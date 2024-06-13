ISRAELHAMASWAR. No ceasefire agreement. IDF kills commander in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah launches 200 rockets into northern Israel

An independent international commission established in 2021 by the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) concluded that both Israeli and Palestinian armed groups have committed acts since October 2023 that cannot be classified as war crimes.

Hamas rejected the proposal to release the hostages presented by Biden. The media quoted an Israeli official as reporting the news. Hamas Leader Osama Hamdan said: “Blinken confirms that he is part of the problem and not the solution, and we have told the mediators that those who reject the proposals are the Israeli side. The US administration is collaborating with “Israel” to circumvent any commitment to a proposed permanent ceasefire. The day after the war will be a Palestinian day in which we decide our reality and our future. We demand that mediators provide guarantees that prevent the occupation from shirking its responsibilities.”

And again he said: “The Israeli proposal wants a temporary ceasefire to catch our breath before the war resumes. In everything we presented, we affirmed our commitment to the proposal presented on May 5 by the mediators and did not talk about new ideas and proposals.”

An American diplomat told Reuters: “The United States has asked Turkey to convey a message to the Hamas leadership on ceasefire negotiations with Israel” to try to reach a truce anyway.

From Israeli sources we learn that the Tel Aviv government is considering the possibility of expelling all United Nations missions from the country.

Hezbollah continues to disable Israeli border radio-electronic systems using ATGMs. According to Israeli newspaper Maariv, the IDF admits that Hezbollah is trying to find weaknesses in its detection systems and is using mountainous terrain to launch UAVs, while working to reduce the drones’ range to prevent their detection and interception.

Hezbollah has released video of the interception of an Israeli Hermes 900 UAV over Lebanon. An official from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force told Foreign Policy magazine that Hezbollah possesses more than a million missiles of various types, including highly precise missiles, Katyusha missiles with improved range and accuracy, anti-armor missiles and others.

During the night of June 11, Israeli fighter jets struck a large Hezbollah compound in southern Lebanon, the military said. According to the IDF, the facility in the Baalbek area belonged to Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which was tasked with “building logistics forces,” including the delivery of weapons to Lebanon and within the country.

Lebanese media said the attacks took place in the nearby Hemel district and sources told AFP that three Hezbollah members were killed. Furthermore, according to the military, several other Hezbollah targets were hit in Aitarun, including a military complex and two buildings. The IDF said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah shooting down a military drone in southern Lebanon yesterday.

According to Hezbollah sources, commander Talib Sami Abdullah, who had participated in the war against Israel in 2006, was killed together with Muhammad Hussein Sabra, Ali Soufan and Hussein Hamid.

The Houthis say they have defeated an “Israeli-American spy network” in Yemen. Not only is it estimated that in the more than six months from November 19, 2023 to May 31, 2024, the Houthis attacked almost 125 ships, of which 87 civilians and 38 military.

According to CNN, US intelligence has found that the Houthis are considering supplying weapons to the terrorist organization al-Shabaab in Somalia (aligned with al-Qaeda), which is described as “a worrying development that will further worsen the situation of violence in the region”. Somalia has long been used as a transit point for smuggling weapons from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen.

A US Air Force EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft claimed to have destroyed a Houthi Mi-24 helicopter.

On June 12, a new incident reported by the British maritime security company Embry: “A commercial ship was attacked and damaged in the Red Sea near Hodeidah, Yemen”. The accident occurred 67 nautical miles south-west of Hodeidah.

The cargo ship that reported an accident in the Red Sea on Wednesday was attacked by a small boat. This is a bulk carrier that suffered serious damage after a direct collision with an unknown object in the Red Sea and water entered the engine compartment. It seems to be a punt. From the TradeWinds website, which specializes in news on global shipping, we learn that most of the ship’s hull was damaged and water dangerously penetrated the engine compartment.

Situation between Israel and Hamas updated at 16:00 on 12 June.

According to Israeli Army Radio: 215 missiles have been launched since the morning from Lebanon towards settlements in northern Israel.

A direct hit was recorded on the Israeli command post Meron. During the second wave of bombing, around 70 rockets were fired from Lebanon. Recorded power outages in Safed.

The Islamic Resistance has claimed responsibility for bombing the Northern Command headquarters at the Ein Zeitim base with dozens of Katyusha missiles. While Hezbollah targeted Israeli soldiers at the Malkia site.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of the city of Yater in southern Lebanon, two Israeli raids were recorded on the city of Taloussa and on the outskirts of the cities of Markaba and Hula in southern Lebanon.

Palestinian sources say Israeli forces have attacked the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the West Bank. Clashes broke out between young men and Israeli forces in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus. Finally, the death of the mother of prisoner Majdi Al-Rimawi from the city of Beit Rima, north-west of Ramallah, was recorded. She was a member of the Popular Front cell that assassinated Israeli government minister Rehavam Ze’evi.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claim attack with a barrage of regular mortar shells on the transmission towers in the Israeli site of Nahal Oz, east of the city of Gaza, Israeli territory.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, dead and injured following an Israeli raid that targeted the Al-Mughraqa area.

According to Israeli media, four Israeli soldiers were killed and around 18 were injured following heavy fighting in Rafah on June 11. On June 12, the Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for an attack against Israeli soldiers with a bomb near the Saad Mosque, east of the Zaytoun neighborhood. The al Quds also report an attack against a command and control center belonging to Israel on the supply line for the “Netzarim” axis, south of Gaza City.

Israel carried out bombing operations in the vicinity of the Zorob Arabi roundabout in the city of Rafah.

