ISRAELHAMASWAR. Operation “Horizon Shield”: 12 hours to stop 42 vessels. 200 Israeli vessels are now sailing toward Gaza

While the entire world watched with bated breath the voyage of the Sumud Flotilla and its 41 vessels, with protests that more or less peacefully occupied squares in countries ranging from Africa to Asia, via Europe. And while governments called on Israel to respect international law and promised to challenge the arrests they deemed unlawful and violent, activists said they would go on hunger strike until their return.

The IDF described the detention of the 42 vessels of the Sumud Flotilla as follows: “Operation Horizon Shield”: Within 12 hours, it gained operational control over 42 vessels that attempted to breach the maritime security blockade.

During Yom Kippur, in an operation that lasted approximately 12 hours, Israeli Navy personnel thwarted a large-scale incursion by hundreds of individuals aboard 42 vessels that had declared their intention to breach the legitimate maritime security blockade adjacent to the Gaza Strip. The operation involved numerous naval units, including Shayetet 13, Shayetet 3, Snapir troops, and other naval units.

At the end of the operation, the flotilla members were safely transferred to the port of Ashdod for further assessment by the Israeli Police.

The Chief of General Staff General Eyal Zamir was present at the Israeli Navy command center during the operation and maintained constant contact with the commanders involved and present during the operation. He expressed deep appreciation for the troops’ performance.

The operation was commanded at sea by Navy Commander Admiral David Saar Salama. His remarks to the troops before departure were: “The Navy faces a mission that requires determination and professionalism, to ensure that any attempt to breach the maritime security blockade is stopped far from our shores. I have full confidence in you and that you will complete the mission successfully, in accordance with our values.”

The IDF will continue to firmly maintain the maritime security blockade around the Gaza Strip.

On October 3, a new flotilla, this time an Israeli one, of approximately 200 small boats, attempted to sail to Gaza, demanding the release of Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas.

