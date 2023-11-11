ISRAELHAMASWAR. New ammunition for Israel. There is also shooting in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq

A new batch of ammunition has arrived in Israel from the USA. American diplomats said the United States “could lose the support of Arab countries for a generation” because of its stance on Gaza, source CNN. According to Latin American media: “The high number of civilian victims caused by the punitive operation that Israel launched against Hamas is reducing its support in many countries, starting with those of Latin America.” More children have died in Gaza in one month than in all military conflicts in the world in five years – CNN

Israel sought clarification from the AP, Reuters, CNN and the New York Times on whether its photographers were close to Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack. Israeli authorities called the photographers “complicit in crimes against humanity” and noted that their actions violated all ethical red lines. The photo in the article shows the CNN reporter (on the right in the frame) with one of the leaders of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, is widely distributed on social networks and in the Israeli media.

CNN and the Associated Press have stopped working with a photographer who covered the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Both media outlets say they were unaware of the attack. The Associated Press said he was a freelancer for the agency “on and off.” Israel suspects that journalists from the world media are collaborating with Hamas: they documented the militants’ breach of the border and could have known in advance of the attack. The head of the Israeli government press office (GPO), Nitzan Chen, asked media heads such as the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, The New York Times (NYT) and CNN to explain what their people were doing photographers on the day of the Hamas attack on the country.The department said journalists documented the horrors of the militants after they broke through to the border with Israel – killings and abuses of Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Previously, pro-Israel media monitoring group HonestReporting said that journalists at the cited publications may have known in advance about the impending attack by Palestinian radicals. In particular, Reuters published photographs of the border breach taken by photographers Mohammed Faik Abu Mustafa and Yasser Kudih. Abu Mustafa also filmed militants taunting the body of an Israeli soldier pulled from a tank. The same tank was photographed by an AP journalist.

Reuters and AP later reported that none of their employees were aware of the impending invasion or were at the border at the time. AP terminated contract with one of stringers in Gaza. It is not known whether the journalists are involved with Hamas.

The first 85 Russian citizens living in the Gaza Strip left the territory on November 10 through the Rafah checkpoint, Rafah Online reports with reference to data from the list of border crossings. There are many children on the lists for evacuation from Gaza; these are approximately 300 minors who are citizens of the Russian Federation – Russian Foreign Ministry.

Two special planes have arrived in Cairo to evacuate Russians from Gaza, a third plane is expected to arrive, a local source told RIA Novosti.

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations will send 25 tons of additional humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip. The department’s Il-76 plane has already taken off from Kazan airport. The humanitarian cargo will be delivered to Egyptian territory and handed over to representatives of the Red Crescent. These, in turn, will redirect it to the population of the Gaza Strip.

According to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the only hospital with a maternity ward in northern Gaza has announced its imminent closure due to fuel shortages, and key departments of the Al Quds hospital they closed yesterday for the same reasons. Israeli authorities have not allowed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit the country and the Palestinian territories, the organization said. The OHCHR has repeatedly stated that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.

Paris has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. A conference on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip was held in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to guarantee the protection of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and announced that a further 80 million euros will be allocated for humanitarian aid to the sector.

“The fight against terrorism cannot be conducted without rules. And Israel knows it. All lives have the same value,” Macron said. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for humanitarian purposes and stressed the importance of resuming supplies of vital goods to the enclave. “There is a need for a cessation of hostilities and silencing of weapons for humanitarian purposes,” he said.

Hundreds of protesters march in support of Palestine on the streets of New York. Some protesters entered the New York Times building, and some were later arrested by police. Turkey, Egypt and Israel have created a coordination group to remove the wounded from the Gaza Strip, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

The Iraqi Islamic resistance continues to fight alongside Hamas but in Iraq. On November 10, the group posted a claim of a drone launch at an American base in Iraq. The Iraqi Resistance promises “surprises” on all fronts against the Israeli occupation for today.

The Houthis continue to launch missiles and drones into Israel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that up to 70% of Israelis are against Benjamin Netanyah, Anadolu source

Indonesia has offered to evacuate injured Palestinians to its military hospitals. The Indonesian Ministry of Defense is ready to send a hospital ship to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not agree with the proposal to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for a period of five days in exchange for the release of some hostages held by militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, the newspaper reported British Guardian citing sources.

Israel plans to reoccupy northern Gaza or hand it over to a new authority. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu informed the heads of the authorities of the settlements on the border of the Gaza Strip, whom he met today, that after the elimination of Hamas, there will be full Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip, including complete demilitarization , to ensure that there is no threat to Israel.

Reuters writes: “Hezbollah’s anti-ship missiles threaten US navy.” “If the conflict intensifies, not everyone will be able to return home.” “Hezbollah’s Russian anti-ship missiles give it the ability to carry out its leader’s veiled threat against US warships and highlight the grave risks of any conflict in the region,” according to agency sources familiar with the content of the group’s arsenal.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Washington last week that his group has something in store for American ships stationed in the region as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies. Two Lebanese sources familiar with the Iran-backed group’s arsenal said Nasrallah was alluding to Hezbollah’s anti-ship missiles, including the Russian-made Yakhont missile with a range of 300 kilometers. Media reports and analysts have indicated for years that Hezbollah received the Yakhont missiles in Syria after they were delivered to President Bashar al-Assad about a decade ago.”

Hamas expects concrete steps from Islamic countries on the situation in Gaza, including blocking oil supplies to Israel, said Abu Marzouk, a member of the movement’s Politburo

The Israeli army said it had struck Hezbollah’s “terrorist infrastructure” in Lebanon and announced an attack on Syrian territory in response to the launch of a UAV towards Eilat. He also declared that in the last 24 hours he had killed several Hamas commanders involved in the October 7 attacks. The Israeli and American armies carried out airstrikes simultaneously on various locations in southern and eastern Syria.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced the first successful combat use of the Hetz 3 missile defense system: a complex for intercepting ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere was used to intercept a target in the Red Sea region.

In the Israeli multi-level missile defense system, Hetz 3 is at the top. It is capable of intercepting missiles at an altitude of up to 100 km and at a distance of up to 2.4 thousand km. Below is Hetz 2, and below are the Iron Dome and David’s Sling systems, designed to intercept short- and medium-range missiles.

Situation in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict updated at 3pm on November 10th.

Via social network videos arrive of the moment when the Israeli air force struck the outskirts of an Indonesian hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army announced the capture of the fortified Hamas position “Outpost 17” in the western part of Jebaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. On November 10th we learned that Israeli tanks surrounded the pediatric hospitals in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces continue to advance in the Gaza Strip south of the city of the same name and in a north-west direction. Hamas militants, in turn, regularly attempt to counterattack: several such attacks have been launched in the area of Sheikh Radwan in the north and Juhr al-Dik in the south.

Meanwhile, photographs of Israeli armored vehicles on a stretch of Ar-Rashid Street near the intersection with Highway No. are being actively distributed online. 10, which, at a minimum, confirms IDF access to the Mediterranean coast south of Gaza. However, it is not yet known whether the military has finally managed to gain a foothold there.

In the West Bank the situation worsened again: in the morning IDF drones hit one of the houses in the Jenin camp, where the Hamas men allegedly lived. Subsequently, the Israeli military was attacked by armed Palestinians. Clashes ensued that lasted all day: 11 people were killed and more than 20 injured.

Rumors have been circulating for several days about a possible three-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This is indirectly demonstrated by the intensification of negotiations between the American, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari intelligence services, as well as the arrival of high-ranking members of the Hamas Politburo in Cairo.

At the same time, the information received in the evening from the American authorities that Israel is committed to observing a daily ceasefire in the north of the enclave has nothing to do with this: in this case it is a question of the continuation of the work of the humanitarian corridor for refugees along the Salah ed-Din highway, which has been in operation for days.

Furthermore, southern Israel was again attacked by the Yemeni Houthis, but unlike previous attempts, this time they managed to achieve their goal: a kamikaze UAV hit one of the schools in the city of Eilat.

On the morning of November 10, Hezbollah sources announced the separation of IDF barracks from southern Lebanon. In particular, the objective was to hit communications and EW equipment near the border. And he announced that he had attacked two Israeli army concentrations at 2.30pm, the first in Hadb Al-Bustan and Birkat Risha, and the other in the Al-Duhayra region.

And Hamas, in response to the IDF attacks on Gaza, attacks Tel Aviv for the first time in a few days. In the last few hours Hamas has released the following statements: Attack on the R’eem military base with rockets; Attack on an Israeli tank in the northwest or Gaza city; Attack on an Israeli bulldozer near Juhr Al-Deek; Mortar attack against Israeli forces in Juhr Al-Deek; Attack on Kibbutz Nereem with mortars.

