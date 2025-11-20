ISRAELHAMASWAR. Several locations in the south of Lebanon hit. US-Israel coordination meeting from Eilat. Beirut protests, but attacks continue

US President Donald Trump describes Gaza as “a bit of a mess” but says it is very close to being “perfected,” following the fragile ceasefire he supported. On November 19, Israeli and US leaders met in Eilat, from where the attacks in Lebanon were reportedly coordinated.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem: “Israel’s statement by Minister Ze’ev Elkin, according to which the Security Council resolution on the Gaza Strip, which includes a path to a Palestinian state, is ‘just empty talk to save face,’ confirms Israel’s intention to handle the resolution selectively, to serve its own interests, and that this addition to the resolution was merely cosmetic, with no real practical path forward.”

NATO is facing a TNT shortage due to the war in the Gaza Strip, the Daily Telegraph reported. This situation has been fueled by the active supply of American weapons to Israel. The newspaper notes that the TNT shortage is also hampering the European Union’s ability to supply munitions to Ukraine.

Trump announced overnight that he plans to elevate Saudi Arabia to the status of major non-NATO ally, similar to the status Biden has assigned to Qatar (major non-NATO ally). Saudi Arabia became the twentieth country to receive this status, joining a short list of countries considered close US allies outside of NATO, including Australia, Colombia, Israel, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, and Qatar.

Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman “does not link normalization with Israel” to the inevitability of the creation of a Palestinian state—that is, normalization after the declaration of statehood—but rather to a negotiated path. We have always emphasized this shift in the Saudi position, which began in 2022,” he says, and Trump has stated it publicly: “We want to reach a point where we can adhere to the Abraham Accords, but this is tied to the existence of a path to a two-state solution.”

Tensions between the Lebanese Army and the US military command. American resentment toward the army commander is due to his refusal to comply with “Israeli” and American demands. According to Lebanese sources, “the cancellation of the visit of the Lebanese Army commander, Rudolf Heikal, is not only related to the statement, but is part of a context that began with the tension in relations between him and US envoy Morgan Ortagus and her incitement against him in front of several Lebanese politicians, accusing him of failing to fulfill his obligations in dealing with Hezbollah.”

The resentment built up after Heikal’s briefing to the Cabinet, which discussed “the Repeated insults directed at the army in terms of security and politics, and how its members are subject to “Israeli” restrictions and attacks in the south, pointing to “the possibility that the army may suspend all its activities south of the Litani River due to “Israeli” obstacles,” a briefing that “informants” within the government assured was passed on to the US administration.

He added: “American resentment toward the commander has increased due to his refusal to comply with “Israeli” and American demands, particularly by entering the homes of southern residents in search of Hezbollah weapons, believing that complying with these demands would lead to a serious problem and would not satisfy the “Israelis,” who would then demand more from Lebanon.

Fifteen hours after the Israeli attacks on the Ein al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese government commented: “Once again, the enemy repeats its crime by targeting civilians. Lebanon must continue to file complaints with the UN Security Council and calls for an urgent session to condemn the violations,” – Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, member of the Amal Movement and part of the pro-Hezbollah-Amal axis.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on November 19. According to local Syrian sources: “Al-Jawlani’s group has surrounded a Lebanese army post on the Syrian-Lebanon border, in the mountainous area known as Halima Qara, claiming that the post is located in Syrian territory and that the army must leave.” Five Syrians and 18 Israelis, including six soldiers, all Druze, who participated in an arms smuggling operation from Syria , were arrested.

According to Israeli Army Radio: “The smuggling of weapons from Syria to Israel occurred via Israeli army vehicles.” On November 19, the Israeli leadership toured southern Syria. The Prime Minister, the Security Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, and the head of the National Security Council participated.

In Lebanon, 160 deaths have been reported in Palestinian camps, including 46 in the Ain Al-Hilweh camp, since Israel attacked Lebanon. On November 19, the Israeli army spokesperson first issued an evacuation warning for the areas of Ainatha and Tayr Falsay and asked those in the threatened areas to leave immediately.

Shortly thereafter, airstrikes began in: Shhour, with at least four raids; one Israeli raid targeted the town of Arabsalim; Three separate raids targeted the city of Deir Kifa, in southern Lebanon. Several southern residents in different areas are receiving recorded calls from foreign numbers urging them to immediately evacuate their homes. These calls included the cities of Aita Al-Shaab, Tibnin, Majdal Zoun, Tyre, Qaqaeyat Al-Jisr, and others. The context and source of these calls have not yet been clarified. Israeli Hermes 450 aircraft flew over Adashit and Jibshit. Further attacks: Adloun – Loubia – Khrayeb – Jibchit – Zawtar East and West – Adeishat Al Shaqif. Tyre Filsey and Ainata were attacked by Israeli forces.

A building in Tyre was evacuated as a precaution after receiving calls to verify its validity in Abu Deeb Square, and its surroundings were evacuated after receiving calls to evacuate residents. Security forces are working to verify the validity of these reports and act accordingly. Channel 12 reports that an Israeli security source said today’s raids in Lebanon are a continuation of previous policies, not an exception. The attacks were coordinated through an Israeli-American operations room in Eilat, south of the occupied territories, and US Marine forces are present.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo stated: “The vast majority of weapons used in the killings in the Arab community come from the Israeli army; the government and police are not concerned about Arab killings because they haven’t yet reached Tel Aviv.”

A wave of resignations rocks the Israeli army: “Over 600 permanent officers are asking to terminate their service.”

The Health Ministry in Gaza says 13 people have died, seven of them as a result of direct attacks by the IDF. Al-Mayadeen Correspondent in Gaza: “Israeli artillery fires shells and incendiary bombs east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.”

Palestinian Prisoners’ Association: “The Israeli army’s systematic field investigations in the West Bank continue at an increasing pace, recently overshadowing actual arrest operations. The town of Beit Ummar was the scene of continuous attacks last night until this hour, during which the occupation forces conducted extensive field investigations, targeting, according to witnesses in the town, approximately 200 residents, including families of martyrs.”

Field investigations are accompanied by systematic policies, specifically: abuse, severe beatings, widespread vandalism, and the destruction of household goods, as part of what is known as the “price tag” policy. Arrest campaigns in the West Bank, coupled with extensive field investigations, have affected approximately 20,500 Palestinians since the beginning of the war.

