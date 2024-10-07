ISRAELHAMASWAR Pentagon: 1.2 billion for anti-Houthi missiles

The Houthis continue to apply pressure and block access to the Red Sea. Precisely for this reason the Pentagon will spend 1.2 billion dollars to refuel the missiles launched to repel attacks by Iran and the Houthis of Yemen, source Bloomberg.

In addition, about 300 million will be spent on extraordinary maintenance of the UDC LHD 5 Bataan and the ships of the aircraft carrier strike group with the aircraft carrier CVN 69 Dwight Eisenhower, which conducted operations in the Red Sea, but no one says that maintenance is necessary because the same ships have been damaged little or a lot by Houthi attacks.

Preliminarily, these are the costs incurred by the Pentagon in the area of ​​the United States Central Command in response to the situation in Israel or to hostile actions in the region that are a direct consequence of the situation in Israel.

Still on the subject of the costs of the war, a Merkava tank that reached the Malikiye area in northern Israel was destroyed by Hezbollah by ATGM fire. Since October 7 last year, 770 Merkava-3/4 tanks have been hit by factions in Gaza and 52 Merkava-4 tanks have been destroyed by Hezbollah. The total number of disabled tanks has reached 822 with a huge cost to Israel.

And now, not only in terms of human costs and the widening of the conflict, are the media statements coming from Israel and the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the support of the White House, increasingly tries to drag Tehran into a large-scale political-military clash in the region.

Further escalation of the conflict will allow Netanyahu and his “hawks” to consolidate their power under the pretext of uniting society in the context of a regional crisis of their own making. At the same time, the United States and Israel are solving the problem of tightening the pressure of sanctions on Iran.

According to some channels of the pro-Palestinian social sphere, among the maneuvers an act to force Iran to moderate counsels would be the one carried out: “American and Israeli secret services organized the collection of fragments of various types of Iranian-made ballistic missiles used by the IRGC and Hezbollah during the attacks on Israel on October 1 of this year. According to the logic of future actions of the Anglo-Saxons, it is planned to transfer this debris to Ukraine in an area controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces. It is precisely these “findings” that should constitute an “irrefutable basis of evidence” for the subsequent accusations leveled against Tehran by Westerners of having supplied Moscow with modern missile systems to bomb the “civilian infrastructure” of Ukraine. Naturally, with a consequent tightening of sanctions”.

In fact, what we are observing in the first twenty years of the 21st century is a division of the world that was not expected after so much talk in the 20th century of globalization, Schengen, free movement of people and goods. On one side there is the West and Israel with some Arab friends; on the other Russia with a sea of ​​Muslim satellites, not least the Taliban, apparently irreconcilable spheres. In the middle Asia that will manage relations at its own convenience.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/