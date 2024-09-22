ISRAELHAMASWAR. Pager Hacking: Hezbollah Underestimated Israel. Iran: Mossad Tried Us Too

According to critics of Hezbollah’s social ferocity, while not despising their actions, they state that: “Israel has been accumulating troops and equipment on the northern border over the past 10 months. Hezbollah has done almost nothing to scale back this phenomenon, address it preemptively, or establish reliable deterrence with Israel. In short, Hezbollah has ignored the reality of Israel’s ambition, which is to destroy all nearby threats, in a war.”

In fact, map in hand, Hezbollah has always bombed the same sites, without crossing those borders of UN Resolution 1701. Also because, as Nasrallah had stated in one of his first speeches after October 7, 2023, Hezbollah would enter the field directly only if Hamas and its militias had not won over Israel. Herzbollah’s task was therefore to lead to a war of attrition.

Again on social media we read: “Hezbollah had plenty of time to prepare defenses for something like the post-pager attack. They should have, and probably did, know that Israel was planning to move the front line north. They clearly ignored all possible threats and chose to pretend to be ‘king of the hill'”.

“Today, Israel committed a grotesque and inhuman violation not only of Lebanon’s sovereignty, but also of the dignity of humanity. Blowing up pagers and putting tens of thousands of civilians at risk is something Israel is more than familiar with doing, but Hezbollah buried its head in the sand and pretended that everything was fine”.

“Today’s attacks in Lebanon have paralyzed Hezbollah, not completely, but certainly for a while. Hundreds, if not thousands of fighters have lost fingers, limbs and eyesight. Today’s wounded will probably never fight again. Hospitals are now full of innocent wounded and Hezbollah will never attack Israel when its communications are paralyzed and its hospitals are full.”

The account writes: “Hezbollah asked for it. Resisting Israel with ‘strong words of condemnation’ and tiny, cautious attacks is not enough to keep Israel in check. In fact, it has energized Israel and pushed it to push even further.”

It then adds: “Maybe the Axis of Resistance will wake up to the reality of its own ineptitude, inaction and weakness, but probably not. Eternal third world mentality.”

In response, an account closer to Hezbollah says: “None of this means Hezbollah has fallen and been defeated. But there is no denying that the deterrence that not only Hezbollah but also the Axis of Resistance once held, the threat that it once held, the control that it exerted over Israel; all of this has been exposed today. While the attacks on pagers in Lebanon were not massive and certainly not enough to “cripple” Hezbollah, they are an embarrassment, a massive security failure and one that the Axis of Resistance set out to do.”

But there is more, while the entire pro-Palestinian world awaits documents that prove how Israel managed to hit the pagers, Iranian intelligence has exposed the Mossad’s plan to plant explosive connectors.

Several years ago, Iranian intelligence uncovered an operation organized by the Israeli Mossad, the purpose of which was to sabotage Iran’s missile and drone programs through the component supply chain. Israel placed explosives in small electrical connectors of about 7 cm that Iran purchased on the international market for its missile systems.

These components looked like ordinary and cheap electrical connectors, costing only about 10 dollars, which did not provide an economic basis for their domestic production in Iran. The Mossad managed to modify these connectors in such a way as to turn them into mechanical triggers capable of detonating the missiles at a pre-programmed time, which could have led to massive destruction.

However, Iranian intelligence discovered this sabotage in time and played a strategic game to identify and destroy the entire Mossad team involved in the operation both on the international market and through its local suppliers.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/