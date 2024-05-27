ISRAELHAMASWAR. Northern Israel, first displaced settler camps. Tension rises with Lebanon after meetings with Tehran

Everyone is now wondering, no longer if a war with Hezbollah will break out but rather when. As of May 23, a video appeared online showing the first camp for settlers displaced by Hezbollah bombing in northern Israel. Also via social media, a map was posted showing how incisive Hezbollah’s attacks against northern Israel were.

And for this reason, after interrupting the service 20 years ago, Israel redeploys the “Machbet” close-in air defense systems against the drones launched by Hezbollah in the Galilee. The M163 VADS system is equipped with an optical/thermal vision system, a 20 mm Vulcan machine gun and an American Stinger close-in air defense system that can fire more than 1,000 projectiles per minute.

In a post, Herzbollah has already made it known that this system: “It will be included in Hezbollah’s list of objectives, like its twin Iron Dome.”

And while the media discuss the Hezbollah issue in Tehran on May 23, alongside the funeral of President Ebrahin Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the high institutional officials who died in the helicopter crash, it was held for the first time in An important meeting of the leaders of the Axis of Resistance in Tehran.

The following took part: Quds Force, Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Popular Front, Ansar Allah Al-Houthi, Iraqi Resistance.

According to Arab sources, Iran asked the resistance factions during a meeting to intensify operations against the Israelis and its targets in the region. Bagheri Kani told the leaders of the Palestinian factions: “Iran will continue all its efforts to defend the Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance until the aggression ends. Resistance is not a slogan or a tactic, but rather a principle based on realistic needs.”

Following this statement, the Iranian social forum read: “The next few days will witness a significant expansion of resistance operations on various fronts.”

That tension is very high between southern Lebanon and northern Israel is a statement by Ali Mishik, head of the Central Educational Office of the Amal Movement: “The Israeli enemy who targets the education sector, students, teachers and buildings, killing them in cold blood represents a new crime that requires urgent intervention to end Israeli violations against this sector.”

“These heinous and persistent crimes require a firm stance and immediate intervention from all countries of the world, legal and human rights institutions, child protection organizations and others, especially in light of the increasing pace of attacks and breaches that have come to fall within the context of systematic and dangerous attacks against this sector. Your method of killing students and professors will not prevent us from continuing our daily lives and the arrival of our students and professors in their schools and universities, as in all countries in the world.” The Amal Movement is the largest Shiite party in parliament, with fourteen representatives against Hezbollah’s thirteen. Amal has an alliance with Hezbollah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

