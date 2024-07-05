ISRAELHAMASWAR. Northern Israel invaded by flames. Houthis: 12 operations carried out in the fourth phase of the escalation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring humanitarian access to the Strip and stepping up efforts to achieve peace. The declaration comes at the end of the work of the SCO countries which, among others, involves: Russia, China, Iran, India, the Central Asian countries of the “Stans” and this year saw the participation of Turkey.

Settlers have set fires and closed several streets in the city of Tel Aviv to demand the overthrow of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and holding early elections. Also from Israel in a statement Gadi Eisenkot, former member of the War Council said: “The price of the war with Lebanon will be heavy on the Israeli domestic front.” “The way Netanyahu is leading us does not lead to victory.” “Netanyahu is shackled by his political interests and incapable of saving the state and must be replaced. He commented the former Chief of Staff.

The Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Hashem Safi al-Din, declared following the death of the commander killed in an Israeli raid on July 2: “We will protect everyone in the south with our turbans, our history, our culture and our mujahideen , and we will remain committed to these heroic martyrs.” And again: “The response to the assassination of Commander Hajj Abu Nimah began rapidly yesterday, and the series of responses is still later and he will continue to target new sites that the enemy did not think would be hit. It is certain that there are many victims, including the dead and injured.”

Regarding a possible conflict between Hezbollah and the IDF, Hashem Safi al-Din said: “This front will remain strong and fiery and will become stronger and stronger, and this is what we have learned from our long battle with the enemy and trust in our mujahideen.” “The assassination of leaders does not dampen our enthusiasm for the struggle, but rather this blood will bring us a new victory”.

The US military declared on July 4 that it had destroyed two Houthi radar stations in Yemen.

And like every Thursday, also on the 4th of July, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave his speech to the masses of North Yemen. Among the points of al Houthi’s long speech we report the following: “The Arab League confirmed this week that it continues to classify Hezbollah as terrorist.” “Since the enemy occupied the Rafah crossing, the process of sending aid has been interrupted, although to a very limited extent.” “The enemy’s approval of 5 settlements in the West Bank is an Israeli attempt to impose a new reality and violate previous agreements.”

According to al Houthis: “Support operations this week for the Yemen Front amount to 12 operations in the framework of the fourth phase of the escalation. Our operations during the past week were carried out with 20 ballistic and winged missiles, one drone and one boat along the theater of naval operations”. And again: “We have targeted 6 ships, bringing the total number of ships targeted since the start of support operations to 162 ships”.

Finally according to Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: “The battle in the Red Sea has shown that aircraft carriers are an old and obsolete system and not worth it, and this is a great achievement for our forces. The number of raids in our country this week has reached 19 American and British raids”: The Houthi leader complained that “The American is trying to involve Saudi Arabia in the escalation in the economic field, also harming our dear Yemeni people ”. And al Houthis promised that: “We will talk about the American attempt to involve the Saudis in the economic field in a speech at the beginning of the new Hegira year”.

And now a look at the war of attrition between Israel – Hamas and Hezbollah updated at 4.00pm on July 4th.

According to Northern Israel’s Social Sphere: “Settlers in Acre live in a state of fear and uncertainty after the city entered Hezbollah’s target zone.” The Israeli Kiba website reports that several large fires have broken out in the north of the country following rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah.

From 09:00 in the morning until around 13:30, numerous air alerts were heard in Northern Israel in: Ayelet HaShachar, Kidmat Tzvi, Katzrin, Kibbutz Nahal Oz, a community near the Gaza Strip. And again in: Hanita and Shlomi, in northern Israel.

In a statement the IDF wrote: “Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, numerous suspicious projectiles and aircraft enter from Lebanon to Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array and IAF operated to intercept them and successfully intercepted several targets and projectiles. Due to UAVs and shrapnel from interceptions falling in the area, fires broke out in several areas of northern Israel. Israeli firefighters and rescue services are currently working to extinguish the fires. Following sirens sounding in the Ilaniya area regarding an infiltration by hostile aircraft at 10.36am, it was believed to be a false alarm. The IDF is currently targeting launch sites in southern Lebanon.”

The IDF explained in the same statement that around 200 projectiles and over 20 suspected aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and IAF fighter jets. The IAF struck Hezbollah military facilities in the Ramyeh and Houla areas of southern Lebanon.

Starting at 1pm Italian time, Israel’s responses to Hezbollah’s launches from Lebanon began: “Israeli planes destroy a house in the city of Qantara, Marjayoun district, in southern Lebanon”. We read it in the social sphere of Hezbollah. And again: “Occupation planes target the outskirts of the city of Deir Siryan with three missiles.” Two people were injured following Israeli artillery shelling on the city of Kfar Shuba, in southern Lebanon.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli planes dropped phosphorus bombs towards Wadi Saluki, in southern Lebanon. Israeli air attack also in the city of Naqoura.

According to the IDF: “Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military facility in the Chihine area and three terrorist infrastructure sites in the Blat area. Furthermore, IDF soldiers fired to remove a threat in the Chebaa area of ​​southern Lebanon.”

Israel’s firefighters said 25 firefighting teams were trying to put out fires that broke out in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee following shelling from southern Lebanon.

Again the IDF but in the Gaza Strip: “The IAF hit Hamas men working in UNRWA schools in the Gaza City area: the “Alqahirah” school in Al-Furqan and the “Musa” school in Daraj Tuffah. The schools were used as hideouts for Hamas men and as an active operational infrastructure of the Hamas organization, from which its agents planned, directed and carried out numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip” . The news is also confirmed by Shehab’s correspondent: “A house was targeted near the Al-Mahatta mosque, Jaffa Street, in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza city.”

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli planes targeted the roof of a house belonging to the Ghaben family in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

South of Gaza, the Kuwaiti field hospital in Mawasi Khan Yunis warns that it will stop providing health services within 24 hours due to fuel shortages.

According to the Israeli army, Israeli fighter jets and UAVs have struck more than 50 targets belonging to Hamas groups in the Gaza Strip in recent days. The attacks come as troops continue to operate in Shejaiya, Rafah in southern Gaza and in the Netzarim corridor in the center of the Strip.

According to the IDF, in Shejaya, members of the 98th Division killed dozens of insurgents in close combat, by tank fire and airstrikes.

The Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for attacking an Israeli military vehicle with a barrel bomb near the central area of ​​the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. Where clashes with the Israeli army are underway. The Quds say they are also using mortar shells against the military. The Israeli Air Force launched a raid targeting a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

In Rafah, soldiers of the 162nd Division killed several militants using UAVs. And in central Gaza, the 99th Division carried out air strikes against Hamas and infrastructure.

The Al-Qassam Brigades and the Abdul Qader Al-Husseini Martyr Brigades claimed responsibility for launching a “SAM 7” missile at an Apache helicopter in the sky of the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Al-Qassam Brigades reported targeting the Israeli operations command headquarters near the Nahal Oz site, east of Gaza City, with “Rajum” and “107” missiles.

In the West Bank the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Vanguards of Liberation – Nablus Brigade: “Our fighters responded.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

