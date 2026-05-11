ISRAELHAMASWAR. One million Israelis shelter: Hezbollah launched a massive rocket attack against northern Israel. IDF: We destroyed Lebanese rocket launchers and eight tunnels in Gaza.

The situation in northern Israel has deteriorated dramatically. On Friday, May 8, 2026, Lebanese Hezbollah fighters unleashed a bombardment against Israeli positions and settlements, causing serious disruption in the region.

According to news sources, at least 20 large-caliber rockets were fired at northern areas. The scale of the attack… The attack and the sounding of sirens had unprecedented consequences for civilian infrastructure:

About one million settlers were forced to urgently abandon their homes and public spaces to take refuge in air raid shelters. Businesses, transportation, and schools in the north are virtually paralyzed. In addition to launching rockets into the rear, Hezbollah mobile groups successfully attacked Israeli military equipment along the line of contact.

“During targeted attacks, Lebanese resistance forces managed to destroy two Israeli tanks. The vehicles were destroyed along with their crews thanks to the use of modern anti-tank missile systems,” sources in the conflict zone reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that “an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah fell on Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border. As a result, one Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was seriously injured and another soldier suffered moderate injuries. The soldiers were evacuated and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families were informed. This incident constitutes a further violation of the ceasefire agreements by the terrorist organization Hezbollah.”

The IDF also said: “In another incident on Friday, Hezbollah launched several explosive drones that detonated near IDF soldiers deployed in southern Lebanon. As a result, one IDF soldier sustained moderate injuries. The soldier was evacuated and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified. Furthermore, in the past few hours, Hezbollah has launched several mortar and rocket attacks at IDF soldiers deployed in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted one launch, and the mortar rounds fell near the soldiers. No injuries were reported among the IDF soldiers. No sirens were activated, as required by protocol.”

The IDF reported at the same time that it had dismantled eight underground tunnels, including one belonging to the terrorist infrastructure network in eastern Rafah. Reserve troops from the Negev Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, have been operating in the southern Gaza Strip for the past few months to clear the area of ​​terrorist infrastructure.

During the operation, troops and the Yahalom Unit dismantled eight underground tunnels, totaling over two and a half kilometers, used by the terrorist organization Hamas.

One of the tunnels was part of the underground terrorist infrastructure network in eastern Rafah, where Hamas terrorists had been operating for the past few months. It was struck and destroyed during an engineering operation conducted by troops inside the tunnel.

The troops completed their mission in the area, thus concluding their seventh operational deployment since the start of the war. The brigade’s troops will be replaced by troops from the Paratroopers Brigade.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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