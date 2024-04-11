ISRAELHAMASWAR. Rafah operation, the US slows down Israel. Bombings on Gaza

Secretary of State Blinken claims that Israel did not tell the United States when it would launch an offensive on Rafah, yet Prime Minister Netanyahu reported that everything is ready.

Senior US government officials told CNN that the Biden administration considers Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement of a start date for action in Rafah an empty threat stemming largely from his weak political position in Israel, saying: “ This is bragging.” 56 Democratic members of Congress – currently members of Congress – signed a letter to President Biden saying: “Restrict the sale of offensive weapons to Israel following the incident with World Central Kitchen volunteers.”

According to the ABC television channel, the construction of a humanitarian pier in the Gaza Strip will cost American taxpayers 180-200 million dollars, also yesterday new transports with equipment for the pier passed through the Strait of Gibraltar.

The IDF said Brigadier General Eli Ben Meir, who serves in the Southern Command’s intelligence unit, has been appointed head of the Southern Command’s intelligence group. “He is a former researcher and has extensive experience in the world intelligence,” the official statement noted.

According to Israeli press sources, the far right in government is furious at Khan Yunis’ withdrawal. Israeli media have revealed that the “extremist right” in the Israeli government is furious over the withdrawal from Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and is talking about a truce.

Furthermore, winds of pessimism are beginning in the moderate wing and in the Israeli press. According to Haaretz: ‘It goes without saying, but there is no choice: we have been defeated. Total defeat. The journalist in question is Chaim Levinson in an April 9 article. “We lost. That’s how it goes. We lost the war. This is the clear conclusion of all Israeli citizens. The difficulty of admitting it encompasses the entire public and private psychology of Israel. We have before us a clear, clear, obvious reality, which we must begin to internalize, digest, understand and draw conclusions for the future[…] »

“But it’s not pleasant to say we lost, so we lie to ourselves. Some maliciously, some innocently. Better to console yourself with a light and airy cake with crumbs of complete victory. But it’s a pretzel: after the consolation, a hole remains.”

During a visit to the Iron Dome battery, Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant said that any attack on Israel by Iran would have to be met with what he described as a strong defense, followed by a “powerful response in its territory.” If so, it would be the first public Israeli attack on Iranian territory (mainland) to be recognized by Israel.

General Dan Harel, former deputy chief of staff said: «The army got everything it asked for – They are afraid to talk about who will govern Gaza, because the coalition could collapse and there is no chance of winning the battle. war – Wherever we go, Hamas will return[…] and we will end up with the situation in Somalia”.

Lebanese channels report that Israeli planes recently hit the wreckage of an Israeli Hermes 900 UAV shot down by Hezbollah a few days ago near the Kfar Kila area in southern Lebanon.

An Iranian lawmaker said that if Israel attacks Iranian nuclear facilities, Israel’s Dimona nuclear center will be hit in 400 seconds, about 7 minutes.

Hamas demands Israel be held accountable for its unprecedented crimes in Gaza. In a statement he confirmed that “Israel has committed unprecedented crimes, brutally targeting hospitals and medical centers, committing the most atrocious practices there and turning them into mass graves containing the bodies of hundreds of innocent civilians killed in cold blood.”

On the day of the Muslim holiday Eid al Fitr, the leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, speaking to the people, said. «We are in the reality of a war against the Israeli enemy and of a jihad against the Americans and the English who are attacking our country. The Americans and British are attacking us to support the Israeli enemy and protect its crimes and siege on the Gaza Strip. The military position, the mobilization and the weekly departure of two million people are what God has helped our people in exchange for the failure of most Islamic countries.”

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4:00 pm on April 10th.

On the 187th day of war between Israel and Hamas: Palestinian deaths are registered and continuous bombings on Eid night. Israeli warplanes continued to bomb various areas of the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah instead launched intense missile attacks on the Israeli region of Kiryat Shmona. The missiles were intercepted by the Israeli defense. Also on April 10, sirens sounded in the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement and its surroundings for fear of drone infiltration.

Israel bombed residential neighborhoods in the cities of Adissa, Kafr Kila and Blida in the Marjayoun district in the south of the country and further Israeli raids on the city of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

The Iraqi Resistance claimed responsibility for the April 10, 2024 attack on the Israeli oil plant in Haifa with two stray munitions.

The Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli soldiers in Gaza with mortar fire. Al-Qassam and Hamas brigades attacked Israelis in two areas of southwest Gaza.

Israeli raids were recorded in the Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. It is learned that Ismail Haniyeh’s son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren were killed during the bombings. Three deaths are reported in the shelling of a vehicle by Israel in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City. The IDF says it killed Hamas militants in an air and ground operation and also destroyed Hamas infrastructure: the operations were conducted by the Nahal Brigade combat team in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF also explains that the 162nd Division, led by soldiers of the Nahal Brigade combat team, continues to operate in the Netzarim Corridor which separates the north and south of the Gaza Strip, conducting targeted operations on terrorist infrastructures in the area.

In recent days, soldiers have eliminated Hamas militiamen in clashes and proactive ambushes with the collaboration of the Brigade’s firefighting center. Additionally, soldiers located and destroyed an anti-tank missile launch site, a mortar launch site used to fire towards Israel, a tunnel, and terrorist facilities that Hamas used against soldiers.

Raids and clashes between Palestinians and Israelis continue in the West Bank: a Palestinian was injured during the assault on Asira al-Qibliya by Israeli forces. Raids and incursions have been reported in numerous Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank. 14 arrests. One wounded Israeli soldier in Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/