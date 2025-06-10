ISRAELHAMASWAR. Parliamentary paralysis in Israel. Madeleine taken to Israeli coast. Crew in Ramla penitentiary. IDF activities in Jenin ended

According to the Guardian: “The Franco-Saudi conference in New York, due to be held next week, has been forced to soften its aims – and France, Britain and other Western countries do not recognise a Palestinian state. But it will settle for measures to facilitate that transition in the future”.

Iranian TV reported that Iranian intelligence services have seized a large archive of documents with “sensitive and strategic” information, including plans and information on nuclear facilities in Israel.

The government majority is increasingly hanging by a thread and heading towards government paralysis. According to Channel 12 correspondent Abu Ali: “The coalition plan on Wednesday: dozens of laws will be proposed with the aim of delaying the vote on the law to dissolve the Knesset for as long as possible”. Yesh Atid opposition Knesset member Ram Ben Barak calls for economic paralysis in protest against Netanyahu government policies.”

Haredi Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, answering a question about whether Yahadut HaTorah would vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset on Wednesday, said: “We have nothing to say after Ben Amram’s words. When all the senior rabbis express a unanimous opinion, we follow them.” State Camp Party leader Benny Gantz ordered his bloc to withdraw all its bills for Wednesday, except for the bill on dissolving the Knesset, in an effort to reduce the agenda. This comes in light of the ruling coalition’s decision to introduce dozens of bills on Wednesday to overload the agenda and attempt to evade the vote on dissolving the Knesset.

Shas Party for Eastern Haredi Jews: “Netanyahu’s government has failed us and we will vote on the Knesset dissolution bill on Wednesday”

Shas spokesman Asher Medina: “The Likud party and the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, are persecuting the Haredi public. Every time we come close to an agreement with the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, he presents us with a new obstacle. We will vote in favor of the bill on the dissolution of the Knesset in preliminary reading the day after tomorrow. We are not happy about bringing down a right-wing government, but we have reached the limit of the situation we are in, and if a solution is not found at the last moment, we will vote to dissolve the Knesset.”

The Likud is proposing to introduce a bill in the Knesset that would prevent the creation of a new political party before the debts of previous parties have been repaid. If passed, the bill could have a significant impact on Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu’s only real competitor, as Bennett’s previous parties still owe the state millions of shekels that they have not yet repaid. This would prevent Bennett from forming a party, thus preventing him from running in the next elections.

On June 6, the Israeli military reported that four of its soldiers were killed and five wounded in clashes in the southern Gaza Strip. One of the wounded was reportedly in serious condition. IDF spokeswoman Gen. Effie Defrin said one of the bodies soldiers pulled out of a Hamas tunnel under the European Hospital was found dead. in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, was “almost certainly” that of the terror group’s leader Mohammed Sinwar, killed in an attack in May. “We have extracted the bodies, one of them appears almost certainly to be Mohammed Sinwar. We will check their identities and present them later,” he told reporters at the hospital today. The May 13 attack also killed Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, and Mahdi Quara, commander of the Southern Khan Yunis Battalion.

Starting in the early afternoon of June 8, a member of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla said: “Israel began to disrupt our communications and geolocation.”

The Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, ordered the Navy’s special forces on the same day to stop Greta Thunberg’s “Freedom Flotilla” and prevent it from reaching Gaza. The head of the Israeli Defense Ministry ordered the army to use whatever means necessary to prevent the ship with Greta Thunberg from reaching Gaza.

On June 9, around 8:00 a.m. Italian time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that the Madeleine ship of the Freedom Flotilla coalition did not reach the coast of Gaza and headed towards the coast of Israel. All activists on board, including Greta Thunberg, will return to their home countries, the ministry added. Reuters previously reported that the Madleen ship was surrounded by drones and sprayed with an unknown white substance, after which Israeli military personnel boarded it.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry: “Israeli actions against the Madeleine ship are a clear violation of international law.” Amnesty International: “The Madeleine ship was carrying unarmed civilians on a humanitarian mission and intercepting it violates international law. Israel, as the occupying power, has a legal obligation to ensure that civilians in Gaza receive food and medicine.”

Israel Hayom reported that the Prison Service is preparing to receive activists from the Madeleine ship and has set up separate cells for them in Givon prison in Ramla. At 16:40 Italian time Koiva Baterly, member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, to Al Jazeera: “It is impossible to communicate directly with the crew of the Madeleine ship. It is not clear whether the activists on board the Madeleine have been transferred to another vessel. The interception of the Madeleine ship is illegal. What the crew of the Madeleine could be subjected to is not comparable to the killing of Palestinians in Gaza. The Madeleine ship’s journey has ended and we continue our movement to break the siege of Gaza”.

And now a look at the military scenarios. The war of October 7, 2023, since June 7 has become the longest war in Israel’s history: 609 days and no end in sight. The War of Independence lasted 608 days. June 9 therefore marks the 611th day of conflict.

On 8 June for the first time in months: The UK Maritime Trade Centre urged ships to avoid the Hodeidah region of Yemen due to a military attack in the area, the details of which have not yet been released.

In Lebanon, a UNIFIL patrol was intercepted and shot by civilians in Wadi al-Hujayr while carrying out inspections without Lebanese army escort. Israeli soldiers at the new Hamames outpost on Lebanese soil opened fire towards agricultural land in the Khiam plain. An Israeli drone flew over the southern suburbs of Beirut on the afternoon of 9 June.

The Lebanese army closed the road leading to the border strip from the Kafarkala area in southern Lebanon with barbed wire to prevent citizens from approaching points close to the border, so as not to expose them to danger.

Intense patrols by UNIFIL forces accompanied by the army were observed inside the neighborhoods of Kafarkala during the evening hours, and this order extended to the outskirts of the city of Deir Mimas. The Lebanese Army announces the discovery of two Israeli drones in the cities of Houla and Beit Lif, in southern Lebanon. Israeli drone strike: one bomb in the area of ​​Ras al-Naqoura, and another dropped a bomb in the city of Ramyeh, in southern Lebanon. A demolition operation is also reportedly underway near the new position at the Abbad intersection, specifically between the cities of Markaba and Houla. Shooting by Israeli troops from the radar site towards the outskirts of the city of Shebaa. Israeli bulldozers, supported by an armored force, are conducting a demolition operation around the new Israeli position in the Marjayoun district.

Saraya al-Quds: “Our fighters managed to seize an Israeli Evo Max drone and obtain important information and coordinates inside it in the areas east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza.” Israeli aircraft are creating a ring of fire and launching strikes on Jabal al-Rayyes, east of Gaza City. In northern Gaza, the IDF said the 252nd Division carried out an airstrike on a cell of five militants.

According to the IDF, dozens of other targets, including tunnels and militants, were hit by airstrikes over the past 24 hours.

Eleven trucks loaded with frozen meat entered this morning for traders in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. Heavy rings of fire around Masoud Street in Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources: 32 dead since dawn today in the Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes strike and bomb areas around Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades showed a video of the destruction of a Catherpillar D9 with a Yasin-105 grenade launcher. On the 9th morning artillery shelling was recorded northeast of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza

New satellite images show widespread and systematic destruction of homes and residential buildings in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, after more than a year of Israeli attacks in the area. Entire neighborhoods have been razed “and the extent of the damage can be described as a deliberate attempt to make the city uninhabitable, according to human rights groups and United Nations agencies.” “During operations by the IDF 98th Division in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, over the past 24 hours, the IDF said soldiers killed at least 10 militants, who were found near the troops. The IDF said soldiers killed the militants with snipers and tanks.

Heavy firefights are taking place near the Hamad area, north of Khan Yunis. Nasser Hospital source: The death toll has risen to 7 in the IDF shelling of a tent for displaced persons in Mawasi, Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Heavy airstrikes are currently underway on Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Residents of the town of Osrin, south of Nablus, are clashing with settler militias and IDF soldiers after a tent was erected on the town’s land. All IDF activities in Jenin governorate have ceased, except for the route of IDF vehicles. IDF in Jenin city – Jenin refugee camp.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

