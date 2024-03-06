ISRAELHAMASWAR. Stalemate in hostages negotiations. Riyadh calls for an end to the massacres in Gaza

According to unconfirmed sources, on February 17, Chinook transport and AH-64 combat helicopters were sent from the UK to Cyprus. On February 28 they carried out intensive flights in Jordan and Israel. It was reported that on February 28, British Army SAS units participated in the operation in the Gaza Strip, suffered heavy losses and evacuated the dead and wounded. US Delta, SEAL and Green Beret units have been involved in operations in the Gaza Strip since October and have suffered heavy casualties. Allegedly, the United States and the United Kingdom wanted to free the hostages in the Gaza Strip with their special forces, but things would have turned out differently. The fate of the hostages remains very uncertain today.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the international community must fulfill its responsibilities to protect civilians and prevent forced displacement in Gaza and reported that the number of countries calling for a ceasefire in Gaza began to increase.

“The international community is still unable to stop the massacre in the Gaza Strip. It is time to recognize the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Targeting UNRWA exacerbates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and we pledge to continue supporting them. We clearly reaffirm the need to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and enable them to establish their own state,” the Saudi minister said.

Also unverifiable news, Algerian-Cypriot hackers allegedly carried out a cyber attack that disabled the Facebook, Messenger and Instagram applications. The statement reads: “This attack is the result of the company’s complicity in Israel’s war against our people in Palestine. This is a warning to other companies and their applications.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez said: “Enough brutality! Enough aggression! Enough impunity! Enough with the imperialist hypocrisy that vetoes ceasefire resolutions, while their own government is complicit in the barbarism with ‘unscrupulous and undemocratic use of the veto!’

Hamas rejects the Israeli request to provide it with the names of the living prisoners free of charge and the crux of the dispute according to Hamas is the following: “The enemy’s agreement provides for a temporary truce, “humanitarian” benefits for the Gaza Strip and the release of several hundred of Palestinian prisoners, on the condition that, after the expiry of the agreed truce, military operations in the Gaza Strip resume. Gaza Strip, especially in the Rafah area, which means that he gave the Palestinians the opportunity to eat and drink, only during the month of Ramadan and under his mercy and his weapons, on the condition that he kills them again in following”.

Hamas instead calls for “a comprehensive agreement to completely stop the war, as well as the complete withdrawal of the enemy army from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and the introduction of aid. What Hamas is now asking for is, in practice, a binding commitment, and ensuring by the Israelis and the Americans that the course of the current agreement will lead to its end is the purpose mentioned above.” An end to the war that neither Israel nor the United States refuses and undertakes to promise.

Also on the fifth of March they were launched in the western art of Gaza and in the west of Gaza. The southern area of Gaza remains without food and water. The Pentagon announced that it had distributed, together with the Jordanian army, 36,800 food rations in the northern Gaza Strip.

The defense minister of Greece, which hosts the headquarters of the European Union’s operations in the Red Sea, says his country and the Union are concerned about “the advanced approach followed by the Houthis using sea mines and underwater weapons in attacks “, adding that the closure of sea routes represents a serious direct and indirect threat to Greece, and that the latter hopes to play a more central role in ensuring the security of the Union.

The Houthis for their part let it be known through the voice of the Defense Minister in Sana’a, Mohammed Al-Atfi: “The next phase is open to broad developments and we have several documents that we have not used. We warn the Americans and the English that the advent will be more painful and will exceed all expectations in naval clashes.”

And now a look at the situation between Israel and Hamas, updated at 5pm on March 5.

Israel says through army voice that it intercepted an air target across the border with Syria, a drone entered the “Tel Fares” area in the Golan, coming from Syria.

The situation on the northern border remains tense. The Israeli army launched 8 raids in southern Lebanon, in response to rocket fire on Kiryat Shmona. Israeli media reported damage to electricity infrastructure following missile attacks from Lebanon. It is estimated that at least 30 missiles were launched. Under aerial bombardment: Tallet Al-Awaidah, a house in Majdal Zoun, raid on the Butam mountains in southern Lebanon. In the late afternoon on Hezbollah’s social sphere there was talk of scenes of the violent raids launched by Israeli fighters in the city of Hula, in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the complete destruction of a family home and the preliminary death toll of 3 people.

Not only did Hezbollah ban movement within the settlements for any entity. On March 5, heavy gunshots were heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Because of the problems in the Sabra camp. And low-level flights of Israeli military aircraft have also been reported over Tire and the surrounding area and in Iqlim al-Tuffah.

Hezbollah fired a 333 mm Falag-2 MLRS and a Konkurs-M ATGM at an Israeli military base. According to Israeli channel 12 there was a power outage in some Israeli cities in the western Galilee after a missile coming from southern Lebanon fell on an electricity pole. The Birkat Risha base site is on fire and is under direct fire from Lebanon. Resistance in Lebanon targets the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied hills of Kafr Shuba. Hezbollah members recently fired a “Burkan” missile towards an “army” position in the Shebaa Farms area.

The Islamic Resistance claims attack against Israeli soldiers in the Raheb site with artillery shells. In the social sphere there is talk of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip: residential squares are blown up.

The IDF claimed responsibility for the destruction of the largest Hamas tunnel discovered in northern Gaza: it had multiple branches and was dug from the north of the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. In recent weeks, the IDF has been busy studying and dismantling the tunnel after discovering it on December 16, 2023.

Clashes recorded in central Gaza. Deir al-Balah area. Ambushes by Hams allies against Israeli soldiers in the southern neighborhood of Al-Zaytoun in Gaza City.

Tension remains high in southern Gaza. Also on March 5, clashes near the United Nations Abu Nuwayra school in the new city of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis. Violent clashes around the Prisoners’ Tower, east of the city of Hamad, south of the Gaza Strip. Claim of a joint attack by the Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah Movement, against the Israeli military south of Gaza.

Arrests in the West Bank. The presence of special forces is recorded in the Balata Nablus camp. The leader and founder of the Balata battalion have been arrested. Intensive deployment of occupation forces to the site of the stabbing attack near the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus. Clashes recorded in Tulkarem.

