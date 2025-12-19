ISRAELHAMASWAR. Syria: Preliminary agreement reached between SDF and Damascus. US condemns ICC. Gunfire south of the Litani River, Khan Yunis, Gaza

The US Secretary of State announces the imposition of sanctions on two additional judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for their work on cases against Israel’s crimes and for voting against Israel’s appeal of the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Galant. The International Criminal Court: “We firmly reject the introduction of new US sanctions against two judges of the Court. The US sanctions represent a blatant attack on the independence of a neutral judicial institution. The measures against judges and prosecutors elected by the States Parties to the Court undermine the rule of law. The Court will continue to work with all partners to ensure the effective and independent execution of its mandate.”

For Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, “the agreement reached on December 17 will pave the way for transforming Gaza into a livable place.” And again: “The International Criminal Court has continued to engage in politicized activities against ‘Israel,’ setting a dangerous precedent for all countries.” “We will not tolerate criminal abuses of authority at the international level and the undue submission of Americans and Israelis to its jurisdiction.”

Former Israeli ambassador Alan Baker, a lawyer, former legal advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and now a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Policy and Security, argues that the rejection of Israel’s appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague is not unexpected. He argues that the Court is acting on grounds it does not have, relying on international recognition of the “State of Palestine,” which Israel rejects. Baker, who helped draft the Rome Statute, emphasizes that the statute has been “hijacked” and vetoes anti-Israel elements, which is why Israel is not a member of the Court and does not recognize its jurisdiction. He also stated that “concerns about restrictions on the Prime Minister and Yoav Galant’s freedom of movement are exaggerated. I believe European countries will not dare arrest the Israeli Prime Minister.”

The United States also imposed new sanctions on Iran’s “shadow fleet,” targeting dozens of ships and companies accused of evading sanctions: one individual, 20 companies, and 29 vessels on the anti-Iran sanctions list.

According to Axios, Witteveen will meet officials from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in Miami today to discuss the next phase of the Gaza agreement. Meanwhile, former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro stated in an interview: “The Saudis do not want to give this government a reward in the form of normalization; that will not happen in the elections.”

The French Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction: “Paris, Washington, and Riyadh today renewed their support for the Lebanese army’s plan to disarm non-governmental factions.”

According to Channel 12: “There is a personnel shortage crisis in the Israeli army. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir sent an unusual warning message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz this week. Zamir wrote in the message: “The personnel shortage crisis is serious, the necessary legislation must be resolved by January 1st.” This is an exceptional message, not a routine one, coming as hundreds of permanent employees are retiring following the enactment of a law regarding their conditions of service. Chief of Staff Zamir wrote: “In the current situation, there is a grave danger. Permanent staff and their motivation to serve are being seriously damaged. The Chief of Staff has asked the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense to “intervene in the matter and close the file so as not to lose highly efficient permanent staff.”

Also from Israel comes news that Iran has assassinated a pro-Israel nuclear scientist from MIT in Boston. This information has not been confirmed and is not supported by official reports from US investigative agencies. Further information on the case and the investigation is not yet available. The scientific community is aware of the implications, given the delicate relations between Israel and Iran. At this time, the situation remains speculative. Further details may emerge as the investigation progresses.

Also on the subject of the United States-Israel Iran relations, a message from former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett regarding the hacking of his phone by Iranian hackers: “The matter is under the jurisdiction of the security services.” “Israel’s enemies will do everything to prevent me to return as prime minister. It won’t help them.” “No one will stop me from acting and fighting for the State of Israel and the people of Israel.” “After further investigation, it emerged that my phone had not actually been hacked, but that my Telegram account had been compromised in various ways and that the contents of my address book, along with numerous real and fake photos and chats (including a photo of me next to Ben-Gurion), had been distributed. These materials were obtained illegally and their distribution is a crime.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:00 PM on December 18. President Donald J. Trump arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to witness the arrival and dignified transfer of the remains of three Americans—two members of the Iowa National Guard and an interpreter—killed in an ISIS-linked terrorist attack in central Syria on Saturday. Also from Syria, developments in negotiations between the SDF and Damascus were reported: a preliminary agreement was reached. The head of relations for the Syrian Democratic Council, Hassan Muhammad Ali, confirmed a preliminary agreement with the Damascus government regarding the integration of SDF forces into the structure of the Syrian army.

A car was attacked in Taybeh during a series of airstrikes targeting Lebanon. Fires broke out in Zawtar after an attack. Israeli. The attacks focused on the same Qatrani area and the border with the Litani River. The attack targeted a gathering of employees of the Lebanese government electricity company. Several were injured.

Lebanon’s Delegate to the United Nations: “We affirm the need to maintain an international force to ensure the protection of the Blue Line and monitor the implementation of Resolution 1701. Any security vacuum in southern Lebanon or its territorial waters, especially at this stage, must be avoided. A security vacuum, if it were to occur, would not contribute to regional peace and security.

From Gaza, there are reports of Israelis crossing the border into the Gaza Strip, only to turn back along with dozens of others who attempted to enter the sector. Itai Bloomental-Kan: “The settlers who attempted to cross the border into Gaza did so as part of an activity by the Nahala settlement organization, entitled ‘Raise the Flag in Gaza,’ and they are not even trying to hide this intention.”

The IDF continues its combing and destruction operations east of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. Two people were injured by Israeli fire in the Batn Al-Samin and Qayzan Rushwan areas of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian eyewitnesses: Several people were killed and injured after being targeted near the Palestine Bank headquarters in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis. Yunis, while trying to reach Ms. Tamam Al-Qara, who had been shot earlier that day in the same location. One of the wounded was transferred to Nasser Medical Hospital for treatment.

In the West Bank, the Israeli Air Force conducted maneuvers in the Galilee from 5:00 to 8:00.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/