ISRAELHAMASWAR. Rome: it’s time to fight anti-Semitism. At the front: clashes in Khan Yunis. IDF bombs southern Lebanon

The Washington Post newspaper publishes an article on the vision of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government for the “day after” the war in the Gaza Strip, underlining that it contradicts what the United States of America and some Arab countries propose. According to the publication, Netanyahu’s plan for the future of the Gaza Strip after the war is not applicable.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, in an article written for Haaretz, states that Ben Gvir and Smotrich are a “gang of extremists” and intend to “cleanse” the West Bank of Palestinians, expel Muslims from the Al-Aqsa mosque and annex Palestine to Israel.

In Italy in Rome on February 26-27 a meeting was held between Jewish leaders from 16 countries. The Round Table on 27 February was an initiative of the European Jewish Association (EJA) and the Jewish Community of Rome in which the challenges faced by European Jewish communities were discussed.

The press release reads: “There is a political and police failure to act on the anti-hate and anti-BDS legislation already in place, and although many countries have signed up to the IHRA definition, almost none adhere to its principles ”. The Council was attended by Israel’s special envoy for the fight against anti-Semitism, Israel’s ambassador to Italy, Alon Bar, Italy’s special envoy for the fight against anti-Semitism Pasquale Angelosanto and the president of the Italian Senate, Ignazio La Russa.

The President of the European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin said: “Jewish leaders are clear, we refuse to live in fear, we are strong and we will overcome the current wave of hatred. It is unacceptable that they are calling for genocide and cleansing ethnic as exemplified by “From the River to the Sea”, and Calls to “infidada” are now commonplace, along with Nazi symbols and openly anti-Semitic images in regular use.”

“This is a major cause of anti-Semitism and authorities across the continent must do more to meet the commitments they have repeatedly made to protect Jews and fight anti-Semitism.” The rabbi commented.

The British Ministry of Defense has released a video of Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 multi-role fighters preparing and taking off from Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus for attacks on Yemen. The British fighters are armed with four 500-pound Paveway IV laser-guided bombs and two ASRAAM short-range air-to-air missiles. Additionally, some vehicles are armed with the radar-guided Meteor active air-to-air missile. Greece agreed to lead the EU naval mission in the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping from Houthi attacks in Yemen and sent ships.

According to Israeli media, the Yemeni navy, led by the Houthis, damaged four undersea fiber optic telecommunications cables heading towards Israel. The Houthis had said in recent days in a statement that if the attack on Gaza does not stop, they would take steps to surround Israel by any means possible, including Internet traffic coming into Israel from Asia, and it appears that there are successful.

The average depth of Bab el-Mandeb is 200 meters and can often exceed 300 meters. The descent to this level and the damage to the cables, well protected and laid with particular precautions, also demonstrate the Houthis’ underwater attack and defense capabilities, as well as their technical level.

The Israeli publication Globes, citing its sources, reports damage to four cables in the Red Sea between Jeddah and Djibouti. The damage would be “significant, but not critical”. In reality, however, a small glitch was recorded. At the same time, representatives of the Houthis have not yet commented on the situation, although they usually react quite quickly to their own attacks.

SEACOM, one of the service providers, announced, according to initial estimates, possible damage on the stretch of cable between Kenya and Egypt, in the Red Sea area. The company clarified that it “cannot confirm the cause of the failure and is evaluating the possibility of repairs in the region, taking into account the geopolitical situation.” In the meantime, traffic is transmitted via alternative routes.

According to some analytical and defense experts, it is still premature to say that the Houthis are responsible for this attack unless they had help.

Meanwhile, member of the political bureau of the Ansar Allah movement, Ali Al-Qahhoum, tells Al-Mayadeen that Yemen is in an open battle with America and Britain after their assault on Yemen, and confirms the continuation of peace negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptians parachuted to the humanitarian aid on the Gaza Strip.

And now a look at the situation between Israel and Hamas updated at 5.00pm on February 27th.

Palestinians showed new video of Israeli armored vehicles being hit from behind at point-blank range.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli planes launch raids on the cities of “Aita al-Shaab” and “Yaroun”, while Hezbollah responded by launching 20 missiles from Lebanon towards northern Israel. Among the claims of the Islamic resistance, the attack on the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in Shebaa. Hezbollah attack on spy equipment at “Ramtha” site in Shebaa Farms.

Israeli planes launch raids on the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

While the Al-Aqsa Brigades claim clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Israeli artillery hits Nuseirat beach and Al-Zahraa camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, Abu Ali Mustafa’s Martyr Brigades speak of battlefield clashes with Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis. And Al-Qassam speak of clashes with enemy forces in the Al-Amal neighborhood also in Khan Yunis.

Israeli doctors speak of the wounding of an Israeli soldier during clashes in Tubas, in the West Bank. The Palestinian media speak of the assault by Israeli forces on the Al-Faraa camp in Tubas and the continuing clashes with resistance fighters.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/