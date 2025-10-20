ISRAELHAMASWAR. States: To target Ansar Allah, they’ve called for the closure of Rafidain Bank in Sana’a. In reality, they’re targeting PMUs close to Iran

Social media close to the Islamic resistance have complained that the United States is pressuring an Iraqi bank to cut off funding to Ansar Allah.

In recent months, Rafidain Bank, Iraq’s state-owned bank, has been under pressure from the United States for various reasons, aimed at increasing financial pressure on the Iraqi government in relation to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). In the latest wave of accusations, Washington alleges that the bank processed payments and foreign currency transfers for the Yemeni Ansarallah movement through its Sana’a branch.

The issue was raised during the April 29 Iraqi-American summit in Washington, attended by Michael Faulkender, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary; Fuad Hussein, Iraqi Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister; and Nazar Al-Khairallah, Iraqi Ambassador to the United States.

According to the meeting minutes, U.S. officials warned that Rafidain Bank must cease all financial ties with Ansarallah and relocate its Sana’a branch to Aden, the seat of the UN-recognized Yemeni government.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized during the meeting that Iraq interacts only with the official Yemeni government and that Ansarallah has no access to the Iraqi financial system. He also pledged to personally monitor the situation to ensure that no transactions are conducted with the group.

Sadeq Ali Hassan, a spokesman for the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, stated in a letter to Fox Business that “claims that Rafidain Bank processes payments for Ansarallah are completely false.”

He added: “There is no correspondent banking relationship with Yemeni financial institutions, and due to the current political, security, and logistical conditions, it is operationally impossible to conduct cash or digital transactions within or outside the Yemeni financial sector.”

According to the embassy statement, “Rafidain Bank’s Sana’a branch has been completely closed since 2017, and, at the direction of the bank’s general management and in coordination with the Iraqi Central Bank, all financial activities in Yemen have been permanently suspended.

The branch holds no liquidity, does not have SWIFT access, and has no operational infrastructure.” When asked about accounts linked to the PMF, designated by the United States as an Iranian-backed terrorist group, the Iraqi embassy responded: “Rafidain Bank no longer holds any accounts linked to the PMF. All these accounts and payroll have been officially transferred to Al-Nahrain Islamic Bank and are under the supervision of the Iraqi government. The Sana’a branch has no involvement or activity in this matter.”

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson condemned the situation and stated that he would push for a reduction in Iraq’s budget during upcoming discussions. He also urged the U.S. Treasury to sanction Rafidain Bank.

Michael Knights, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute and an expert on Iraqi military and security issues, told Fox Business: “Since February 2025, Congress has called for sanctions against Rafidain Bank due to its alleged role in facilitating large-scale money transfers to Iran and its allied groups. This has put Rafidain at serious risk, as many members of Congress are familiar with its name. However, so far, no sanctions have been imposed.”

Fox Business, citing an Iraqi source familiar with the April meeting, said: “Rafidain is the most opaque bank in Iraq and has never been externally audited.” The source also stated: “Rafidain finances PMF projects and provides unsecured loans to militias. If it refuses transparency and audit requirements, the United States should reduce its access to the dollar.”

The Fox Business report suggests that the narrative linking Rafidain Bank to Ansarallah is primarily aimed at pressuring Iraq and the bank to accept US conditions. Specifically, according to the Wall Street Journal, the United States has already sanctioned 14 Iraqi banks for aiding Iran and other sanctioned entities in the Middle East. Ultimately, it appears the United States and its allies are attempting to weaken the PMF and other resistance groups by limiting their financial resources, ultimately pushing them toward collapse, dissolution and the reduction of their influence.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

