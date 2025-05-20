ISRAELHAMASWAR. No progress on hostages. Operation Gideon’s Chariots launched. Lebanon: Hezbollah and Amal win elections in 35 southern cities

White House spokeswoman Caroline Livit: “President Trump wants to end the war in Gaza.” Trump has called on Hamas to release all hostages. Meanwhile, between May 17 and 18, the IDF announced that it has launched the initial phases of Operation Gideon’s Chariots throughout the Gaza Strip, in which aircraft, artillery and warships are carrying out dozens of strikes against Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip. The goal of the operation is to establish total Israeli control over the Gaza Strip and the complete destruction of Hamas. The operation launched on May 18.

Emmanuel Macron, French President, said: “The situation in Gaza is unacceptable and cannot be ignored. I hope to discuss it soon with Netanyahu and Trump.” Macron avoided answering the question of whether he intends to impose “the same sanctions against Israel as against Russia” after criticizing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

On May 19, Channel 12 reported that: “The decision to bring aid to the Gaza Strip is connected and part of the same process that led to the release of Idan Alexander. The government had previously told us that this was done for free, thanks only to Israeli military pressure, but this is not correct. These movements are certainly connected. The United States is taking broader measures, including the release of Idan Alexander, is now pressuring to bring aid to Gaza, and of course, is trying to press for a deal that will free the prisoners and end the war.”

Israel Hayom, quoting a Western diplomat, writes: “The Israeli plan to distribute aid through a “crazy and reckless” American company is far-fetched on the ground. Under no circumstances can two million people in Gaza receive their food through four or five distribution points. The planned four points alone will require serving 430,000 people, and there is no chance that it will work.”

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Bagher Qalibaf, at the end of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, said that “Israel” is the main problem in the region and is at the center of its crises. Israel is dragging the region into chaos. Iran wants a safe area, and this can only happen through the formation of a Palestinian state.”

Local elections were held in Lebanon on May 16. In the Rayak-Hosh Halla municipal elections, Christian candidates withdrew their candidacy for the 18-member municipal council, which is usually divided into 10 seats for Christians and 8 for Shiites, based on the number of voters in the city, of which Christians make up two-thirds and Shiites one-third. This led to the announcement of the victory of the municipal council by acclamation, with an imbalance in the representation of the Christian community. At least 35 cities in southern Lebanon have accepted Hezbollah and Amal unconditionally and so far no elections will be held in those cities next week for the municipality. A choice that shows confidence. Other cities may join in and this is angering the Lebanese prime minister and foreigners who wanted Hezbollah to lose part of the Shiite representation in the Beqaa and southern Lebanon.

Despite the fact that Shiites are a minority in Beirut, they won all three allocated seats and obtained the most votes per candidate. Hezbollah in Beirut supported a unified list that included Christians, allowing for a 50% Muslim Christian council.

In the social sphere, a shout out to Lebanese Shiites, it reads: “Instead of attending the Arab summit in Baghdad, the country that provides electricity to Lebanon and donated $20 million for reconstruction, our president went to Italy to attend the inauguration of the new pope.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 5:00 PM on May 19. On May 16, 15 Israeli Air Force warplanes attacked and dropped over 30 munitions on Houthi targets. Video released of fighter jets taking off for attacks in Yemen. On May 17, in response, a week and a half after the IDF strikes in Yemen, a plane carrying 136 passengers lands at Sana’a airport.

An Israeli security source told the Saudi-run Al-Arabiya channel that Israel is considering further options to target the Houthis. Each series of attacks against the Houthis requires weeks of preparation, he said. He also said that Trump’s deal with the Houthis has left Israel stunned. Regarding Gaza, an Israeli security official said that the war in Gaza is about to end because we have not yet achieved a complete victory. Regarding the talks between Iran and the United States, he said: “We are waiting for the outcome of the talks and will act accordingly.”

In Lebanon, Israel’s attacks continue. On May 16, there was also a scuffle between locals and UN forces who attempted to enter and search private property. Locals defended their land and then the UN began shooting at people and throwing tear gas. The UN proceeded to issue a statement saying that their mandate and movement do not include being accompanied by the Lebanese army at all times when moving or carrying out missions.

Israelis fired a phosphorus projectile between houses in the town of Aadayseh in southern Lebanon; several prefabricated houses destroyed in Aita al-Shaab and other border towns. On May 17, a few hours before dawn, the Israelis attacked several prefabricated houses in Aita al-Shaab, including one that served as a pharmacy. All the medicines in the town were burned. Another drone targeted a room in a concrete block factory, destroying it.

Also: a bomb was dropped on a farm tractor in the town of Duhayra; stun bombs were dropped on fishermen in Naqoura; phosphorus shells were dropped in Markaba, burning olive trees; a stun bomb was dropped on a fishing boat in Naqoura; 3 stun bombs were dropped on a destroyed house in Kfarkila.

US and French MQ-9 military drones continue to operate 24/7 over Lebanon, from the Beqaa to the south. Israeli drone activity in Lebanon was also reported on May 18. Explosion followed by fire in Tyre, southern Lebanon. Possible Israeli drone strike on car at Lebanese Army checkpoint in Beit Yahoun.

On May 19, a drone bombed a house in Duhayra, damaging it. One man was shot and wounded in the shoulder in Kfarkila. Another was killed in a drone strike in the yard of his home in the town of Hula. Two men were wounded in the town of Sarbeen, one riding a motorcycle and the other riding a farm tractor. IDF artillery targeted the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba.

In Gaza, shelling continued, especially in the eastern, central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera: 71 killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, 40 of them in the central and southern Gaza Strip on May 19.

Injured after an Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Al-Jarn neighborhood of Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza. Bombing of a house by Israeli aircraft in the Al-Jurn neighborhood of Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.

An operational incident in the Gaza Strip – Missing shots by an army force against another force. At least one Israeli soldier was reported killed. Rescue helicopters evacuated the wounded soldiers from Gaza to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba. Eight people were killed and wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Huseina school, west of Al-Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Hamas wrote in a statement: “Israel and its leadership suffered a new failure after an Israeli special forces infiltrated the city of Khan Yunis, disguised as a woman, and attempted to kidnap the leader of the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, Ahmed Kamal Sarhan, who failed in the operation and was killed in direct clashes.”

More Five members of a single family were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling of a house in the city of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli aircraft launched air strikes on the neighborhoods of Al-Manshiyeh and Al-Hubiyeh in the city of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the neighborhood of Shuja’iyya, east of Gaza.

Dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed the city of Burqin from the direction of Kfar al-Dik, west of Salfit. Palestinian Foreign Ministry: “We call for urgent international intervention to stop the occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip and the towns of Kfar al-Dik and Burqin, west of Salfit.” IDF raids the village of Tel, west of Nablus.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

