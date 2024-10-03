ISRAELHAMASWAR. Red October has begun in Lebanon

While the long evening of missile launches from Iran towards Israel was underway, aiming, according to Iran, at military bases and military airports, on the border with Lebanon the Hezbollah special forces the Radwan carried out an ambush against the Israeli military.

Hezbollah announced clashes with the Israeli armed forces in southern Lebanon. The militants began a firefight with Israeli units near the village of Odaisseh and forced them to retreat. In addition, members of the Shiite group launched rockets and artillery shells at the temporary deployment points of Israeli troops in the village of Shtula and Misgav Am in northern Israel.

According to preliminary data, twenty soldiers were injured during the shelling and clashes. This information is indirectly confirmed by eyewitness footage of numerous Israeli helicopter flights that evacuated the wounded to hospitals.

Israeli forces, as part of Operation Northern Arrows, have struck dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure facilities. Residential buildings have also been hit by Israeli troops. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that more than fifty civilians were killed and dozens were wounded in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said that the 36th Armored Division and other infantry units have joined the military campaign in Lebanon. This indicates an expansion of the ground operation against Hezbollah.

Israeli sources also said that the Radwan Force during the Iranian attack on Israel carried out an ambush inside a facility in a border town. There were heavy clashes and there were fears that the soldiers would be captured. The air force and artillery intervened and shelled the area for hours until the army was able to withdraw the dead and wounded. Israeli reports indicate that 33 people, including soldiers and civilians, were involved, and an IDF captain was also reportedly killed.

And a Hezbollah statement on October 2 reads: “While an Israeli enemy force was trying to surround the town of Yaroun from the forest side, Islamic Resistance fighters surprised them at 14:00 by detonating a special explosive device, killing and wounding all members of the force.”

In response, the IDF wrote in a statement: “The 36th Division, including soldiers from the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade, the 6th Infantry Brigade and other forces, are joining the limited, localized and targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist targets and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, which began on Monday.” “The 98th Division continues its targeted operations in several areas of southern Lebanon. Commando Brigade forces, including Egoz Unit soldiers, located and destroyed Hezbollah attack infrastructure, which included a rocket launcher, explosives stockpiles and additional military equipment.”

“The troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, eliminated Hezbollah men and dismantled infrastructure using precision-guided munitions and close-range clashes. So far, over 150 Hezbollah infrastructures have been destroyed in airstrikes, including Hezbollah headquarters, weapons depots and rocket launchers.”

Hezbollah says there are no weapons or infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Russian sources say: 35 Israeli soldiers were injured in an ambush in Maroun al-Ras, southern Lebanon, four were killed.

In Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz has decided to declare UN Secretary General António Guterres “persona n ion grata” in Israel and to ban him from entering the country: “Whoever is unable to unequivocally condemn Iran’s criminal attack against Israel is not worthy of setting foot on Israeli soil. This Secretary General who hates Israel and who supports terrorists, rapists and murderers will be remembered as a stain on the history of the United Nations.”

While Iran, through its president Masoud Pezeshkian, through the X platform, has made it known that: “Inform Netanyahu that Iran is not fighting, but responds firmly to any threat. This is only part of our strength, do not enter into a confrontation with Iran.” Pezeshkian then states that this was a “decisive response” to Israel as an “act of self-defense” and that Iran is “not at war” but will respond to “all threats.”

The Iranian operation on October 1 was dubbed Operation “True Promise 2” and had a cost of $60 million; it targeted the military bases of: Nevatim, Hatzerim, Tel Nof, Netzarim and Glilot. It was confirmed that there were serious injuries among Israeli soldiers. Apparently the Fattah hypersonic missile managed to bypass Israeli defense systems, while Israel said that the defense held up very well. A ban on the disclosure of videos of the impact sites has been triggered. Nevatim hosts the F-35 aircraft, and Hatzerim hosts the F-15 aircraft used to hit Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the Tel Nof base near Tel Aviv.

Shortly before the Iranian attack, a Daesh cell struck in Jaffa, Tel Aviv, killing 5 people and seriously injuring three and moderately injuring four. Via A’Maq, the claim was made. In order to definitively attribute the attack to Daesh, the oath of allegiance to ISIS by the two Palestinians is expected.

Tel Aviv, when Iran sent the missiles, responded in all languages ​​that Israel will respond to the attack and it will be a very hard attack. In the immediate aftermath, that is, during the night between 1 and 2 October, 10 air raids affected southern Lebanon. IDF spokesman Hagari told the press: “We have the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.”

A senior official of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Group, PMU, said: “If war breaks out, not a single drop of oil or gas will leave the Middle East. Winter is coming for Europe.”

From Yemen in a speech by President Mahdi Al-Mashat at the memorial event for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: “The nation was struck by great pain when it learned the news of the martyrdom of the great leader, Sayyed Nasrallah. The axis of resistance frankly stated that it is cohesive and united and will confront all conspiracies despite the martyrdom of the illustrious and great leader. The response to Israel came from Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, and what we saw from Iran was a torrent of missiles that delighted all the free people of the world. There is no fear for the Axis of Resistance and affirm our continued support with all our capabilities to free ourselves from the Zionist project and restore Palestine and Jerusalem”.

And now a look at the worsening of the front between Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas updated at 16:00 on October 2.

The Lebanese army announces that: an Israeli force has withdrawn from the Blue Line after having penetrated 400 meters into Lebanese territory. It is learned that in the Iranian bombings were hit and destroyed: “buildings and maintenance workshops for warplanes in Israeli air bases”. 10 dead, including 4 paramedics, in two Israeli raids in the cities of Aitaroun and Janta in southern Lebanon”. The Israeli administration, speaking through the representative of the Arab media of the IDF, Colonel Avichai Adray, ordered the residents of 29 Lebanese villages near the border with Israel to immediately leave their homes and head north towards the Al-Awali River (a river in southern Lebanon). ). They are not allowed to travel south. The Etseni Brigade is said to have arrived in Lebanon.

In northern Israel, sirens sounded in Misgav Am, Avivim, Metula, Shtula, Yir’on, Shamir, Sirens sounded in HaMifratz and in the Upper Galilee, Safed. About 40 projectiles from Lebanon were identified.

Five Israeli bombings in Gaza, the latest in order of time in Al-Sawarha, in the center of the Gaza Strip, and again north of the Nuseirat camp. The IDF confirms that: “The command and control centers, which were embedded in compounds that previously served as the “Muscat” and “Rimal” schools, were used by Hamas to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel”! And for this they were destroyed.

Finally, the IDF also informs: “Following an assessment of the situation, it was decided that starting today at 16:00 (Wednesday), changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines in the areas of the Confrontation Line, the Northern Golan Heights, the Southern Golan Heights (Emek HaYarden Regional Council), the Upper Galilee, the Central Galilee and the Lower Galilee.”

And again: “As part of the changes, it was decided to allow gatherings of 50 people in an open area (instead of 10) and 250 people in an enclosed space (instead of 150). Additionally, it was decided that in the areas of Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), HaAmakim, HaCarmel (Daliyat al-Karmel, Isfiya), Wadi Ara (Megiddo Regional Council, Yokneam Illit), restrictions will be relaxed to allow gatherings of up to 60 people in an open area (instead of 30). The rest of the country remains subject to the guidelines previously issued by the Home Front Command.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

