ISRAELHAMASWAR. No ceasefire in Lebanon. UNIFIL France supports IDF against Hezbollah. Italian UNIFIL base in Chama surrounded by IDF and hit by Resistance rockets

While waiting for new stimuli from the White House, Amos Hochstein has finished his umpteenth tour to obtain a ceasefire at least in Lebanon. According to Israeli sources, the updates of the negotiations will be presented to the Israeli Security Council without a vote, so according to the Israeli press there will be no decisions on the matter.

At the moment, the ceasefire seems a distant goal, at most there can be progress in the negotiations. The two points of controversy in the negotiations for a political solution to this war are always the same: the Lebanese side opposes the clause in the agreement that allows the IDF to remain in Lebanon for 60 days from the moment the ceasefire comes into force. In Israel, they want to stay so that the IDF can verify in the first two months that the agreement is actually being implemented and thus allow residents to return to their homes in northern Israel and also in Lebanon.

Senior Israeli officials say that despite Lebanese reservations, they do not intend to back down from the request. So unless the Lebanese accept, there will be no agreement. On the Israeli side, there is opposition to the clause in the agreement according to which Israel and Lebanon invite the international community to conduct negotiations to establish a permanent land border between them based on the Blue Line. In Israel, they are not satisfied with the wording and are working to change it. These two disputes are combined with the central, essential dispute regarding Israeli freedom of action in southern Lebanon. Lebanon is fighting for its sovereignty and unless it gives it up, there will be no agreement.

Since the morning of November 21, Lebanese citizens have received calls from the Israeli army asking for evacuation in the areas of Sidon, Anqoun, Aber and Maghdouche and promptly between the night of the 21st and the day of the 22nd the bombings arrived.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen, yesterday gave a speech on the latest developments in the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon and on regional and international developments. Calling the Yemeni people to a march for the people of Gaza and Lebanon. And I maintain that they will continue to attack Israeli interests in support of the people of Gaza and southern Lebanon. On November 22, a statement by Ansarallah claimed the attack on the Israeli air base “Nevatim” in the Negev region, with the “Palestine 2” missile.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on November 22.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli air strikes continued all day, attacking and destroying residential buildings between Haret Hreik, Chiyah and Hadath.

Heavy clashes in the southern and eastern outskirts of the city of Khiyam. On the 21st, Hezbollah claimed at least 8 ambushes against the Israeli army. Israeli aircraft attacked the city of Khiyam in the late afternoon of the 21st, along with artillery shelling hitting the central area with reinforcements of armored vehicles brought in by the Israeli army.

Israeli artillery targeted the Al-Rajm neighborhood, in the northern part of Aita al-Shaab, while Hezbollah released footage of the attack on Israeli army bases between the Al-Marj and Jal al-Deir bases, on the southern border of Lebanon. Israel also hit Red Mountain and areas near Zibdin, Harouf and Shokin. Artillery shelling targeted the suburbs of Nabatieh. This is the first time since 2000 that artillery has hit Harouf.

On November 22, after cutting the Khardali road that connects the Marjeyoun area and Nabatieh, Israeli forces entered the city of Deir Mimas at night up to the monastery area, in the western suburbs, under the cover of artillery shelling that hit all the command heights from Arnoun and Qalaat al-Shaqif to the city of Yahmor.

According to Al-Akhbar: Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the western intersection of Deir Mimas (known as Morqos station) and blocked the road with a bulldozer and a tank. When a convoy of UNIFIL and Lebanese army forces passed by, they let UNIFIL pass and forced the army to turn back. The convoy was headed from Nabatieh to Marjeyoun.

Hezbollah head Al-Manar reports that under the cover of air strikes and artillery bombardments, the Resistance is facing the Israeli attempts to infiltrate the town of Naqoura and Wadi Hamoul. Other war correspondents confirm that the Lebanese army closed the road between Nabatieh and Marjeyoun through the Khardali checkpoint after Israeli forces advanced on the road between Deir Mimas and Qalaa and blocked the road with a tank and a bulldozer. The IDF told residents of both Christian towns to stay in their homes and not leave them.

Israeli demolitions are also reported in the town of Tayr Harfa, where the Israeli army passed through in the axis of advance towards Chama in Tayr Harfa. The IDF wants to demolish the buildings to make the area untenable from anywhere, a wasteland that can be observed from above. The soldiers did ask if they could demolish the Chama fort (where the Italian UNIFIL base is located), but they were not allowed to avoid an international backlash.

A force from the French UNIFIL unit is stationed on one of the roads between Bir al-Salsal and Khirbet Silm accompanied by a bulldozer and police dogs, to “open a road closed by raids with debris”. The South Litani command of the Lebanese Army refused to grant the force permission to move. But the French moved anyway.

The UNIFIL command was informed by the Italian unit in Chama that four Italian soldiers were injured on 22 November following the fall of two rockets inside the headquarters of the Western Sector Command in Shama (UNP 2-3). The same statement also acknowledged that the Israeli army is positioned around the center.

On November 21, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack on the Haifa naval base (belonging to the Israeli Navy and comprising a fleet of missile boats and submarines) 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, north of the city of Haifa. Sirens were also inactive on November 22 in Khyryat Shmona and in the Haifa Bay area.

Alerts continued throughout the day on November 22 in Galilee following rocket fire from Lebanon. Late on the evening of November 21, the Islamic Resistance posted a video showing the resistance targeting the enemy Israeli army’s Shraga base located between Nahariya and Acre, in northern Israel, with drones and suicide missiles on November 20.

Clashes continued in the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip. 90 people were killed by bombings on November 21, in addition to the 38 on November 22. Al-Quds Brigades reported at 16:00 “fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank weapons with Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.”

