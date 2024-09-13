ISRAELHAMASWAR. Over one hundred thousand Lebanese have fled their homes in the border areas: Israel will attack by December. Houthis have arrived in Syria to support the southern front. United States takes aircraft carriers away from the Middle East

150 rockets have been launched from Lebanon against civilian and military settlements in northern Israel in the last 36 hours. And at least 20 Hezbollah civilian and military settlements were hit by Israel between September 11 and 12 with 37 air raids and at least 10 between artillery and bombings. And the day of September 12 began in the same way. Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon are actually increasing to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in view of the ground operation against the Axis of Resistance in northern Israel, southern Lebanon. In defiance of UN resolution 1701.

The US State Department: “They have promised Egypt $1.3 billion in foreign military funding to deal with what will be a very difficult containment situation.

And again the United States, according to the official Israeli Radio, is withdrawing two American aircraft carriers from the Middle East: “They have been ordered to leave the region.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Russell to return to the United States, both of which were sent to the Middle East a few weeks ago out of fears of an imminent Iranian retaliation against Israel.

According to Channel 12: “US envoy to Lebanon delivers US message to Israel to refrain from large-scale military action in Lebanon.” US envoy Amos Hochstein will make another visit to Israel, reiterating to the Israeli political leadership not to escalate tensions in the north and to refrain from invading Lebanon. “Everyone in the US and Israel realizes that a war with Hezbollah could lead to a multi-front war,” Channel 12, a center-left, anti-Likud channel, said. The channel also said, “Hochstein will make an extra effort to reach an agreement in the north, and the problem is that such an agreement is also tied to a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Turkish-backed Syria TV says Israel carried out a special forces insertion near the city of Maysaf on September 9, kidnapping “2-4 Iranian officers along with equipment and documents.” There is no confirmation of the veracity of these facts so far: neither Israel nor Iran have confirmed the existence of the operation. Palestinian channels say that if this had not happened, Benjamin Netanyahu would have bragged to the Likud about something he did not do.

Karim Ahmad Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has urgently requested arrest warrants from The Hague against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the Israeli press: “We are moving the center of gravity to the north, while completing missions in the south. The important task remains in the north: to restore security and allow residents to return to their homes.” “The army is completing preparations for all branches of the armed forces for a possible ground operation in Lebanon,” The Jerusalem Post finally reports.

According to al-Akhbar, an imminent Israeli attack on Hezbollah will take place in December following the Israeli Defense Minister’s statement on the shift of the “center of gravity to the north.”

Bloomberg Agency: “Israel needs more soldiers as reserve soldiers are tired of the ongoing war.” Former Israeli Army General Yair Golan: “The North is collapsing, there is no security, no rehabilitation, only total negligence by the Israeli government.”

The Jewish Kan Channel reports on a scandal in the Knesset: “Scandalous photos and messages from a Likud member of the Knesset were published and sent to the email addresses of numerous representatives of other parties.” And again, Kan: “The Israeli Government Information Office decides to withdraw press passes from Al Jazeera correspondents.”

Houthi militants have reportedly arrived in southern Syria to open a new front against Israel – i24NEWS, an Israeli media outlet. Houthi social media channels have not responded so far but have been saying for months that they are ready to fight if Saudi Arabia lets them pass through its territory.

Hamas (in Lebanon) issued a statement announcing that it attacked the Kherbet Ma’ar base with about 30 rockets.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah situation updated at 14:00 on September 12.

Rockets were also fired towards Za’oura and other areas on the Golan Heights. Many impacts in open areas on the Golan Heights in the late afternoon of September 11.

In southern Lebanon, over 110,000 Lebanese have fled their homes in the border areas with Israel due to the continuous bombardment, according to Al-Hadath, a Saudi state media outlet. According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli army continues to fire artillery and phosphorus on the city of Khiyam, one of which hit near the civil defense headquarters.

On the night between 11 and 12 September 37 Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon hit: Majdal Zoum – Zebqin and Al-Shaitiya al-Jabal – Bayada – Khiya m Artillery bombardments: – KfarShouba – Naqoura – Khiyam – Aita al-Shaab – Al-Kawzah – Duhayra – Al-Wazani – Mari – Al-Bustan – Em el-Tout – Blida – Hula – Marwahin.

Artillery bombardments recorded at: KfarShouba; Mheihib; Phosphorus bombing: Khiyam; al Duhayra. Suicide drones used in Maroun Al-Ras; Rocket-launched bombs to burn the land:

Used in Duhayra

Machine gun attacks in al Al-Wazani.

Hezbollah on September 12 summarized its attacks against northern Israel as follows: Al-Raheb site attacked with rockets, Ruwaysat site attacked al-Qarn in Shebaa in Lebanon was targeted with rockets. Zebdine barracks in Shebaa in Lebanon was attacked with rockets. Israeli soldiers were hit at the Metulla site. Attack on the military checkpoint in the settlement of Dan. Attack on the 146th Division forces headquarters in the newly established Abirim base with Katyusha rockets. Al-Zaoura compound attacked with Katyusha rockets. Israeli soldiers hit at the Abbad site. The 8200 Military Intelligence Battalion in Meitat Barracks was targeted with rockets.

On September 12, the IDF reported a fire that broke out in northern Israel following a salvo of rockets from Hezbollah. Rocket fire was detected from Lebanon to Ein Ya’akov, outside the battle line and evacuated areas in northern Israel. The IDF reported siren action in Arab al-Aramshe, northern Israel.

The Islamic Resistance targeted the Bayad Blida site with heavy artillery shells at 01:00 on Thursday, September 12.

Sirens and interception platforms were activated after a salvo of rockets was launched towards the occupied territories in Western Galilee and explosions were heard in Yaara, where the Western Brigade headquarters is located.

Interception also occurred in the Manot area with several shells falling. The Home Front Command calls on residents of Western Galilee settlements to reduce movements, refrain from gathering and stay close to shelters. Several fires broke out near “Mitzpe Hila” and “Mtsopa” following rocket attacks

Airstrikes also in Gaza: a warplane fires west of Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Israeli shelling near the airport area, east of the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Clashes were reported in Nablus, West Bank, between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces. 40 people were reportedly arrested in the area by Israel. Clashes and attacks on Israeli forces with explosive devices in the Al-Fara’a camp in Tubas. Palestinian witnesses speak of: explosions heard in the Tulkarem camp were caused by the shelling of houses in the camp.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

