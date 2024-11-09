ISRAELHAMASWAR. Pogrom in Amsterdam. Houthis claim attack on Navatim base, twelfth MQ 9 shot down in Yemen. Explosions in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Haifa, Nahariya and Wadi Ara and Ben Gurion airport area

The clashes in Amsterdam between Israeli football fans and pro-Palestinian protesters have escalated into actual aggression. In relation to the serious events that took place in Amsterdam, the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, in agreement with the Prime Minister, went on an urgent diplomatic visit to the Netherlands. During his visit, Minister Saar met with senior officials of the Dutch administration, including his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp. More than 100 people are said to have been injured and 62 arrested, at least seven Israeli citizens are missing. Severe criticism of the management of the events in Amsterdam, “non-existent security”.

Tensions between France and Israel: “I refused to enter a French-administered site on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem because of the presence of Israeli security forces,” reports Jean-Noel Barrot, French Foreign Minister. “Israeli security has arrested two French officials who were working at a French-administered site on the Mount of Olives,” the French Foreign Minister continued. “The behavior of the Israeli police is unacceptable and the Israeli ambassador in Paris will be summoned,” Jean-Noel Barrot concluded.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wrote on the social network X in Hebrew: “The world will surely see the day when the Zionists will suffer a resounding defeat at the hands of the resistance forces.” It is learned via social media that information has been received indicating that Iran is preparing to attack Israel in the near future. On the Israeli side, F-15 fighter jets have arrived at bases in Jordan.

Iraq denies rumors that Iranian attack on Israel was launched from Baghdad: “Iran assured us that it would not attack Israel from Iraqi territory, contrary to what the media claimed,” Fouad Hussein Iraqi Foreign Ministry. On the night of November 8, sirens sounded at the US consulate near Erbil, northern Iraq.

The statement by the head of the largest Christian party in Lebanon, Samir Geagea, caused much controversy: “We accept a session to elect a president in which the Shiite sect does not participate, and the constitution allows it, as does the National Charter.” According to the media: “This rhetoric is very dangerous because it leaves aside a third of the population, but it is also a precedent because Christians have not only always asked for 50% of the power in Lebanon, but have never accepted that any decision be made unless they were able to intervene under the pretext of a Sunni-Shiite-Christian-Druze agreement.” The Druze and Sunnis are unlikely to accept this proposal.

Gaegae said that Hezbollah can participate in the new Lebanese government only if it becomes an exclusively political party. Online pro-Hezbollah accounts reported in response to Gaegae: “In both the 2018 and 2022 elections, Hezbollah not only got the most votes but got the most votes compared to other parties combined. Furthermore, they got the highest number of votes per candidate. Hezbollah got almost more votes than the combined count of all 3 major Christian parties, including the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb who are now openly attacking Hezbollah.” The risk of exacerbating the situation is another, the LF party “calls on the government not to support the 1.2 million displaced Lebanese Shiites as if they were not part of Lebanon. This is in light of the almost total absence of government funds to support the displaced, and everything is exclusively foreign or local aid.”

“The US Secretary of Defense called Gallant and expressed his shock at his dismissal from his post,” Channel 13, a pro-Likud media source, reported. The outgoing defense minister repeated allegations that Netanyahu had deliberately sabotaged a ceasefire agreement in Gaza since July. Yedioth Ahronoth reported: “Netanyahu was trying to humiliate and marginalize Gallant by not inviting him to security meetings.”

An army official told Channel 12: “We are now in the final stage of preparing the conditions for the return of northern residents to their homes.” The IDF said in a statement regarding the injuries to UNIFIL soldiers: “A Hezbollah terrorist training center was found about 200 meters from a UNIFIL position. The complex was used by Hezbollah for training, research and storage of large quantities of weapons. The facility contained launchers prepared to fire at Israeli communities. IDF troops also found documents and instruction manuals describing Hezbollah’s methods of operation, maps of Israel, explanations of IDF equipment, as well as tunnels and additional weapons. The weapons were confiscated and the complex was dismantled.”

The Houthis shot down another American MQ-9 UAV overnight. Ansarullah reportedly shot down another US MQ-9 drone in northern Yemen the drone was hit in Al-Yatama in Al-Jawf governorate. In a statement Ansar Allah said: “The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a quality military operation targeting the “Nevatim” air base in the Negev region with a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile and achieved its target. […] our air defenses managed to shoot down an American MQ-9 aircraft while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Al-Jawf governorate at dawn on Friday.”

This brings to twelve the number of American aircraft of this type that Yemeni air defenses managed to shoot down during the Battle of the Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad in support of the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

And now a look at the Front Line updated at 14:00 on November 8.

The Israeli army continues its attacks to capture the central and western areas of the village of Hula. Israeli soldiers are currently advancing from the north and east towards the center and west of the village. In addition to ground combat, Hezbollah fighters are also targeting armored vehicles and Israeli troop gatherings.

Hezbollah issued a statement announcing that it ambushed an Israeli infantry force in the town of Yaroun, Nabatiye, killing and wounding Israeli soldiers. In response, it launched an airstrike on the town of Kafr Tabnit, Nabatiye district. During the night and early morning hours of November 8, Israeli warplanes launched raids against the towns of: Tibnin, At Tiri, Sultanieh, Kounine, Kfarsir; Raids were recorded in Shebaa, Kfar Dajjal, Deir Kifa.

Sirens in action in the Israeli settlement of Keila, in the northern Golan. The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for an attack against Israeli forces south of Aadaysit Marjaayoun, with artillery fire. Israel Attacks Near Baalbek.

More Israeli airstrikes hit the southern territories from midnight to 10:00: Chaqra, Bint Jbeil, Kherbet Selem, Kfartebnit, Chebaa, Mjadel, Sultaniyeh, Kounine, Kaakaiyet el Jisr, Jmaijmeh, Souaneh, Majdel Selem, Debaal. The following Israeli artillery attacks were recorded: Artillery bombardment: Khiyam, Bint Jbeil, Kounine, Hanine, Chaqra, At Tiri.

The Israeli army carried out large-scale demolitions in the border village of Maroun al-Ras. Israeli artillery strikes the villages of Tyre for the first time, where the sounds of the shelling are very clearly heard.

In northern Israel, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq bombed a military target in the northern territories. According to the Israel Defense Forces, about 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel in an hour, bringing the total number of launches on November 7 to over 120. The Israel Defense Forces said that about 20 rockets were fired into the Western Galilee and another 30 into the Haifa Bay area.

The same scene was repeated on the morning of the 8th when a rocket attack was launched against Haifa and the Central Galilee. Ten rockets were fired at the Haifa area and the northern valleys: some were intercepted, the others fell in open areas. No casualties were reported. The Israel Defense Forces said that some rockets were intercepted. Several rockets hit their targets, including one in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Yam, which damaged several cars. The IDF also reports that a drone launched from Lebanon was shot down by air defenses over the Galilee Panhandle. No one was injured as a result of the attacks.

The Islamic Resistance claims attack on the Stella Maris naval base (a strategic base for monitoring and maritime control on the northern coast) northwest of Haifa with missiles. And more missiles against the base and the airport of Ramat David, southeast of the city of Haifa. In the early afternoon of the 8th, an explosion was recorded in the area of ​​Herzliya, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Nahariya and Wadi Ara, Hod HaSharon, Ben Gurion Airport area, Hezbollah claims use of Fateh missiles.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

