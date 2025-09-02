ISRAELHAMASWAR. Shocking poll in the US: Young Americans support Hamas against Israel. Trump would approve Israel’s annexation of the West Bank. Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, has died.

Sixty percent of US voters between the ages of 18 and 24 support Hamas in its war against Israel. The latest Harvard Harris Poll shows that a generational shift is already very evident. While older voters still overwhelmingly support Israel (89% among seniors, 65% among those aged 25-34), younger generations of Americans view the Israeli conflict in Gaza very differently.

According to Israeli media, Edan (Idan) Alexander, the Israeli-American soldier from the Golani Brigade released from Hamas captivity, is about to return to active duty, likely in an intelligence role. Alexander became an Israeli national symbol during his captivity; He grew up in New Jersey and enlisted in the IDF. After returning home, Alexander is considering returning to service: the IDF would assign him to intelligence if he returned to the force.

According to The Washington Post: Trump’s plan for the reconstruction of Gaza calls for the establishment of an enclave under the US protectorate for at least 10 years. The document also discusses the temporary relocation of all residents of the sector, subsequently resettling 2 million people. This is according to a 38-page plan for the post-war reconstruction of the Strip, the Washington Post reports. The US presidential administration is even discussing options for transforming Gaza into a “Middle Eastern Riviera.” Specifically, it proposes creating a special GREAT trust fund, with funds intended to build factories, smart cities equipped with artificial intelligence, and tourism infrastructure in the enclave. Details – in the foreign press review:

“From a Destroyed Iranian Enclave to a Prospering Abrahamic Ally” is reportedly the title of a detailed plan for the restoration of the Gaza Strip, which Washington Post sources have learned of. According to their data, every Palestinian who decides to voluntarily leave Gaza will receive $5,000 in cash. Landowners will also be given a digital token, which can be exchanged for real estate in one of the future smart cities or used to finance a new life elsewhere. The project was discussed at an informal meeting at the White House. However, the “Gaza 2035” plan has not yet received the unequivocal approval of the US President. One of the Washington Post’s sources reported that Trump “will make a bold decision” once hostilities end.

For its part, Jerusalem has not yet expressed its vision for the future of Gaza. At least not in detail. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has only stated that Israel intends to temporarily assume control of the territory freed from Hamas. The enclave is currently in the active phase of the operation to capture Gaza City, the largest city in the Strip. According to CNN sources, the IDF intends to restrict the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid. This, the channel’s sources stated, is being done in anticipation of a large-scale offensive.

Gaza residents are trying to find refuge in the relatively safe southern areas of the enclave. There are estimated to be around 1 million refugees. However, there are no more places, Al Jazeera reports, citing UN officials.

The new Israeli offensive in Gaza has already drawn widespread condemnation from the international community. France and Great Britain are the most opposed to Jerusalem’s plans: they apparently intend to recognize Palestine as an independent state in September. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated on August 31, during the Security Cabinet meeting, that US President Trump told him: “Forget partial agreements. Go in with all your might. Get it done.”

Axios reports that Israel has announced the annexation of parts of the West Bank in response to Western countries’ expected recognition of Palestine. Israeli officials have warned Europe that Israel could annex West Bank territory, with Ron Dermer saying it could extend to all of Area C (60%). European officials have warned that annexation could lead to EU sanctions; Arab officials have said it could damage peace agreements and block Saudi normalization. The Trump administration has ordered a broad visa suspension for Palestinian visitors holding only Palestinian passports. The decision blocks, at least temporarily, Travel for medical treatment, university studies, family visits, and business.

Trump previously blocked Netanyahu from annexing parts of the West Bank in 2020. His administration’s current position remains undecided. The US response to Israel, in fact, has been that there is no full green light for annexing parts of the West Bank, but not even a green light, according to the Jerusalem Post. US officials reportedly told Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials to first decide what they want and then consult with Washington. On September 1, the United States informed Israel of its support for declaring limited Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. Fatah Movement: “We will not stand by and watch if Israel declares sovereignty over the West Bank.”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that approximately 600,000 children in the Gaza Strip are going hungry and suffering from mental health problems instead of attending school. The report states that Israelis have destroyed schools and the education system, causing serious damage.

After the Israeli raid that killed prime ministers and ministers of the Ansarhullah government, the Houthis stormed the United Nations headquarters in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, arresting several employees. The Houthi government’s warning to Israel was: “We will open the gates of hell to the Zionists.”

The Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Army, General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghammari, emphasized on July 31 that the assassination of the country’s prime minister will not prevent Yemen from maintaining a firm position of solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine. Al-Ghammari stated in this regard that the “Zionist regime should know full well that, by committing this horrific crime, it is opening the gates of hell for itself,” Fars reports.

Houthi military sources told Al-Akhbar that their response to the Israeli assassinations of Houthi ministers, including the Prime Minister, “will not be as emotional as some expect.” Rather, the operations Houthi forces are preparing will be “precise and painful.”

“Our list of targets could grow, and Netanyahu’s home and headquarters will not be safe: they will not be far from the reach of our armed forces,” Houthi sources added.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi clarified the situation: “The crime of targeting ministers and civilian workers adds to the criminal record of the Israeli enemy in the region (…) The enemy’s recent attack will not affect our country’s position, either officially or popularly.”

Arab social media sources report that with the decline of Hamas and pro-Iranian groups, many Palestinians are turning to ISIS as an alternative, thus pledging allegiance to the Caliph Daesh.

Israeli Army Radio reports that a senior officer in the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), commander of Unit 9900, has written and published a book on Hassan Nasrallah, former Secretary General of Hezbollah, “while still holding a senior role in military intelligence and during the war.” The news has sparked strong criticism in the Israeli media.

And now let’s take a quick look at the military situation as of 5:00 PM on September 1.

UKMTO received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles southeast of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on the night of August 31 to September 1. A captain reported to UKMTO that he witnessed a collision near his vessel caused by an unknown projectile and heard a loud bang. All crew members were safe and the vessel continued its journey. On September 1, Houthi Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree announced: “We attacked the Israeli oil tanker SCARLET RAY in the northern Red Sea using a ballistic missile.” The ship flies the Liberian flag.

Remaining at sea, the flotilla that set sail for Gaza on Sunday, carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, returned to the port of Barcelona due to bad weather. An Israeli security official told Israel Hayom: “No vessel will be allowed to reach Gaza and will be intercepted in territorial waters.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced: “We conducted a military operation in Syria a few days ago, and I won’t go into details.” A senior SDF official told the Israel Broadcasting Authority that he had expressed to Israel “his concerns about the dangerous implications” of the security agreement taking shape between Israel and Syria. “An agreement could fuel Damascus’s desire to carry out further massacres,” the Kurds told Israel.

Apparently, the shadow war is also back in fashion: Israeli sources told Channel 12: “Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s statements about Hamas leaders abroad were intentional and not accidental.” This refers to the announcement of the intention to undertake targeted assassinations of Resistance leaders abroad as well.

In the early evening of August 31, Israeli Defense Minister Katz announced that Hamas spokesman Al-Qassam, Abu Obaida, had died. The Resistance’s social media channels announced the death of spokesman Abu Obeida at around 10:30 PM on August 31: “We announce to our nation and the free peoples of the world the martyrdom of the mujahid Hudhayfa Samir Al-Kahlout “Abu Ibrahim,” known as Abu Ubaida, Official spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, who was martyred along with his wife, children, and more than 40 other members of his family in a treacherous Zionist massacre that targeted them in Gaza. Abu Ubaida left as proudly as he had lived, bringing with him the confidence of his words and the voice of resistance, writing with his own blood and the pure blood of his family a new chapter in the epic of steadfastness. His departure with his wife and family is a living testimony to the magnitude of the sacrifices offered by the men of Palestine, so that the cause remains an unshakable faith and their blood remains the fuel on the path to liberation and clear victory.” The initial reports had already circulated for a few hours, followed by a series of denials, only to reach an admission late in the evening.

Alongside the Spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Abu Hamza, Spokesperson of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, is also being commemorated.

IAF bombings were reported near the Friendship Club in the Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades: “We managed to destroy a Zionist troop transport vehicle with a high-explosive land bomb, which started a fire. Our fighters monitored the landing of a helicopter to evacuate the Al-Nazla area, west of the city of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli helicopters launched a series of raids in the central Gaza Strip on the morning of September 1.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

