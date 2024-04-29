ISRAELHAMASWAR. Rafah: Israel’s last stop which will not decide winners or losers

According to the IDF, Israeli fighter jets and artillery have carried out strikes on a number of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in recent days: “ Around 40 targets in Aita al-Shab were hit by air and shell fire. artillery in a few minutes. The targets were caches of weapons and other assets belonging to Hezbollah,” they were “part of an effort to destroy the organization’s infrastructure in the border area.”

Israel’s plans to attack Rafah continue. The head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, denies what was published by an American newspaper on the circulation of plans for the invasion of Rafah by Egypt together with the Israeli occupation. Her words were denied via social media by the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army and the head of the Shin Bet who report online that they visited Cairo on the morning of the 24th and met with the head of Egyptian intelligence and discussed sending troops to Rafah.

According to analysts in the social sphere, Israel continues to concentrate armored vehicles in preparation for the upcoming operation in Rafah. From a strategic point of view, this will not bring anything positive for Israel, and the Islamic resistance will suffer some losses, while the risk is that Israel will suffer more and more ambushes, given the repeated announcements of the imminent attack on Rafah which have allowed Hamas and allies to prepare ambushes along the axis of the land operation. Despite the risks, Israel sees the Rafah invasion as an outcome that can be achieved.

It is certain that the operation in Rafah is not capable of solving any of the strategic problems that Israel faces. In any case, Rafah is likely to be the last stop, and perhaps this operation can be called the “final phase”.

Pro-Palestinian analysts state that: “After the failure that the enemy will have to face in Rafah, where it will fully realize that its presence in Gaza has only led to further losses and defeats” the Lebanese Islamic resistance will enter the scene in a more preponderant way . Lately, by the US’s own admission, Hezbollah has begun to strike areas deeper within Israel’s borders, and this, if it continues, will bring the battle between Hezbollah and the Israeli army closer.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister raised the alarm in recent days: “What we need now is to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and prevent them from launching the attack on Rafah. Continued settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and settlement activities in the West Bank threaten to deteriorate the situation.”

And again he said: the “independent investigations conducted by the United Nations have demonstrated the falsity of the Israeli accusations against UNRWA. We reiterate our call for countries to resume funding for UNRWA after the Israeli allegations are proven to be false.”

In recent days, a Kuwaiti-Jordanian Declaration has appeared which reads: “We underline the need to take a decision that imposes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and protects civilians”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/