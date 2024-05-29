ISRAELHAMASWAR. Palestine recognized within the 1967 borders. IDF operations in the Gaza Strip. Houthis: three missiles against commercial ship

The United Nations Refugee Agency says that around one million Gazans have been “evacuated” from Rafah in the last three weeks. For the first time, EU foreign ministers held “serious negotiations” on possible sanctions against Israel if the authorities refused to comply with the International Court of Justice’s order to end the Rafah operation, the Irish Foreign Minister Michaul Martin.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez officially announced the recognition of the Palestinian state, whose capital is East Jerusalem. He added that Spain will not recognize the changes to the 1967 borders unless they are agreed between Israel and the Palestinians.

Ireland has officially recognized the Palestinian state and announced that it will maintain full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah, as well as appointing a special ambassador to the Palestinian state.

In Israel, the Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council spoke about the condition of the settlers: “There are entire communities who will not be able to return to their homes at the end of the war. Our estimates range from two to four locations and we are trying to find solutions on the municipality’s territory. The reality here is unbearable: alarms, rockets and missiles.”

Stalemate in negotiations. Hamas has announced that it will not participate in any negotiations “after the atrocious crimes committed by Israel in a refugee camp in Rafah”. Israeli media reports that members of Israel’s war cabinet have reached a consensus to stop the military incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah and instead focus on prisoner exchange negotiations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a meeting with the Yemeni Foreign Minister in Beijing said: “We call for an end to attacks against civilian ships in the Red Sea.” Late in the evening of the 27th major Houthis declared that they had attacked ships and Israeli and US destroyers in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean as part of a campaign by the Arab country to support the Palestinians.

And again on May 28, the British maritime security company Embry reported a security incident in the Red Sea, 54 nautical miles from the port of Hodeidah in Yemen. Embry clarified that the commercial ship was attacked by three Houthi missiles, the cargo it was carrying was damaged and part of it fell into the water.

The incident at the borders between Egypt and Israel in Rafah, southern Gaza, led to the death of Islam Ibrahim Abdel Razek of Fayoum, an Egyptian soldier and others were injured. Two investigations were opened, one in Egypt and one in Israel; the two sides accuse each other.

According to the IDF, sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz and Kibbutz Sa’ad, communities near the Gaza Strip. And more sirens in action in the late evening of May 27th in Shlomi and Avdon, Manot in northern Israel”.

Starting in the early hours of the morning, the IDF identified three anti-tank missiles crossing Lebanese territory in the Shtula area. No injuries were reported. Overnight (Monday), IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory, including an arms depot in the Meiss El Jabal area and military facilities in the Ayta ash Shab and Khiam areas.

According to Israeli media on the evening of May 27, Kiryat Shmona is on fire due to Hezbollah rockets. Resistance drones targeted Israeli positions in northern Israel. Sirens in action on May 28 in Kfar Gilad, false identifications. In southern Israel Hezbollah managed to carry out a series of attacks. Israeli defense in action in Eliat and Kibbutz Eilot, southern Israel.

According to the IDF, “after sirens sounded in the Eilat area, an IAF fighter aircraft, together with the IDF Aerial Defense Array, successfully intercepted two hostile aircraft approaching Israeli territory from the east. No injuries were reported. These are drones.”

In northern Gaza, the Al-Quds Brigades said that together with the Qassams, they shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles with 60-caliber mortars in the vicinity of the Noura Al-Kaabi building, north of the Jabalia camp.

In southern Gaza, according to Israeli Army Radio, the IDF has sent another brigade to Rafah, increasing the number of brigades fighting there to six. Clashes were recorded between the al Quds and the Israeli army.

Despite the war cabinet’s declarations, the IDF says that operational activity continues throughout the Gaza Strip.

“IDF troops continue to operate in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating Hamas troops and placing weapons in the area. On May 27, troops dismantled Hamas and allied infrastructure in the Jabaliya area, including terror tunnels, observation posts, an arms depot and a military facility used by Hamas. In one operation, a Hamas cell that had fired mortars at IDF troops was eliminated in an air strike directed by ground troops.”

And again in the statement we read: “IDF troops continued to operate in the Rafah area. Overnight, IDF troops operated in the Philadelphia Corridor conducting precise operational activity based on intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and allied targets in the area. The activity is being conducted as efforts continue to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians in the area. Troops are engaging Hamas men in close combat and locating terrorist tunnels, weapons and additional terrorist infrastructure in the area.”

IDF troops are intensifying operations in the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, troops identified Hama men operating inside a facility in their vicinity. Shortly thereafter, an IAF fighter jet struck a facility and killed those inside. At the same time, troops continue to conduct targeted raids on Hamas targets in the area and in one of these activities located a weapons storage warehouse.

