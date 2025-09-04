ISRAELHAMASWAR. Pressure on Riyadh to readmit the PA to the UN. Sanchez says he is disappointed with Europe’s attitude. A fiery night in Sheikh Radwan

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh wrote to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, rejecting the rationale behind the US decision to exclude President Mahmoud Abbas from the UN General Assembly. Palestinian officials are pressuring their Arab partners, particularly Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who met with al-Sheikh last Monday, to push Trump to change course, Axios reports.

From France, Macron announces: “Nothing will prevent France from recognizing Palestine.” In a phone call with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the French president deemed the US decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials attending the UN General Assembly unacceptable.

Macron announced France’s final decision to recognize Palestine and emphasized: “No attack or attempt to annex the territory or the forced displacement of Gaza residents will prevent the recognition of Palestine.”

Also in Europe, Belgium will recognize Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly later this month, following similar plans announced by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot also announced “severe sanctions” against Israel.

The Spanish Prime Minister is frustrated by the failure to impose European sanctions on Israel.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Pedro Sanchez described the sanctions situation as frustrating.

Anti-government protests have been taking place in Bahrain for days, following the government’s decision to reopen the Israeli embassy.

In Israel, Netanyahu called on the head of the Israeli army to “stop the army’s media briefings,” saying they “undermine unity and morale.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to “stop army media briefings,” arguing that they “undermine unity and morale and are not legitimate in a democracy.”

“Debates can take place behind closed doors, but outside there must be a united front and an iron fist,” Netanyahu added.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir continues to call for a ceasefire

Eyal Zamir has again called for acceptance of the ceasefire plan agreed upon by Hamas.

On the evening of September 2, Israel launched a radar observation satellite, “Ofek 19.” The satellite, operated by the IDF’s SIGINT Unit 9900 of the Aman Intelligence Directorate, will be used for espionage, observation, and intelligence-gathering operations from space.

According to Lebanese sources: Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM (U.S. Central Command), will arrive in Lebanon on Saturday along with Morgan Ortagus, the Trump administration’s envoy to Lebanon, to discuss the Lebanese Army’s plan to disarm Hezbollah.

The army is expected to present the plan at the next Lebanese cabinet meeting on Friday, hoping the Lebanese government will approve it there.

Hezbollah has already informed Lebanese authorities that if its current hostile stance against the party is maintained, it will affect the party’s cooperation regarding the ceasefire agreement, including in southern Litani, Al Manar reports.

Bloomberg news agency recently reported that Israeli engineers have been testing new models of fortified chambers at a test site to increase their resistance to possible explosions. Bloomberg notes that the construction of more fortified chambers was carried out following missile attacks by Iran and Palestinian resistance groups. The new shelters will be made of reinforced concrete and steel to be more resistant to blasts.

Bloomberg claims that Iranian missiles that managed to bypass defense systems during the 12-day war caused $3 billion in damage to Israel.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli Finance Minister, presented a new sovereignty map that envisions the annexation of 82% of Palestinian territory, sparking international criticism.

Shin Bet says: Plot to assassinate Itamar Ben-Gvir with a drone bomb foiled. The Israeli Internal Security Agency said it foiled a plot to assassinate Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Shabaq claimed that a Hamas-affiliated group had planned to assassinate Ben-Gvir with a drone bomb in the Hebron area of ​​the West Bank, reports Iran’s Tasnim.

And now a look at the front, updated as of 3:00 PM on September 3.

The IDF claims that the person killed in the drone strike in the village of Yater, southern Lebanon, is Hezbollah operative Osama Sweidan.

Unofficial sources say the missile that hit his vehicle did not ignite a fire and believe it may have been a Ninja-type missile; this information has not been confirmed by other sources.

According to the IDF spokesperson: “Hamas gunmen are preventing residents of the northern Gaza Strip from evacuating to the south and are blocking main roads.”

On the morning of September 3, sirens were heard in central Israel following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen. The missile was successfully intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.

This is the first time the Houthis have successfully activated sirens since the elimination of much of the Houthi government.

Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack:

“This morning we launched two ballistic missiles at sensitive targets in Tel Aviv, one of which had a cluster warhead.” Saree noted that this is the second time the Houthis have used a missile with a cluster warhead.

On the evening of September 2, according to reports from Gaza, the Israeli army concentrated in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the northernmost neighborhood of Gaza City, adjacent to Jabalia.

Firebombs, controlled demolitions of buildings, drone strikes, and more were reported.

According to Palestinian social media sources, seven people were killed or injured in an Israeli bombing of the Sheikh Radwan market, northwest of Gaza City.

According to an IDF statement: “The IDF and the ISA have eliminated the head of the Mujahideen terrorist organization, which had promoted terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria.

During a joint IDF and ISA operation last week in the Nuseirat area, terrorist Musbah Salim Musbah Dayyah, who headed the Mujahideen terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, was eliminated.

As head of the terrorist organization, he was responsible for recruiting terrorists in Judea and Samaria and in Israel, through which he promoted and carried out terrorist attacks and terrorist activities. During the war, the organization under his leadership was involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Musbah Salim Musbah Dayyah was appointed head of the terrorist organization following the elimination of its three previous leaders during IDF attacks in recent months. His elimination It further reduces the ability to direct terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip into Judea and Samaria and Israel.

Mujahideen terrorists played a significant role in the brutal October 7 massacre. They were involved in acts of kidnapping and assassination. Despite being unaware of Hamas’s plans, they acted as an extension and exploited Hamas’s terrorist acts inside Israel.

