ISRAELHAMASWAR. Prisoner release agreements honored. 20 Israelis and 1,996 Palestinian prisoners are returning home. Indonesia’s prime minister arrives in Israel today for the first time in history

The Sharm el-Sheikh summit to end the war in the Gaza Strip was held, with the participation of leaders from over 20 countries, according to the Egyptian presidential office. Summit leaders, the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, are the mediators of the Gaza peace agreements. The United States has extended an invitation to Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, Canada, and Italy.

The Prime Minister of Qatar, in an interview with the New York Times: “The next step should be discussion on the creation of a temporary international force to stabilize the Strip, which would be directly linked to the disarmament of Hamas and the subsequent withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip.” According to him, one of the main open questions is whether Hamas’s weapons will be transferred to the Palestinian National Authority or another entity.

Hamas withdrew from the “Peace Summit” in Egypt, Hussan Badran, a member of the movement’s politburo, told AFP. And Israel did not attend the Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Israeli government spokesman Shosh Bedrosian said, due to the Simchat Torah holiday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed at a cabinet meeting that Tehran declined President Pezeshkian’s invitation to attend tomorrow’s leaders’ summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attended the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin postponed the Russia-LAG meeting. “It was my initiative; I don’t want to interfere with the process that has already been established” in the Middle East. “The Russo-Arab summit, postponed due to the Gaza agreement,” will definitely take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov clarified. And when asked why Russia is not attending the Gaza summit in Egypt, he stated, “the summit organizers have coordinated their actions with the United States and other Arab countries.”

The European Commission has decided not to seek compensation from Israel for the destruction of Gaza, said European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho. The European Commission sees no connection between this issue and its attempts to expropriate Russian assets for Kiev’s benefit.

A huge banner reading “Thank You” appeared on a Tel Aviv beach ahead of Trump’s visit. The footage was reportedly filmed from Air Force One, the plane carrying Trump. According to Axios, Trump personally assured Israel that he would not allow it to withdraw from the agreement or resume the war. One reason for the shift was that “Hamas has begun to view the hostages as a burden rather than an asset” in the context of future negotiating leverage. As part of Trump’s pledge, the United States will lead a military monitoring mechanism to oversee his plan. Trump announced aboard Air Force One that “the war in Gaza is officially over.”

US forces have begun arriving in Israel to work on establishing a Civil-Military Interaction Center for the Gaza Strip; officials say all 200 troops arrived on Sunday. These troops will be part of the Combined Task Force, under the command of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), composed of military and civilian personnel from Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and other countries, which will ensure the flow of humanitarian aid and security in the Gaza Strip and oversee the establishment of a civilian government in Gaza separate from Hamas.

Gaza authorities say 173 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip yesterday, October 12, through the crossings, the first day after the ceasefire was announced. The convoy included three trucks loaded with cooking gas and six trucks loaded with solar fuel, intended for the operation of bakeries, generators, and hospitals, in response to the urgent need for these essential supplies due to the prolonged siege.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu filed a court request to revoke his certificate due to an urgent state visit by the President of Cyprus. The Indonesian president is arriving in Israel today. For the first time in the history of the two countries, the Indonesian president is expected to land in Israel for an official visit. This is an extraordinary step for a Muslim country that does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

The US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff arrived on October 3 with President Trump and held a working meeting with the Chief of Staff, Gen. , Ayel Zamir

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also declared in the Knesset: “The war is over,” and then Trump reiterated the statement. Netanyahu and Trump posed for a photo near the “Dove of Peace” statue that the Israeli prime minister presented to the US president. The US president also stated that Hamas has agreed to implement the disarmament clause of the peace plan. The US president said that Israel will be ready to “extend a helping hand” to Iran.

After Iran denied rumors of his assassination, Ismail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, said yesterday: “The Israeli regime is spreading reports of assassinations to worry my comrades and try to contact me so they (Israel) can locate me.” Iran confirmed receiving messages from Netanyahu stating that Israel no longer wants to go to war.

As of October 10, the IDF’s Kfir Brigade and 98th Brigade are withdrawing from Gaza. The IDF Spokesperson: “Hamas today is not the Hamas of two years ago. Hamas has been defeated.” He added: “The IDF is deployed along the deployment lines in accordance with the agreement,” the military statement read, adding that “the deployment of forces is determined based on an assessment of the situation, in accordance with the agreement, and an analysis of all variables.” The army refused to provide further details on its deployment in the Strip.

Aid deliveries to Gaza resumed on October 11. Twenty live Israeli hostages were released and handed over to the Red Cross on October 13. Meanwhile, the handover of dead hostages began late in the evening. According to Amit Segal of Channel 12: “There are currently 41 Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip, 13 of whom are alive.” Hamas reports that all living Israeli prisoners have been released.

The 1,966 Palestinian prisoners began leaving prison in the late morning of October 13. Israel plans to expel 154 freed Palestinians from Israeli and Palestinian territories. Reuters. Among those released with life sentences is Mahmoud Issa, 33 years in prison, founder of the Al-Qassam cells in Jerusalem and commander of Unit “101.” They are returning. Also returning home are Siham Abu Salem, Mirvat Khalil, and Tariq Barghouti, from the Gaza Strip, released as part of the exchange agreement. In detail, 250 prisoners sentenced to life and long-term prison terms, and 1,718 prisoners from the Gaza Strip arrested after October 7, 2023, were released at 3:00 PM after prisoner exchanges had been completed.

The IDF arrested the head of the Silwan Club, Jerusalemite Ahmed Al-Ghoul, at his home in the town of Silwa.

According to Arab reports, the IDF destroyed approximately 75-80% of buildings in the Gaza Strip. On the afternoon of October 11, Israel launched a targeted attack in Kherbet Selem, Lebanon. On October 13, also in Lebanon, an officer and a member of the Mount Lebanon Investigation Department were injured while chasing a wanted man on the Damour-Saadiyat road at dawn, while the patrol was exposed to an ambush.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

