ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu: We will never abandon the Philadelphia axis: Hamas could reconstitute itself. Hamas: We will kill all hostages if IDF approaches them

Tensions in Turkey. Demonstrations in Izmir to protest the docking of the American warship USS Wasp, tasked with protecting Israel, in the city’s port. Members of the Turkish Youth Union threw a bag at an American soldier serving on the American UDC LHD 1 Wasp ship docked in the port of Izmir: “American soldiers, who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands, cannot pollute our country”.

Also from Turkey but from Istanbul comes the news of an arrest by the Turkish secret services: “We have arrested the ‘financial director’ of the Mossad in Turkey (…) This is a citizen of Kosovo who transferred funds to drone operators who photographed targets and carried out psychological operations against Palestinians”, the note reads. The man is said to have confessed.

The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth: “The Netanyahu government presented a document to the mediators on July 27, entitled “Explanatory Document”. This document was sent by the Netanyahu government with the aim of obstructing negotiations after the approval of another document by Hamas surprised the Israeli government. When the Prime Minister’s office saw that there was an opportunity to reach an agreement, it decided to backtrack and sent Mossad chief Didi Barnea to Doha to provide further “clarifications”. Hamas was expected to release 4 of the 6 hostages whose bodies were found in Rafah. A security official said that this document should not be called the “Explanatory Document” but rather the “Blood Document” because it has hindered negotiations and caused the deaths of people who were supposed to return alive in an exchange.”

Reporter Roy Sharon of the Hebrew-language Kan channel says that 11 Israelis have been killed in the past 24 hours. Former Israeli telecommunications minister Yoaz Hendel reiterated that every dead body of an Israeli prisoner returning to Israel is a defeat for the entire government.

In a public speech on September 2, Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the deaths of the hostages, saying that Hamas will be punished for their deaths. He added that he will not agree to leave the Philadelphia Corridor, because once they leave, they will never return and the Corridor is important to deny Hamas the chance to rebuild in the future.

He added that he will reject any hostage deal that requires the evacuation of the Corridor. Netanyahu, according to sources in the social sphere, asked the security apparatus to provide him with recommendations for a response to the killing of prisoners. This was communicated not only to the IDF, but also to the Mossad. The decisive response, which Netanyahu is demanding, includes targets outside Israel.

Hamas spokesman claims hostage execution, says rules have changed. In a statement on Telegram, the Hamas spokesman says that after the Israeli massacre of over 200 Palestinian civilians in the Nusayrat camp during the rescue attempt of 3 hostages, the rules have changed. He says that from that moment on, whenever the army approaches the hostages, they will be executed and the army will no longer be allowed to operate in such matters. This is what happened with the 6 hostages last week. He adds that Netanyahu is entirely to blame and that he will bear the burden of Palestinian and Israeli bloodshed.

On September 3, the Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri) said that the Amjad tanker was passing in the Red Sea near another tanker that was attacked and was not targeted and did not suffer any injuries or damage. The ship is still fully operational and is heading to its intended destination without interruption.

On the night of September 2, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces reported in a statement on the Telegram platform: “The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the ship (BLUE LAGOON I) in the Red Sea, with a series of missiles and a series of drones, hitting it.” “The attack on the ship occurred after the company that owned it violated the decision to ban entry to Israeli ports.” “The operation was carried out jointly by the missile force, naval forces and the Unmanned Air Force.”

The spokesman continued: “The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate their warnings to all companies dealing with the Israeli enemy that their ships will be targeted during their passage through the declared area of ​​maritime operations, regardless of their destination.” “The Yemeni Armed Forces’ operations will continue operations until operations in Gaza stop”.

And now a look at the situation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 16:00 on September 3.

The Israeli Air Force attacked in southern Lebanon between the evening of September 2 and 3 in: Merkabah, two wounded according to Lebanese sources, Hezbollah man hit for IDF; double Israeli air strikes on the village of Hula, a series of air strikes in the valleys on the outskirts of several villages in the western sector, especially Wadi Zebqin, Wadi Maryamin and the outskirts of Al-Jbeen and Sheheen, Israeli air strike was reported in the mountain of Al-Rayhan. Israeli artillery shelled the town of Aita al-Shaab. Another airstrike reported on the outskirts of the city of Maroun al-Ras. Airstrike reported in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah issued a statement announcing that it had attacked the settlements of Ein Yaakov, Ja’aton and Yehiam twice in one day in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese villages, particularly Naqoura. On September 3, Hezbollah claimed several attacks: “We targeted spy equipment at the Raheb site; hit an Israeli military gathering near the Al-Samaqa site in the Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba; and hit the technical systems at the Al-Asi site.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon says: “Spy equipment at the Al-Jardah site and the Al Raheb site were targeted. According to the Israeli army radio: numerous anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Arab Al-Aramsha area in Western Galilee. Confirmed direct fire from Lebanon toward Al-Samaqa site in occupied Kfar Shuba hills”.

Sirens in action in Tawa and Shatula in Western Galilee and in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding settlements. Resistance in Lebanon launches a swarm of drones and sirens sound in a large number of settlements in northern Israel. Sirens in action in the settlements of Nata’u’a and Shatula in Western Galilee.

Bombings return throughout the Gaza Strip, reportedly killing or wounding 26 people in the Strip following the bombings. According to Palestinian sources: “Israeli artillery shelling hit farmland in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Farmland hit in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Bombings east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Shooting also in Sheikh Radwan, west of Gaza City. Israeli shelling targeted the vicinity of Al-Shanti Land on Ahmed Yassin Street in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza. Israel launched an airstrike on Abu Hosni Street in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip”.

Heavy clashes are also reported in the southern and northern West Bank. The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed an ambush against Israeli soldiers inside the Al-Balawneh neighborhood in the Tulkarem camp, in the northern West Bank, causing some casualties. According to the West Bank Health Authority, 30 people have been killed and about 130 injured since last Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the West Bank governorates to 682 dead and 5,700 injured. New armed clashes with Israeli forces near the suburb of Dhanaba, east of Tulkarem. Four journalists were injured in Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, after being directly targeted by the IDF. Close combat reported in the Balouneh axis.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

