ISRAELHAMASWAR. Prisoner deal almost done. IDF prepares to leave Netzarim corridor. Gaza and Jenin camp raids. Houthis claim three attacks

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking about the impending deal with Hamas and the situation in the Middle East, said: “Hezbollah has lost and become history. Hezbollah’s attacks have hurt Lebanese and Israelis. Iran has lost its supply routes to Hezbollah. We are working around the clock to follow up on the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.”

CNN was the first to report on the afternoon of January 14: “Israeli official: We are ready for a ceasefire in Gaza.” The Israeli government said in a statement: “Given the changes in the Middle East, the conditions are ideal for reaching the Gaza agreement.” But not everything seems to be going well: “Yedioth Ahronoth: Ben Gvir urges Smotrich to inform Netanyahu to withdraw from the government together if a swap deal is signed with Hamas”.

Talks continued throughout the day on January 14 in Qatar. The spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry: “We have reached the final stages of the agreement. The ongoing talks in Doha regarding Gaza are fruitful, positive and focus on details”. He also added: “We have overcome the main obstacles in the disagreements between the two sides regarding the agreement. We urge the two sides to reach an agreement and end the tragedy in Gaza”.

Hamas issued a statement on the matter: “We held consultations with the leaders of the factions and updated them on the progress made in the negotiations. We confirmed with them the continuation of the consultations until the completion of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached. In its final stages”. According to Lebanese sources, Hamas has begun dividing prisoners into groups in preparation for the implementation of the agreement. CNN reports: “An Israeli official said: Palestinian civilians will be allowed to return freely to the northern Gaza Strip and, according to the agreement, we will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those who were convicted of killing Israelis.”

According to Israeli Military Correspondent Amir Bouhbut: “Military sources explained that most of the “Nahal” force that participated in the assault on the building in Beit Hanoun were killed or wounded, which makes it difficult to understand what happened in the minutes and seconds that preceded the attack.”

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has returned to Lebanon to meet with the President of the Republic after his appointment while he was abroad, and will have meetings with parliamentary blocs. Lebanese political sources claim that “the exclusion of the Shiite duo from the government means that things are heading towards an inevitable political explosion.” Among them Nabih Berri who left the Baabda Palace after a meeting with the President of the Republic and the President-designate without making any statement.

President-designate Nawaf Salam said: “The authority of the Lebanese State must be extended with its own forces to all its territories. Resolution 1701 must be implemented and the enemy (Israel) must withdraw from our lands. It is time to start a new chapter rooted in justice, progress and opportunities. Betting on our unity and cooperation is the right bet. I will ensure that no citizen feels marginalized”. And now a look at the different kinetic scenarios.

After the attacks suffered by the Israeli and US air forces in Yemen, the Houthis launched three attacks in 12 hours, all of which were claimed. Four drones and two Palestine 2 “hypersonic” missiles were used. The last one was launched at 3:00 on January 14, directed towards Tel Aviv.

The Lebanese army has raided the area of ​​Al-Sadiq compound in Al-Amrousiyah – Choueifat, where Israeli airstrikes had previously destroyed several buildings. After clearing the rubble, the army deployed and began searching underground, amid intense overflights by Israeli aircraft.

Israeli forces carried out an explosion in Aita al-Shaab, during an incursion into the city. A number of Israeli soldiers advanced towards the city center in Ras Naqoura where the Lebanese army is located and asked the Lebanese soldiers not to let a bulldozer operating in the vicinity of the center approach the separation wall. When the Lebanese soldiers photographed them, the Israeli soldiers became upset and asked the bulldozer driver to leave, Al-Akhbar reports.

Israeli forces also raided homes in the western neighborhoods of the city of Mays al-Jabal, in south Lebanon, amid gunfire and hand grenades.

Sabotage, demolition and arson operations reported by Lebanese sources in the town of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported photographs showing the location where fragments of the Yemeni missile fell on a house in Jerusalem. The IDF: “An examination by the IAF and the Home Front Command found that the missile fired from Yemen towards Israeli territory was successfully intercepted by the IAF. The missile shrapnel hit and fell inside a civilian house in Mevo Beitar near the city of Jerusalem. Additional shrapnel from the missile was identified in the areas of Tzur Hadassah and Betar Illit. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol in these areas. Soldiers from the Home Front Command, other Israeli security forces and the local council are at the scene of the shrapnel that fell in Mevo Beitar.”

Violent wave of bombing launched since yesterday evening by warplanes and artillery, has hit large areas of northern Gaza. In the wake of the Doha negotiations, “Israel” is intensifying its violent and aggressive raids in the Gaza Strip. The military correspondent of the Israeli Channel 14 reports that in preparation for the agreement: “the Israeli security system has begun preparing to withdraw from the “Netzarim” axis”.

Also on the afternoon of January 14, a security incident against the forces of the Israeli army was recorded in the northern Gaza Strip. The Al-Aqsa Brigades showed scenes of the bombing of a command and control headquarters of the Zionist enemy in the “Netzarim” axis with a missile salvo, coinciding with the “17th” anniversary of the martyrdom of the founder, Nidal Al-Amoudi.

Israeli special forces carried out a special operation in Jenin. Palestinian sources report violent raids near Al-Farouq mosque in Jabalia camp.

