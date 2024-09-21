ISRAELHAMASWAR. New intifada for Israel: attack on a bus in Dotan. 80 bombings by Israel, 130 rockets by Hezbollah on northern Israel. Evacuations and communication vacuum

Total uncertainty about upcoming events between Israel and Lebanon. On September 20, Israel tried to eliminate the leaders of Hezbollah with a targeted bombing in southern Beirut, in the meantime 130 rockets had been launched towards northern Israel from southern Lebanon. Numerous attacks by Israel also occurred on the night of September 19 and the day of September 20.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin postpones his visit to Israel. From American sources ABC we learn that “Israel has been planning the operation to blow up walkie-talkies and pagers for at least 15 years”. The same source informs that “The CIA has hesitated to use this type of method to attack because of the danger to innocent people”. The operation was glossed by the press as: Operation Beeper.

To summarize the most significant posts regarding Operation Beeper: “Israel’s plan included shell companies and a front of intelligence officers to produce pagers.” On September 20, the head of the Taiwanese company Golden Apollo, Xu Qingguang, was summoned for “questioning after the incident in Lebanon,” TASS source.

Bulgaria stays out of the matter: “No pagers used in the Lebanon attacks were imported, exported or produced in Bulgaria”, says DANS, Bulgarian State Security. Taiwan denied producing the pagers and blamed Hungary, Hungary also denied and blamed Bulgaria – now Bulgaria also denied production.

A first investigation by Hezbollah revealed that the explosives were indeed embedded in the structure of the radio batteries. These explosives were not discovered when Hezbollah used them among its ranks.

The United States has developed plans to evacuate 50,000 US citizens and their families from Lebanon to Cyprus. While there is growing concern for the Italian UNIFIL soldiers who in the event of an evacuation will have to use land routes to Beirut, while given the worsening situation the safest, quickest and least expensive route would be by sea, also through the use of civilian means to transport UN military vehicles, such as ferries suitable for transporting vehicles heavy, including military vehicles. We recall that an article by Alma Center reports that Hezbollah uses UNIFIL as a human shield, this if it were confirmed increases the danger for military convoys to leave the bases and move along the roads of Lebanon.

Turkey declared through the voice of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan: “There is a possibility that we will witness a regional war, Israel must stop this madness”.

“Russia is deeply concerned about the developments in Lebanon after several days of unprecedented terrorist cyber attacks”, source Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. And despite the concerns, Moscow “did not discuss the evacuation of Russians from Lebanon”.

Despite the fighting on the Lebanese border, the travel ban in Gaza, and the IDF’s travel restrictions on the Lebanese border, Haaretz military analyst Amos Harel says the 98th Division’s move to the Lebanese border is not helpful: “Until an immediate and widespread recruitment of reserve forces is announced, this measure appears to be a defensive reinforcement and perhaps a message. ‘Mr Nasrallah is preparing more than he seems for a ground invasion of Lebanon.’”

As of 22:00 on September 19, Israel has declared northern Israel an “information vacuum” zone, which means a ban on everyone: collecting or publishing any information; taking or publishing photos and videos; using mobile phones or communication devices, with the exception of military personnel. Including journalists who are banned from entering the borders of northern Israel. The Israeli security cabinet will meet on Sunday, September 22 at 17:30 (Tel Aviv time). At the meeting, the reservation about the ground attack will likely be lifted. Operationally, the decision to take military action against Hezbollah appears to have been made: IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi recently completed approval of combat plans for the northern sector. This is the first time the security forces are calling the northern theater an arena of military operations.

The Lebanese ambassador to the UK has warned that if Israel launches an invasion of Lebanon, the Lebanese Armed Forces will “meddle” in the conflict and will fight alongside Hezbollah to stop the Israeli invasion.

Channel 12 said: “The government has authorized Netanyahu and Gallant to take defensive and offensive measures to achieve the war’s objectives and has given them the authority to declare war if necessary.” Channel 14 added: “Israel will triple its attacks on Lebanon every day.”

Residents of central Israel have been reporting that they hear planes heading north since September 19, indicating that the current campaign is far from over. As of Thursday night, Lebanon has become Israel’s primary battlefield, while Gaza has become a secondary front, IDF sources said. The Home Front Command has ordered all residents of the Galilee region and the Golan Heights to remain in shelters until further notice.

Israeli police announce the relocation of Bar Yohai’s tomb in Meron, near the Lebanese border.

Lebanese media reports that for the first time in this entire conflict, Israel has used helicopter gunships to attack targets deep inside Lebanon.

There seems to be a change of horizon also on the Yemeni front, a senior official of the Yemeni Presidential Council (backed by Saudi Arabia) based in Aden, has asked Israel for military assistance to fight the Ansar-Allah movement in the west of the country. The Israeli representative to the UN, Danny Danon, filed a complaint with the UN Security Council after an attack with an “Ansarullah missile” “damaged a railway station”. On the afternoon of September 20, the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority reports an incident 45 nautical miles south of “Mokha”, Yemen. Houthi attack.

Iraq loses Kataib Hezbollah deputy in an Israeli air strike in Damascus and collects the statement Abu Alaa al-Wala’i, Secretary General of the Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades: “We are on the starting line and we are waiting for your [Nasrallah] signal to raise our arms. If you lose a thousand martyrs, we will provide you with 100,000 heroes.”

And now one looks at the Israel-Hezbollah conflict updated at 16:00 on September 20.

Tanks of the IDF’s 98th Reserve Airborne Division have arrived at the Lebanese border. Starting at 8:00 p.m. on September 19, reports of a new wave of massive Israeli air strikes across Lebanon: “More than 40 air strikes in a matter of minutes,” reports al-Akhbar, a Lebanese media outlet. By 8:30 p.m., the strikes had already reached 61. After 40 minutes, they had settled at 80.

The IDF will conduct activities in the training areas in the north over the weekend,” said Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. “During this period, we emphasize that it is forbidden to enter the training areas,” said IDF Spokesperson Hagari. He added: “Furthermore, gunfire and explosions could be heard in nearby settlements to the north.” “We ask the public not to enter the prohibited areas and to allow the security forces to continue carrying out their duties: this is a life-threatening situation,” “It is important to note that if you encounter dead people, the instructions are to stay away and report them to the Israeli police. The launches are life-threatening and may contain explosives. These guidelines save lives,” the IDF Spokesperson concluded.

Starting at 21:00 on September 19, Israel began artillery strikes along the border. They were supported by air strikes. In total, there were 100 attacks by 21:10.

Thousands of Lebanese residents reported receiving a message from an unknown number, which read something like “there are still many coffins.” While Israeli drones over southern Lebanon carried the message: “Nasrallah calls for more destruction and displacement for you.”

At 22:00 the bombings in southern Lebanon resumed. GPS interruptions reported in Israel and Lebanon. The planes bombed the eastern and central sectors of southern Lebanon and air strikes are being carried out. At 23:35 there were more take-offs from Israeli bases.

Sirens began to sound at the United Nations Intergovernmental Force in Lebanon base in Naqoura. The sirens are evacuation sirens, calling on all personnel stationed there to seek shelter immediately.

On the morning of September 20, the IDF began a wave of air strikes in southern Lebanon. Bombings were reported in Kfar Kila, Ayta al-Jabal and Aitaroun. Israeli air strikes continue in southern Lebanon, strikes reported in the town of Yaroun, Far Shuba Bekaa Valley. An Israeli UAV carried out the attack on Dahieh.

In the afternoon, Israel carries out an air raid in southern Beirut. The attack targeted one of the residential apartments near the Al-Qaem compound in Jamous, located on the outskirts of the city. 4 precision bombs were dropped on the building. The IDF was hunting for Hezbollah’s number twos. Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary general, survived the attack. The target was The target was Ibrahim Aqil. The IDF attacked the Deir Qanon area in Lebanon, north of Tyre, about 25 km from the border.

Hezbollah responded to the shelling with a barrage of anti-tank rockets against northern Israel 130 rockets were fired into the Golan Heights Safed, Meron and Metulla. False messages are being sent to residents of Israel on behalf of the Home Front Command, calling on citizens to leave their homes and move to protected areas. IDF Restricts Movement of Non-Military Personnel in Northern Israel – Channel 12. The IDF has begun evacuating several locations in northern Israel, including BNB and natural landmarks. Some settlements in northern Israel have begun canceling public institutions, such as schools, for tomorrow, due to the deteriorating security situation. Evacuation orders broadcast over loudspeaker throughout Miron, northern Israel. Explosions heard in Safed and Meron in the early afternoon of September 20.

The Israeli police are setting up checkpoints at the entrance to the Golan Heights. The Home Front Command has ordered residents of the northern Golan Heights to stay near protected areas. A huge amount of red alerts have sprung up in northern Israel and the Golan Heights in the afternoon. 100,000 residents of the “Galilee Finger” have been asked to stay near fortified areas. A large number of rockets headed toward the Golan in the early afternoon of September 20.

Riots were reported at the entrance to the Shuafat camp in East Jerusalem.

A statement from the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion said: “Our fighters were able to hit a bus carrying settlers near the Dotan settlement with heavy bullets at exactly 7:30 in the morning, resulting in confirmed injuries. Our fight continues and our weapons are drawn in all arenas.” Two militiamen from the brigades were reportedly killed.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/