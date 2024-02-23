ISRAELHAMASWAR. Paris: Israel – Hamas summit awaited. Clashes in Gaza, Rafah area bombed

There is anticipation for today’s Paris summit where yet another negotiating summit will be held in Paris. According to Reshet Kan: “Messages have reached Israel that Hamas has shown flexibility in its two basic demands.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated in a statement that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely serious and the Security Council must take action to strengthen the ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, explained that the United States does not agree with his “statements on the Holocaust”. CNN reported in a TV report that according to United Nations documents: “On February 5, Israeli forces opened fire on a United Nations humanitarian convoy in central Gaza.” Echoing these words are those of the Wall Street Journal which, quoting United Nations officials: “The Israeli army must guarantee security for the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov met in Rio de Janeiro, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Brazil. They held a business meeting and discussed regional and international events and talked about the situation in Rafah. The Guardian reports that the British government is considering banning arms exports to Israel in the event of a military operation in Rafah.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksij Reznikov is in Israel giving lectures there on how to wage war. We remind you that his staff is under investigation for cases of corruption in the defense sector.

Ayatollah Khamenei said on February 22: “The Islamic world will witness the destruction of the cancer of Zionism.” According to the Iranian Tasnim agency: “The Iranian Oil Minister accuses Israel of being responsible for the attack on gas pipelines last week.” On February 21, Iran officially announced that Israel was behind the gas pipeline explosion last week.

In Tel Aviv, a new poll shows that the majority of Israelis believe an “absolute victory” in the Gaza Strip is impossible. We learn from Israeli Army Radio that there was another attack in the capital Damascus, on 21 February the residential neighborhood of Kafr Sousse was hit by missiles.

The Houthis continue their naval blockade of those flying the British, US or Israeli flag or connected to these countries. The French General Staff reported that the French navy destroyed two marine drones in the Red Sea at night.

Also on February 22, the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority reported that a ship was attacked by two missiles, causing a fire on board 70 nautical miles south-east of Aden. Social sources report that the ship is on fire.

The British authority said: “We have received a report that a ship was attacked by two missiles, which caused a fire on board,” Reuters. He added that US-led coalition forces responded to the attack, which occurred 70 nautical miles from Aden towards the Red Sea, without providing further details.

Subsequently, the Anglo-American coalition hit the Al-Jabbana area west of the city with 4 raids, and military and spy planes continue to fly over the airspace of the governorate.

Shortly after the attacks, the leader of Ansar Allah in Yemen, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, spoke on live TV: “Anyone who doubts our position should take a better position, and anyone who works to distort any effort for Gaza without taking action is an agent , a hater and a recruiter in the service of the Israelis.”

After calling other young people to mobilize: “Go forward, light or heavy, and fight with your riches and with your life for the cause of God. This is better for you, if you only knew it.” He then complimented the million people who poured into the squares of Sanaa. “Consistency and continuity are two fundamental terms. We are in a historical phase, in a state of public protest and in a holy jihad in which we embody the morality and values to which we belong ”.

In a press release the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades stated that: “In the last 24 hours, our mujahideen carried out 11 jihadist missions, including engaging in fierce clashes and targeting gatherings of enemy Israeli army vehicles with mortar shells on the front lines of the Gaza Strip, and targeting an Israeli special force with an R.P.G. projectile. who was holed up in a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, which led to the death of many people, dead and wounded among the ranks of the enemy army.”

And now a look at the aggravation between Israel and Hamas updated at 5pm on February 22nd.

Hezbollah fired 10 missiles from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee. In response, Israel raided the town of Kafr Rumman in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. An apartment was bombed.

The Islamic Resistance responded by shooting at a building where “Israeli” soldiers were stationed in the Kfar Yuval settlement in northern Israel.

Jerusalem bombings shooting near the Ma’ale Adumim settlement and the Al-Za’im checkpoint, east of Jerusalem and one south of Jerusalem. Two press releases, one from the Islamic Resistance and one from the Fatah Intifada Movement, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Israel continues attacks and raids with arrests in the West Bank. The Jenin (Saraya al Quds) battalion clashed with Israeli security forces. The clash continued from the late hours of last night until the detonation of several explosive devices, the Israelis began the assault through special forces who infiltrated with civilian cars and were discovered and killed, followed by army forces. At dawn on February 22nd there were dead and wounded on both sides.

Arrest of two young Palestinians in front of the entrance to Birzeit University. Assault by Israeli forces in Nablus, the archaeological area of Sebastia located north-west of the city.

More clashes were recorded in the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. The house of the Al-Barawi family in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, was hit by Israeli forces.

Again with a targeted attack, the Israelis hit the Palestinian house in the Bureij camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reports that the Israeli army managed to find new documents in Khan Yunis which reveal that Sinwar had written in them: “We have obtained an undertaking that the Axis will participate in the great liberation project given the nature of the relationship on which we are working” – and in In other documents, he reiterates the promise received that the work in the south will lead to a parallel action from the north for which Hezbollah will train under the title “Conquest of the Galilee”.

Clashes remain in Gaza City between Hamas and allies against Israeli forces. The militiamen claim attacks against Israeli forces against the Israeli army with mortar shells in the Taqaddim axis, east of the city of Gaza.” Clashes in Zaytoun in Gaza City where Israel also bombed with planes

Seven dead and dozens injured in Israel’s bombing of homes and a mosque in Rafah. Despite this, the faithful gathered for prayer.

