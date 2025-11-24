ISRAELHAMASWAR. New Israel-Hezbollah escalation. Fears of a new military operation

A new escalation is at risk in Lebanon. Lebanon has sent a message to Israel: “An attempt will be made to eliminate Hezbollah’s weapons from southern Lebanon by the end of 2025.” Israel responded by declaring that, if this fails, it will carry out what it calls a “widespread decapitation” in 2026.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv emphasized that the resumption of a new round of fighting with Hezbollah is imminent and that it is only a matter of time. At the same time, Channel 13 stated that security authorities have recommended to Israeli officials a “several days of war in Lebanon.”

The insistence of a military source that “the start of a new round of fighting is only a matter of time” indicates that Tel Aviv has effectively entered the phase of offensive operations. This assessment demonstrates that Israel not only takes the prospect of war seriously, but considers it almost inevitable.

Channel 13’s report that Israeli security officials have “recommended a short war in Lebanon” reflects Tel Aviv’s effort to plan a limited, rapid, and targeted operation against Hezbollah. It should be remembered that Israel has five positions below the Blue Line that it does not intend to leave at strategic points, from where it already coordinates monitoring and subsequent attacks in Lebanon.

The Alma Research and Education Center posted a note on its X account on November 19 accusing UNIFIL of double standards in the Hezbollah-Israel issue. The note reads: “On November 11, UNIFIL Commander in Lebanon, Major General Diodato Abagnara, visited the village of Blida, along the line of contact, approximately one kilometer from the Israeli border. During his meeting with the mayor, Hassan Hajazi, complaints were raised regarding Israeli attacks and further alleged damage to civilian structures and residents of the village. The UNIFIL commander expressed solidarity and emphasized that UNIFIL is closely monitoring the incident and gathering information to pass on to the UN authorities. It is important to remember what the IDF discovered inside the so-called ‘civilian structures’ in Blida during the ground maneuvers in October 2024.”

It continues: “The attached video shows a small portion of the weapons and military equipment hidden by Hezbollah inside “civilian dwellings” in Blida, which were supposed to be used by Hezbollah during the planned invasion of the Galilee. UNIFIL certainly “excels” in monitoring and reporting: the problem is that this “excellence” is aimed at IDF activities and even hinders the IDF in carrying out its mission to protect Israeli civilians. Unfortunately, UNIFIL’s motivation in fulfilling its mandate under Resolution 1701 has been less than exemplary, to put it mildly, since 2006. If UNIFIL were fulfilling its mission, the IDF would not have to do it in its place (and in place of the Lebanese Army), and the UNIFIL commander would not need to visit Blida and express “solidarity.” Just yesterday (November 18), a Hezbollah officer in Blida who was gathering intelligence on IDF activity in the area has been eliminated. We can only adopt the slogan: “Yoni–Fil–Men–Hon!” (A play on words in Arabic, meaning “UNIFIL – Go Away!”).

Israel continues to claim that its preemptive strikes against Hezbollah forces are for Israel’s security, yet in the meantime, hills, villages, and residential areas have disappeared. Israel’s complaints through Alma reiterate: “Hezbollah continues to strengthen its forces south of the Litani River, in clear violation of the agreement between Lebanon and Israel, reached almost a year ago. These four buildings used by Hezbollah are just a few among dozens of others in the village of Beit Lif, where they are constructed to threaten Israel (…) Hezbollah [has] specifically chosen this building to store weapons, given its proximity to surrounding civilian structures in every direction. This is a clear example of Hezbollah’s human shield tactic.”

Israel also continues to build structures not permitted by UN resolutions, such as the concrete border below the Blue Line, therefore on Lebanese territory. The photos of the warehouses presented by Israel, moreover, show no weapons or military vehicles; only rebuilt buildings.

Finally, Lebanon declared in recent days that since November 27, 2024, the day of the peace agreements, Israel has killed 364 citizens who According to the IDF, all belong to Hezbollah, but they were all on Lebanese territory.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/