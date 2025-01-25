ISRAELHAMASWAR. Shin Bet: Now it’s the turn of the northern West Bank. Victory over terrorism can only be achieved through defense”. Israel will not leave Lebanon on January 26

According to Channel 12: “Trump administration officials have informed Israeli officials that they do not intend to begin his term with a new war in the Middle East. Trump wants to reach a very tough agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon”. Furthermore, according to the same sources: “Trump believes that the Iranians will rush to the negotiating table under his leadership”.

President Donald Trump also spoke about Ansar Allah: “The Houthis must not hit our ships or any other ships. In the coming days I will hold meetings to discuss the Iran dossier”.

i24NEWS Channel instead spoke about the ceasefire in Gaza in preparation for the new release of hostages: “We are about to witness an event that I believe will have a great impact on Israeli society. We will see the return of the Palestinian population in large numbers to the northern Gaza Strip. From Hamas’s point of view, this will be one of the important images of victory for them in this battle, because they want to return the population to their homes.”

In this regard, Hamas informed Israel that tomorrow it will not present the complete list of all the names of the kidnapped who will be released, but will only specify the number of the living and the dead. The families of the kidnapped will therefore not know which of them is alive and which is dead.

Israel Hayom reported that: “Indonesia opposes the transfer of some Gazans to the country, following a report that the Trump administration is considering temporarily transferring them to Indonesia during the reconstruction period of the Gaza Strip.”

The head of the Israeli Shin Bet in Jenin: “Now is the time in the northern West Bank. Victory over terrorism can only be achieved through defense.” Finally, according to Lebanese sources, the Israelis are imposing/proposing their presence in southern Lebanon beyond the time set by the ceasefire agreement: “because the Lebanese army is not able to deploy in southern Lebanon.”

Confirming that the IDF will remain in Lebanon beyond January 26, is Binyamin Gantz: “The Israeli army is not allowed to leave the buffer zone in Lebanon. We must insist that the Lebanese government fully implement the agreement. We must insist on the safety of the inhabitants of the north and not threaten the settlements, otherwise we will not learn from October 7. The army must continue to intensify operations against any violation by Hezbollah, whether minor or major.”

On January 24, the political leadership instructed the army not to withdraw from the eastern sector of southern Lebanon but according to Israeli media “After the end of the cabinet meeting, there is no clear decision regarding the stay at the Israeli “army” points in southern Lebanon”.

The Lebanese army enters to deploy in Al-Jebeen, Shehin, and the engineer regiment begins to clear the streets of ammunition. Israeli forces fire machine guns from Tallet Al-Hamams, south of Al-Khiyam, towards Sarda and Al-Umrah. Israel carried out a shelling operation in the town of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon. Two Merkava tanks entered the northern outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras, simultaneously firing machine guns at the site, before retreating to the southern edge of the town.

The IDF in a statement reported: “The 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continues its efforts to remove threats in southern Lebanon while maintaining the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon. During the IDF’s operational activity in the Saluki area last week, troops of the 769th Brigade identified several significant underground routes intended for use by Hezbollah terrorist operators. Soldiers from the combat engineering and Yahalom unit examined the routes before dismantling them. The troops also located a weapons cache inside a mosque, a vehicle loaded with weapons, hundreds of mortar shells, explosives, rockets, weapons and additional Hezbollah military equipment. In other operational activities of the Golan Brigade, soldiers located trucks loaded with heavy rocket launchers, along with several weapons caches containing a large number of rockets, shoulder-fired missiles, launchers, mortar shells, explosives and military equipment. All weapons were confiscated and weapons depots have been dismantled”.

In the settlements in northern Israel, the population does not want to return. “I’m sorry, I don’t know what to do”. “More than anything”, as the end of the ceasefire in the north approaches – David Azoulay, head of the Metulla Council, in an interview with “GALTZ”: “If I were a father of small children, I would not have returned to live in the north. We would have returned to the same situation as before the war”.

On January 24, hundreds of people are blocked at the southern entrance to the city of Jericho due to the closure of the checkpoint by the occupation.

In Gaza, on the night of January 24, shooting was recorded from vehicles in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, positioned near the tent factory. And more shooting from moving vehicles.

According to Palestinian sources, 7 Israeli soldiers were injured, 4 of them seriously, in an explosive device explosion in Jenin late on the 23rd, Israeli sources quoted. Demolitions in Jenin resumed on the 24th. Israeli special forces arrested Qais Al-Saadi from the Jenin camp, while he was in the town of Beit Qad, east of Jenin, after his release in accordance with the agreements.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion issued a statement saying: “After re-establishing contact with one of our combat formations in the camp, they confirmed to us that, together with the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Youth of Revenge and Liberation, they were able to engage in fierce battles with the soldiers during the evening and morning hours. Enemy forces in several areas of the camp were attacked, and our heroes also managed to detonate several anti-personnel devices. Israeli infantry forces report casualties”.

The shelling of Jenin outside the camp continued throughout the morning and early afternoon. Confirming this, the Quds Network reports: “The burning and demolition of houses are concentrated in the vicinity of the Jenin camp and in the areas leading to it, and not inside the camp itself, while the occupation continues to besiege the camp with drones, snipers and threats to people, inviting them to flee”.

Abu Talal was arrested by Israeli forces and handed over to the Palestinian authorities; this detainee had also been released under the ceasefire agreements. Allam and Karim Owais were arrested by Khallet Al-Soha.

IDF destroyed homes of citizens in Yamoun town, west of Jenin, assaulted Qabatiya town, south of Jenin city, in the West Bank.

Halhul town, north of Hebron, was stormed.

