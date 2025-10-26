ISRAELHAMASWAR. Socotra: Emirates accelerate development of anti-Houthi base with Israel

The fragile balance between Israel and Hamas risks being shattered every day. Undermining the agreement are the usual statements from ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who as recently as October 21, for example, declared, “We must open the gates of hell on Gaza!” Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security, declared in a television interview that now that Israeli prisoners have returned, it is time to resume the war and “open the gates of hell” on Gaza!

His statements come amid recent prisoner exchanges facilitated by mediators, while international media are reporting on the ongoing diplomatic efforts of the United States and regional actors to stabilize the ceasefire and promote the reconstruction of Gaza.

Ben-Gvir’s statements reflect a faction within the Israeli leadership that still sees the complete destruction of Hamas and political reform in Gaza as its ultimate goal. From this perspective, the current truce could be seen not as a lasting peace, but as a tactical pause to rebuild military capacity and prepare for the next phase of the conflict.

And this could reactivate another front, the Houthi one. Yemeni attacks have paralyzed the Israeli port of Eilat. Continuous Yemeni military attacks in the Red Sea have nearly halted operations in the strategic Israeli port of Eilat. According to the Israeli newspaper Calcalist, threats and attacks against the Red Sea shipping lanes to the Suez Canal have severely impacted maritime trade.

Since November 2023, commercial ships have avoided Eilat, causing an 80% drop in port revenue and jeopardizing hundreds of jobs. In response, Eilat officials have appealed to the United States and Egypt for help, urging guarantees for safe navigation within the framework of international agreements. The port’s closure has raised concerns about economic security in southern Israel.

Initially framed as retaliation for Israeli attacks on Gaza, Yemen’s naval campaign has evolved into a powerful tool of economic destabilization. Eilat’s paralysis signals a shift in power dynamics in the Red Sea. As a key hub for Asian imports to occupied Palestine, its disruption strains supply chains and could impact prices and access to resources. The port’s request for assistance also calls into question the effectiveness of international maritime coalitions.

Meanwhile, relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel are accelerating, particularly over the development of a joint military base with Israel in Socotra, Yemen. This project is part of a broader alliance established between Israel and several Arab nations, particularly in the Gulf, under American auspices.

A new and mysterious airstrip has been built opposite the coastal city of Hodeidah in Yemen. Despite efforts to keep Israel’s involvement discreet, the project’s ultimate goal is to integrate the military and security services of Israel and the participating Arab countries under the auspices of the American Central Command.

This intention was first highlighted during a “secret” meeting in Manama on June 22, attended by Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy, American Central Command leader Michael Corella, and military leaders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. They discussed the “positive experience” of cooperation between these militaries in countering the Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel on the night of April 14-15, 2024.

Socotra holds strategic importance in the United States’ internal defense and security strategy, with the U.S. Naval Strategy in West Asia prioritizing the archipelago in its military naval planning.

Several studies argue that control of Socotra and the surrounding maritime regions allows for control of the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the southern Red Sea, the northern Indian Ocean, the southern Arabian Peninsula, southeast Africa, and the Horn of Africa.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

