail al-Hindi, member of the political bureau of the Islamic resistance movement “Hamas”, confirmed on Wednesday that the movement will not participate in the negotiations scheduled for today, in Doha. Al-Hindi told the press: “The movement will not be part of the upcoming negotiations”, stressing that the movement has asked for a clear commitment from the occupation to what was agreed on July 2. After the clarifications provided by the mediators, according to the Palestinian Agency, it is now clear that if the occupation continues, the movement is ready to enter the mechanisms of implementing the agreement, as previously confirmed by Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha undertaken by the mediators and that the movement wishes to end the aggression and reach an agreement to stop the opening of fire, hoping that the efforts and efforts will succeed in ensuring the implementation of the latest proposal on July 2.

At the new summit in the capital of Qatar, Doha, there will be: America, Egypt and Qatar, to resume negotiations for the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance, in the Gaza Strip; after a tripartite statement issued last week by Egypt, America and Qatar, which stated that the time has come to conclude a ceasefire agreement and to release the hostages and detainees.

And while a truce is being negotiated, preparations are being made for the worst: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of the USS Georgia, a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with guided missiles, to the Middle East, according to the Pentagon.

The head of the department also ordered the acceleration of the transfer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with F-35C fighters to the region of responsibility of the US Central Command. In a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant, Austin expressed the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security. Under these conditions, it cannot be ruled out that the United States is preparing for a military intervention or even the beginning of a new phase of conflict in the region.

The State Department has approved the delivery to Israel of 25 F-15IA fighters and F-15I+ upgrade kits (25 of each variant) worth $18.82 billion, starting in 2029. It has also approved the sale to Israel of 120mm tank shells worth $774.1 million and modified tactical vehicles worth $583.1 million. The Pentagon reports that “about 40,000 American troops are now under Central Command in the Middle East,” about 8,000 more than usual.

US Secretary of State Blinken postponed planned trip to the Middle East due to uncertainty over Iranian attack – Axios.

The Times of Israel reports that “Israelis seeking to escape the war in their homeland, seeking refugee status in Portugal, are said to be many who have left Tel Aviv for fear of an extension of the conflict and are said to have taken refuge in Portugal.”

On the morning of August 14, 130 settlers and 11 Israeli police officers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Among them was Minister Ben Gvir. According to Palestinian sources, “2,900 Israelis stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This desecration was done in complete peace and protection because Jordanian intelligence asks the guards and custodians not to interfere at all.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the Israeli march on Al Asqa: “Ben Gvir’s only aim at Al-Aqsa is to provoke and light the fire because of which the Israelis will die.” “I hope that during today’s summit in Doha an agreement will be reached for the return of the kidnapped, because this is the greatest task for Israeli society and there is no issue more urgent for the State of Israel than the issue of the kidnapped – and we cannot recover from the disaster of October 7 without returning them, so we must work to conclude the agreement.” Channel 7 in Israel reports that: “The extremist Haredi movement, the Jerusalem wing, threatens to intensify its protests against the recruitment of Haredim into the army, after violent clashes with the police and the arrest of 12 of its followers.”

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett believes that: “The events of October 7 were an abject failure that day in Israel, at the government, intelligence or operational levels.” Haaretz criticizes the prime minister: “Netanyahu’s talk of “absolute victory” is misleading, a cheap and brazen trick, and an operation to throw sand in the eyes of the public.”

Iran in an official statement reported official exercises in the north of the country. While the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ali Khamenei said: “The enemy seeks to create a state of fear and push us back through psychological warfare, especially in the military field.” “Psychological warfare against Iran is based on exaggerating the capabilities of the enemies.”

On August 14, American envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon in Beirut with the goal of “reducing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel so that Israel could continue its ethnic cleansing.”

The Houthis claim to have attacked a ship off the coast of Yemen: “The occurrence of extensive military clashes with American forces that tried to forcefully overcome a cargo ship linked to the Israeli entity, which prompted Sana’a forces to repeat the attack process.” The attack reportedly occurred west of Hodeidah. According to the National Interest Magazine: “American aircraft carriers were once a symbol of military power. The events in the Red Sea have exposed the weakness of American aircraft carriers and made them vulnerable.”

Situation between Israel -Hamas- Hezbollah updated at 16:00 on August 14.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports that the death toll from the Israeli raid in the town of Abbasiya in the Tyre district has risen to 17, with 4 in critical condition. Two people were injured, one of them in serious condition, following the Israeli bombing of 3 houses in the town of Rab Thaleen, in southern Lebanon.

On August 13 and 14, Israel struck several towns in southern Lebanon with air strikes: Al-Wazani; Al-Naqoura; Alma al-Shaab; Khiyam Town; Kafarshouba Village; Sheheen Village; Aita al-Shaab; Zibqeen; Teir Harfa; Kfarhamam; Yarou; Rshaf and Al-Tiri. Israeli bombings target the village of Kawneen

The Israeli airstrike in Kfarkila destroyed 4 houses. Similarly, yesterday, 3 houses were destroyed in an attack. No casualties. Sirens are sounding on Mount Meron and in the pro-Israel Druze villages of Hurfesh and Bayt Jan. They probably attacked the rocket launcher used towards Meron. The high level of alert and the fleet of drones and jets always ready to fly over Lebanon make the response time much faster than usual.

Hezbollah claimed the following attacks on August 14: attack on espionage equipment at the Matla site; Hit a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Shtula forest with rocket weapons and; targeted the Al-Baghdadi site with rockets; targeted the Zabadin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms with rockets. Ramtha site targeted in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons. The Islamic Resistance launched an airstrike with squadrons of suicide drones on a new gathering of enemy soldiers in northern Abiriem.

Overnight, about 40 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system worked against Hezbollah’s stray munitions over the Galilee: power outage recorded in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, after rocket attacks from southern Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed an attack on the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with volleys of Katyusha rockets. One missile directly hit a bank in Kiryat Shmona.

Government media “in Gaza complain that Israel uses the politics of hunger as a tool of political pressure, which worsens the famine, especially in the governorates of Gaza and North Gaza. We condemn the continued closure by the Israeli army of the Rafah border crossing between Palestine and Egypt, and call on the international community and countries of the world to condemn this crime.”

Israeli shelling of the town of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery renewed its shelling of the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Palestinian sources reported the death of four children following the shelling by Israeli air strikes against a house in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Fifteen people were killed in the series of air strikes that targeted the Sheikh Nasser and Ma’an areas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery shelling and heavy gunfire south of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

The IDF said in a statement: “On Tuesday, the Hamas organization launched rockets from the Humanitarian Route in Khan Yunis toward central Israel. Shortly thereafter, the IAF struck terrorist targets in the area from which the rockets were launched. The attacks were carried out adjacent to the launch site, outside the Humanitarian Route.

Hamas continues to deliberately embed its military assets used to carry out attacks against Israel next to humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population inside the Gaza Strip.”

An Israeli Plasan Hyrax armored vehicle was blown up today in Tubas the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Al-Faraa Camp said in a statement: “the martyrs of Tubas and Tamoun are bleeding and we announce our support to the Tubas Brigade by engaging our fighters in armed clashes with the occupation forces on Siris Street, Tammoun Junction and in the vicinity of Al-Faraa Camp.” The Israeli incursion into Tubas ended around 11:00 with arrests.

