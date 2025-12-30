ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu will seek permission in Washington for new attacks in Lebanon and Iran. Saudi Arabia and Iran meet regarding the Yemen issue

Netanyahu’s plane flew over the airspace of Greece, Italy, and France and landed in Florida. He met first with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and then with US President Donald Trump.

According to Israeli sources, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to persuade Washington to allow an attack on Iranian missile sites, according to the Washington Post. According to the newspaper, Netanyahu continues to view Iran as a regional threat to Israeli interests and intends to seek US approval for Israeli military strikes or direct intervention by American forces.

KAN News is on the same page, saying Netanyahu will present President Donald Trump with evidence that Iran is rebuilding its ballistic missile capabilities and will seek the green light to carry out new attacks against Iran.

According to other sources, Channel 14 reports, Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to seek and obtain President Trump’s approval for a major Israeli military operation in Lebanon in the “near future.”

Meanwhile, Ma’ariv reports: “After recognizing Somaliland, Israel is considering recognizing the UAE-backed entity in southern Yemen.”

Negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv for a security agreement have made significant progress in recent weeks, with a signature expected imminently. Some Israeli sources suggest the agreement could include a diplomatic annex, possibly finalized at a high-level meeting in Europe, and even suggest a direct signature between Syrian President Mohammed al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The framework is based on the 1974 ceasefire agreement with new amendments, but without new buffer zones. Israeli officials, however, emphasize that the withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory would only follow a comprehensive peace agreement, not just the signing of a security agreement.

On December 29, Hamas confirmed in a press release the deaths of: spokesman Abu Obaida, leader and commander Mohammed al-Sinwar; Rafah Brigade commander Mohammed Shabana; senior commander Ra’ad Sa’ad; and senior member Abu Omar al-Suri.

Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades announced that their new spokesman will be named Abu Obaida to honor the legacy of the late Obaida. In his first statement, the new spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades stated: “The duty of the Ummah at this time is to stand on the front lines against its main enemy, which seeks to turn the region into a gateway to what it calls ‘Greater Israel.’ The most obvious proof is its continued aggression against Lebanon and Syria. Greetings to our people in Syria, who faced Zionist aggression with their own bodies after being left alone.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The two held urgent consultations regarding the evolving security situation in Yemen. Iran and Saudi Arabia aim to develop a joint strategy to counter the UAE-led advance in southern and central Yemen.

And now, a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:00 PM on December 29. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: We will consider any Israeli presence in Somalia a military target. We will not accept the violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, which represents a security threat to us and the entire Horn of Africa region.

Saudi airstrikes against the UAE-backed Hadhrami Elite Forces have seized control of Ghayl Bin Yemen, in the central Hadhramaut region, according to the Yemeni broadcaster Rai al-Yemen. Saudi jets broke the sound barrier over Seiyun, the Hadhramaut region controlled by the UAE-backed Hadhrami Elite Forces in eastern Yemen. The Saudi airstrikes hit open areas and “served as a warning” to the UAE-backed forces, al-Moharer reports.

According to press sources close to the Turkish government, Ankara recently deployed the KORAL electronic warfare system in Syria. This mobile system, developed by the Aselsan defense company in 2016, is designed to search for, intercept, analyze, classify, and jam radar signals. Thanks to rotating antennas that increase its altitude, it can operate at a range of approximately 200 km. Turkey has already used this system in Libya.

In Lebanon, Very intense activity was recorded by the Israeli Air Force of Squadron 122, with over six sorties using AWACS aircraft for espionage and communications interception: Nahshon Shavit 684..679; for Air Force Operations Command: Nahshon Eitam 537.

Communications and radar interception aircraft, providing fighter support with early warning and long-range detection systems: Nahshon Oron 452. Intelligence, electronic surveillance, and reconnaissance operations were recorded. The airstrikes were concentrated on the Lebanese and Syrian coast, particularly the capital Beirut; on the rural areas of Damascus, Homs, Latakia, Tartus, and the Qalamoun Mountains/Lebanese Bekaa Valley; the eastern and central sectors of southern Lebanon; and the eastern and western mountain ranges. According to Syrian and Lebanese sources, Israel is preparing for an operation on the northern front.

A UNIFIL patrol conducted search and inspection operations in the Jisr Lahad area, located on the Litani River between Khardali and Mahmoudiya, in the Marjeyoun district of southern Lebanon. Controlled explosions were carried out to destroy explosives in Al-Mahmoudiyeh by the Lebanese Army and Spanish UNIFIL forces.

A Lebanese Army member south of the Litani River stated: “The most obvious dangers are the continued Israeli occupation of some areas, the daily raids, and ongoing attacks.”

For the third day, the IDF stormed the village of “Tarabin Al-Sana” in the Negev and imposed a security cordon.

Online photos and videos of northern Gaza and the Jabalia refugee camp show vast areas that once housed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians reduced to rubble and ruins. Following extensive Israeli military attacks and repeated bombings, countless homes, buildings and infrastructure have been razed to the ground, rendered uninhabitable and residents forced to abandon their homes.

