ISRAELHAMASWAR. Nuclear negotiations resume on February 26. Ali Larijani delivers a proposed agreement to Oman for the United States, which continues to plot Khamenei’s overthrow.

The “Peace Council” has prepared the areas for the deployment of an international “stabilization” force in the Gaza Strip. According to the plan, a contingent of 20,000 international security forces and 12,000 Egyptian police will be deployed. These forces will be responsible for disarming Hamas’s military infrastructure, destroying its tunnel network, and confiscating weapons. Kosovo troops will be deployed in North Gaza; Kazakhstan troops will be deployed in Gaza City; Albanian troops will be deployed in Deir al-Balah; Moroccan troops will be deployed in Khan Yunis; and Indonesian troops will be deployed in Rafah.

Former Givati ​​Brigade commander Brigadier General Liron Betito has assumed command of the Israel Defense Forces’ Gaza Division from Brigadier General Barak Hiram, who held the post for the past 16 months. Hiram will soon lead the Operations Division of the Operations Directorate.

Tel Aviv has stated: “We will not give money to Trump’s Peace Council.” A Netanyahu cabinet official stated that this government will not give money to Trump’s so-called Peace Council. Meanwhile, other countries must pay to join Trump’s “peace council.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Fox News: “At this point, should Israel be expected to pay even a penny to rebuild Gaza?”

Mike Huckabee: “Absolutely not! In fact, there should be compensation for Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “The new axis we are about to form includes India, Arab countries, Asia, and Mediterranean countries like Cyprus and Greece. In the vision I see, we will establish a comprehensive alliance system centered on countries that see reality as it is vis-à-vis the radical axes, whether the radical Shiite axis or the radical Sunni axis currently taking shape.”

Hamas also issued a statement regarding the decisions of Trump’s Peace Council: “Our Palestinian people will continue to respect their firm national rights, first and foremost the right to their land, holy sites, and self-determination. These declarations will not grant any legitimacy to the occupation, nor will they change the historical and legal facts that confirm its illegitimacy and its inevitable end.”

Regarding the Iranian nuclear negotiations, it has been learned that they will resume on February 26 in Geneva, Switzerland, based on a document submitted by Iran. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced the news. “I am pleased to confirm that negotiations between the United States and Iran are now scheduled for Geneva this Thursday, with a concrete commitment to take another step toward finalizing the agreement.”

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News: “The Iranians have enriched uranium to much higher than civilian levels, over 60%; they will likely possess nuclear weapons-grade material within a week.” “Iran cannot enrich uranium.”

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “Enrichment is our right. We are members of the NPT and we have every right to enjoy peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment. How we exercise this right is something that concerns us alone. Enrichment is a sensitive part of our negotiations. The American team knows our position. We know their position and have already expressed our concerns.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the 12-day war: “Yes, we had problems with our air defense, but the Israelis also had problems with their air defense: our missiles were capable of hitting targets inside Israel. They started the war, but after 12 days they called for a ceasefire, an unconditional ceasefire. Why? Because they couldn’t defend themselves from our missiles.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responds to Witkoff: “They ask me why we don’t surrender? Because we are Iranians.”

Iranian President’s Office: “Foreign Minister Araghchi presented the president with a progress report on the negotiations and approved the continuation of diplomatic procedures in accordance with Iran’s national interests.” Today, the Supreme Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, Ali Larijani, will arrive in Oman tomorrow to deliver Iran’s proposed nuclear deal to the United States.

According to Reuters: “The U.S. military’s plans for Iran are at a very advanced stage of planning and include options ranging from military strikes against individuals and attempts to overthrow the regime, two U.S. officials said. The U.S. State Department issued a statement: “President Trump has made clear that the Iranian regime cannot continue to destabilize the entire region.” Trump reportedly told his advisers that if a limited strike or diplomatic strategy fails to convince Iran to abandon its nuclear program, he will consider a much more invasive attack in the coming months, as well as military action that would overthrow the Khamenei regime by the end of the year.

In a retaliatory move, Iran has officially designated the naval and air forces of EU member states as terrorist organizations. An Iranian defense source told RT News: “Trump’s buildup in Western Asia is ‘blackmail’ against Iran and the Arab states. Iran will not get bogged down in a long and fruitless negotiation process. If the United States or Israel were to unleash a war, the Iranian response would be broad and unlimited.”

The German Foreign Ministry is urging German citizens to leave Iran, as are Sweden and Japan.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on February 23. The leader of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, speaking about Trump’s “Peace Council” for Gaza, said: “The United States is complicit in all its crimes with the Israeli enemy.” Al-Houthis have emphasized that the Jews’ ultimate goal is to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and erase it as a sacred Islamic symbol, replacing it with “their temple.” They are ready to support Iran in the event of a US or Israeli attack.

Hundreds of soldiers have been evacuated from Al Udeid air base in Qatar, Pentagon officials say – New York Times. Two Il-76TD aircraft belonging to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, designated SUM9105 and SUM912, landed today at Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, likely in preparation for the future evacuation of Russian diplomatic personnel and other officials from the Middle East, as tensions in the region between Iran and the United States continue to escalate. American MQ-4C drones took off from Al Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates and are monitoring the Iranian port of Chabahar.

Satellite images of the US THAAD air defense system deployment sites in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

The United States has increased the number of military aircraft at bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported. According to the publication, Washington is “assembling massive air power in the Middle East for a possible military campaign against Iran that could last several weeks.” The number of aircraft is said to be as high as 100. The US Navy continues to actively deploy nuclear submarines in the Persian Gulf.

Since January 15, at least 249 cargo flights by US C-5M/C-17 military transport aircraft have been recorded. 147 of these flights landed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Last week, 58 US tanker aircraft were deployed to airfields across Europe.

Axios: Khamenei and his son are included in the US “target list.” The Pentagon has presented President Trump with a plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba.

New satellite images show Iranian air defense systems in Isfahan, Harizak, and Hawar Shahr. According to Channel 12, Iran is deploying troops along the Iraqi border. Iranian officials say ballistic missile launchers have been deployed along Iran’s western border and southern coast, putting American bases and other regional targets within range. Reports began arriving today that Iran is taking precautions at its borders due to the threat of a surprise attack.

Iran successfully tested its first Sayyad-3G air defense missile launched from the Shahid Sayyad Shirazi ship, giving its navy an air defense range of 150 km. Clashes escalate between Iranian security forces and anti-government protesters at Fardousi University in Mashhad. Clashes erupt between anti-regime protesters and security forces at Tehran University. Iranian university students express their support for Ayatollah Khamenei, honor the victims of the recent foreign-backed uprisings, and denounce the incitement of vandalism by the United States and Israel.

Airbus has released several images of air defense sites in Tehran and Isfahan, where several S300 systems at each site. Israel had previously stated that there were no intact S300s left in Iran. On February 22, two Russian cargo planes landed in Iran today. Iranian sources report that 16 Su-35 fighter jets will soon arrive in the country.

An Israeli documentary shows members of the PJAK terrorist group claiming responsibility for organizing numerous protests in Kurdish areas of Iran, stating that the movement was built over years of preparation, including protest training and resistance to security forces. The United States is funding this group.

Iraq’s main Shiite leader, Sistani, announced that he would declare jihad in the event of a US attack on Iran. Sistani once issued a fatwa, declaring that fighting against American troops during the US invasion of Iraq was prohibited. For this reason, the US State Department donated $200 million to Sistani.

The National Authority for Nuclear and Radiation Control in Iraq: “Efforts continue to address the radioactive contamination left by the US occupation on the Tobji Bridge in Baghdad, with cleanup and removal operations still ongoing.” In areas not far from the Iranian border, five Kurdish separatist groups—PJAK, Komala, PAK, PDKI, and Khabat—have formed a new alliance called the “Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan.” They claim their goal is to overthrow the Islamic Republic and ensure Kurdish self-determination in eastern Kurdistan. This alliance could serve as a force on the ground, potentially coordinating with US and Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran from the air.

American forces have begun the process of withdrawing from Syria and are moving into the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. The withdrawal operation is taking place from the “Qasr” base in northwest Al-Hasakah province; A base considered the largest US military headquarters in Syria.

Al-Jawlani’s forces in Syria beheaded the historic statues of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary in the city of Banias, Syria. Between 15,000 and 20,000 people, including ISIS affiliates, fled after al-Jawlani freed them from the Al-Hol camp in Syria. Al-Jawlani has consistently blamed the Kurds for the escape of Daesh fighters. In Syria, following a speech by Daesh spokesman Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari, ISIS attacks in Raqqa killed six people at the Al-Sabahi checkpoint, near the city of Raqqa. Clashes are ongoing with armed groups affiliated with Jawlani.

An Israeli airstrike leveled an entire building in Temnin el Tahta, in the Baalbek area of ​​Lebanon. Ten people were killed and over 30 civilians were injured. Hezbollah announces the martyrdom of eight of its members. Israel continues to violate the ceasefire signed with the Lebanese government. On February 23, a large number of employees and diplomats working at the US Embassy in Lebanon were evacuated, along with their families.

A video whose authenticity we have not been able to verify shows US troops at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Airport.

On the first Friday of Ramadan, Israeli authorities tightened military measures near the occupied city of Jerusalem, completely closing checkpoints and military crossings. An Israeli Border Police officer was killed by friendly fire.

Israeli soldiers released a video boasting about shooting at civilians and civilian homes, and launching projectiles into the Gaza Strip. Israeli settlers invade Gaza in an attempt to reoccupy the territory and intensify annexation efforts. Dozens of Israeli Jewish settlers entered the Gaza Strip overnight in a coordinated action calling for the permanent reoccupation of the territory, intensifying efforts to normalize the return of Israeli settlements. The incursion was led by Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech of Otzma Yehudit and organized by the Nachala settler movement under the guise of a “tree planting” event. Participants openly declared that “Gaza will be Jewish,” presenting settlement construction as Israel’s path to victory.

Israel forced 11 Palestinian families from the Bedouin community of El-Halayil to leave their homes near Ramallah in the West Bank. The annexation of the West Bank continues unabated, with little or no significant response from the international community. Jewish settlers burned the Abu Bakr As-Siddiq Mosque in the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, and scrawled hostile slogans on it.

