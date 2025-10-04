ISRAELHAMASWAR. Sumud members transferred to Ketziot before repatriation. Hamas ambushes in the Strip. Israeli Bombings

Channel 13: “Israel” begins expelling members of the Sumud Flotilla via flights to their countries in Europe, after subjecting them to an initial interrogation at the port of Ashdod. On the night of October 3, police continued to interrogate dozens of activists from the Flotilla bound for Gaza and transferred them to Ketziot prison in the Negev. The International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza reported that some Flotilla detainees have announced an indefinite hunger strike since their arrest.

Prisoner and Released Prisoner authorities stated in a press release that “all detainees from the Flotilla convoy, estimated at 430, will be presented to the court within 96 hours to complete the expulsion procedures.”

At 9:30 a.m. on October 3, the last Flotilla vessel attempting to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip was intercepted by the navy. Israeli. The Marinette had mechanical problems and was lagging behind the main group of 41 ships, all of which were intercepted and captured by the Israeli navy.

Protests worldwide in support of the Sumud Fleet. “They have committed no crime”: Mexican President Sheinbaum calls on Israel to immediately release and repatriate the Mexicans of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévost announced that he had summoned the Israeli ambassador to Brussels, Edith Abu Rosenzweig, in response to the “unacceptable arrest” of the Gaza Fleet activists.

Minister Ben Gvir visited Ketziot prison: “As I promised you… the activists of the fleet who support terrorism are in a high-security prison and are treated the same as saboteurs… the bare minimum.” The minister also visited the boats docked at the port.

The UNRWA spokesperson reported that only “9% of the population’s needs enter the Gaza Strip.” The Israeli government’s description of treating approximately 250,000 people besieged in Gaza City and northern Gaza as “terrorists or supporters of terrorism” suggests it is planning large-scale massacres. “Israel kills approximately 100 Palestinians a day in the Gaza Strip and wounds another 300.”

According to Al Arabiya: “The United States transferred approximately $250 million to the Lebanese army quickly before the government shutdown on September 30.”

Regarding the truce with Hamas, Tom Harb, a member of the Republican Party and close to the Trump administration, said: “The Trump administration will not accept any request from Hamas for amendments to the US president’s plan to end the war in Gaza. And this leads to negative views on reaching an agreement, given that Hamas has already made it known that its approval will be conditional on amendments to the agreements.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry: “Hamas will have no role in the future of Gaza.” And again: “Trump’s plan for Gaza requires further discussions on how to implement it, especially regarding governance and security arrangements.” The head of the Egyptian state intelligence service, Diaa Rashwan: “There are divisions within Hamas and there are different factions within it, and this is a reality.”

Details have emerged regarding the Manchester attacker: he is Jihad al-Shami, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin. Two men in their thirties and a woman in her sixties have been arrested on charges of involvement in the terrorist attack. Demonstrations in support of the people of Gaza continue in London. A German court has extended the arrest of three Hamas activists, detained yesterday in Berlin on charges of planning terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets.

According to the Israeli government: “Terrorist attacks at home and abroad are being carried out under the direction of Hamas.” Pro-Palestinian media reported that Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer has resigned.

Hezbollah leader Ghaleb Abu Zainab said the investigation into Nasrallah’s death is ready to conclude. “The party has conducted thorough and comprehensive investigations and assessments regarding the attempted assassination of Nasrallah, and the matter has reached its conclusions and is expected to be made public.” Finally, Hezbollah rejected calls for disarmament after the devastating war with Israel. The Lebanese government has decided to halt the activities of Hezbollah’s NGO Risalat due to the stone-throwing activity in Raouche.

And now a look at the military scenario, updated at 3:30 PM October 3. Earthquakes in Iran: A fourth earthquake was recorded in Iran near the city of Natanz, a particularly sensitive area due to its nuclear facilities. Iran has begun receiving Russian MiG-29 fighter jets as an interim solution to offset delays in the long-awaited acquisition of the Su-35, according to official sources and new footage showing the aircraft patrolling over Tehran.

General Rahim Safavi, military advisor to Ayatollah Khamenei, reiterated once again: “We have killed at least 16 Israeli pilots in our missile strikes, F-35 and F-16 pilots,” referring to the 12-Day War. Iran has developed a drone mothership capable of carrying 12 drones and flying up to 4,000 kilometers.

“Ansar Allah” leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: “Arab and Islamic regimes must not pressure the Palestinian resistance to implement Trump’s plan; this is considered a betrayal and a service to the Israeli enemy, as well as a direct mobilization for its benefit. This plan confiscates Palestinian rights and permanent resources. The regimes must stand with the Palestinian factions and not become an instrument of pressure.” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: “We continue our military operations in support of Gaza and its resistance.” Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, member of the Political Bureau of “Ansar Allah,” also stated: “The implementation of the decision to ban the export of American oil within the theater of our military operations is not a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Yemen and the United States, but rather a just reaction to the American ban on fuel entry into Yemen. We will not allow America to unilaterally impose the equation between aggression and economic blockade, and we will respond to aggression with aggression and blockade with blockade.”

Anadolu News reports that Turkish intelligence has arrested an Israeli Mossad agent in Istanbul.

Syrian sources reported that there was “an airstrike by US forces on the Harim-Barisha road, in the northern countryside of Idlib.” The Israeli Air Force denied an attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

The Israeli military announced it killed three Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon in the last 48 hours. According to Lebanese sources, the Israeli army attacked Ali al-Taher Hill overnight. Secondary fires or explosions were reported. On October 3, settlers also started a fire in the town of Shhour. A flare was fired during the day into the Khiyam Valley to burn it down.

According to Israeli media, there was an attempted attack near Road 443: a gunman attempted to run over soldiers at a checkpoint on Road 443. An incident of infiltration of the barrier into the Gaza Strip was reported: the militant tried to retreat after infiltrating and was killed.

22 people have been killed by Israeli fire since dawn today, including 16 in Gaza City. The Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for an attack on the Israeli army, which evacuated the wounded by helicopter from Gaza to Beilinson Hospital. 60-caliber mortar fire hit a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. Al Quds Forces also took control of an Israeli drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

“We are still on Mount Al-Rumat, and behind us is the voice of the Messenger, do not leave.” Messages from resistance fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades during the raid against occupation forces at the “Sisters of the Rosary” school in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The latest toll: 7 dead and several wounded due to Israeli shelling of displaced persons’ tents in the port area west of Gaza City.

The IDF release states: “Terrorists armed with RPG launchers approach Israeli troops and are subsequently eliminated: Kfir Brigade troops operate in Gaza City. Troops of the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, have been operating in Gaza City for the past few days. While patrolling the area, two terrorists armed with RPG launchers and other weapons were identified advancing toward Israeli troops; after being quickly located, the terrorists were subsequently eliminated in a targeted attack. Israeli troops under the Southern Command will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli civilians.”

Settler platforms: “A lone opponent managed to storm a settlement post. The Israeli army blockade in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, clashed with soldiers and wounded three before being killed. “Times of Israel” on the Israeli army: “An officer and two soldiers were seriously injured during today’s clashes in the central Gaza Strip.”

An Israeli convoy bombed a tent of displaced persons in the Al-Tahlia camp, southwest of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. Four people were killed and several were injured when a reconnaissance plane targeted a tent housing displaced persons in the desalination area southwest of the city of Deir al-Balah.

Doctors Without Borders reports: “One of our staff was killed in an army attack in Deir al-Balah, and four others were injured in the attack; they were wearing identification vests. Omar Hayek is the fourteenth Doctors Without Borders staff member killed in Gaza during the war.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza: “Israel is launching very intense incursions into the center of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.” Follow-up: After a security force affiliated with Resistance Security clashed with officers accused of eliminating Resistance members in Khan Yunis, Israeli aircraft bombed security force vehicles, resulting in several deaths.

Israeli forces fired rockets after hearing gunfire near the military tower near the Beir Quza plain, on the outskirts of the city of Beita, south of Nablus.

Palestinian Ministry of Health: “A young man was shot dead by the IDF near the city of Beit Ur, west of Ramallah.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

