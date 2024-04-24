ISRAELHAMASWAR. Red Sea still under Houthi slap. Israel prepares offensive on Rafah and eliminates Hezbollah officers in Lebanon

The decision to allocate funds and continue to support Israel is dividing American society amidst the most striking demonstrations of April 23, which required police intervention, the strike by Columbia University faculty. Hundreds of faculty at Columbia University in New York staged a mass walkout on Monday to protest the university president’s decision to arrest students during a pro-Palestinian protest last week.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed his condemnation of or renewed attacks on Gaza: “We denounce the Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have led to the killing of people, most of them women and children, in last days. We reiterate the warning against the large-scale incursion in Rafah, where 1.2 million civilians are besieged.”

The United Nations endorses the recommendations of the UNRWA Independent Review Panel. The United Nations announced on Monday that its Secretary-General, António Guterres, accepts recommendations contained in a report submitted by an independent committee on the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

According to The Guardian: Israel has provided no evidence to support its allegations that employees of UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, are linked to Hamas

Belgium calls not to leave the United States as the sole actor in Gaza. Belgian Foreign Minister Hajjah Lahbib called on Monday not to allow the United States to be the only actor in the situation in the Gaza Strip, underlining the need not to forget what is currently happening in the Strip, because there is a humanitarian tragedy this must be stopped.

Hamas condemned Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statements and attempts to hold the movement accountable for obstructing an agreement. “Blinken’s statements contradict our flexible positions to facilitate reaching an agreement, which clashed with Netanyahu’s intransigence and procrastination. Our demands have been clear from day one, namely a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation, the return of displaced people and reconstruction. The American side, Israel’s partner in the genocidal war, continues its hostile role against our people with false accusations against Hamas.

The European Union decides to expand the sanctions imposed on Iranian drones and missiles, and the Gulf Cooperation Council asks, after a joint meeting, European ministers to confront Ansar Allah if the attacks continue in the Red Sea.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: “Europe should not follow Washington’s advice to please Israel.” The comment comes after the EU decision to impose new sanctions on Tehran. “It is unfortunate that the European Union has approved illegal sanctions against Iran simply for exercising its right to self-defense.”

“Europeans – continues the Iranian Minister – should not follow Washington, which tries to please Israel. The Israelis continue to commit genocide and the European Union’s reaction has been nothing but empty words. Europeans must act responsibly and punish Israel.”

According to Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri: “Conditions in the region changed after we bombed sensitive Israeli military sites; Operation True Promise achieved victory for our armed forces and is a firm response to Israel’s crimes.”

Frustration is growing among mediators who are trying to conclude a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari: “We are committed to working to prevent a further collapse of security in the region. There is a state of frustration among mediators at not having reached an agreement during the month of Ramadan, and we need to re-evaluate mediation efforts at this stage. Our commitment to sparing children from the scourge of war extends across the world, and there is an entire generation of orphans in the Gaza Strip. No party in the international community can accept an attack on Rafah, which is already suffering. There is no justification to end the presence of the Hamas office in Doha as long as Qatar’s mediation efforts continue.” And he commented by stating: “We are evaluating mediation efforts and are frustrated by the continuous attacks in the Gaza Strip. There is a humanitarian and health crisis in Gaza that can no longer be tolerated.”

The IDF continues to prepare for the operation in Rafah and is preparing to evacuate civilians from the city within two to three weeks. Subsequently the operation in Rafah will begin, which will last at least six weeks, the news is now known to most if it is not by May at the latest by June.

Former head of the Military Intelligence Division Amos Yadlin said: “Israel must conclude a swap deal, stop the war in Gaza and launch a military campaign there later. He must also stop the fighting in the north and offer a diplomatic solution. and subsequently, on the basis of the two previous steps, we will have to proceed with normalization with Saudi Arabia”. Even if Riyadh has currently frozen the initiative.

In Israel, settlers, according to media 219, occupied the Al-Aqsa mosque, led by the extremist Glick, i.e. former Knesset member Yehuda Glick. The initiative was launched on social media on the evening of April 22nd. Yesterday in Israel the first day of Easter was celebrated.

The German army says, regarding the withdrawal of their ship from the Red Sea: “The crew of the frigate “Hessen” departing from the Red Sea was constantly on very high alert due to the constant threat posed by attacks from Yemen . The crew of the frigate Hessen had only 10 seconds to put their defensive weapons into action to deal with attacks from Yemen. The frigate “Hessen” ran out of ammunition while in the Red Sea, and the process of replenishment of ammunition is taking place in the port of Djibouti, after the ammunition was transported by air from Germany.”

The Saudis reportedly bombed Al-Ghurfah in the Al-Zahir district on April 23

Israel – Hamas situation updated at 2.00pm on April 23.

Series of Israeli attacks were recorded in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip since the early hours of April 23rd and extended as far as Rafah, and now let’s look at them in detail.

Israeli attacks target the village of Srefan where a Hezbollah element was killed: Nashwan Hamoud Ahmed Jahiz Abu Thaer Al-Durayhim, commander of the Durayhimi axis. About a year ago, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed aerial footage of an airfield established by Hezbollah in the Jabbor area of southern Lebanon. These mountains have been subjected to heavy attacks in recent days and also on the night of April 22nd.

Israeli Army Radio reported that four missiles were fired at the settlement of Sderot from the northern Gaza Strip. April 23 marks 200 days since the start of Israeli attacks against Hamas and its allies. Bombings recorded at: “Block 1” in Bureij camp and launched raids on Wadi Abu Rashid in Maghazi camp and Beit Hanoun areas, north of Gaza.

In response, the Al-Qassam Brigades: “A Zionist D9 military bulldozer was targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 projectile in Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Gaza Strip.” The Qassam also claim responsibility for the killing of an Israeli soldier in Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Gaza Strip

Israeli planes bombed and then launched raids on Wadi Abu Rashid in the Maghazi camp and Beit Hanoun areas, north of Gaza. Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza, the eastern areas of northern Gaza, eastern Rafah and Khan Yunis, and the northern Nuseirat camp.

Israeli vehicles opened fire east of Rafah and Khan Yunis and in the towns of Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa in the center of the Gaza Strip. Occupation gunboats target the coasts of Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah and al-Zawaida.

Violent clashes between the resistance and the Israeli army near Jabal Al-Rayes, east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

