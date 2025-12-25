ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu strengthens military cooperation with Cyprus and Greece to contain Turkey and Iran. Ali al-Haddad dies near Ankara. Lebanon: Mossad suspected of kidnapping retired officer

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, at a joint summit with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus, sends a signal to Iran and Turkey: “We know that Iran has recently conducted exercises and is monitoring them: any action against Israel will be met with a very strong response.”

Netanyahu’s message to Erdogan from the Israel-Greece-Cyprus trilateral summit: “Those who hope to expand their empire can forget it. We are obligated and capable of defending ourselves, and our cooperation strengthens this ability.”

The premise of the trilateral summit between the two countries: a united and joint front against Turkey, which is becoming the main threat to Israel. Turkey is attempting to strengthen its military presence in Syria, and President Erdogan has repeatedly made anti-Semitic and aggressive statements against Israel over the past two years. Therefore, Israel is increasingly understanding the need to prepare for the Turkish threat, something it has so far failed to do, as Turkey was not considered a military threat to Israel.

While Israel had played in the “gray zone” for many years, preferring to maintain normal relations with Turkey and cordial ties with Greece and Cyprus, Israel now appears to be making a clear move against Greece and Cyprus, against Turkey. According to Western media reports in recent days, Israel, Greece, and Cyprus are even forming a joint military force, an alliance that will include the combined forces of the three countries and serve as a “rapid reaction force” against the Turkish threat. Greece has also denied the creation of the rapid reaction force. Israel has, however, agreed to strengthen “defensive cooperation” with Greece and Cyprus.

According to some Russian social media commentators, tensions between Israel and Türkiye are reflected in the death of General Ali al-Haddad, Chief of Staff of the GNU.

A social media post reads: “A private jet carrying Libyan Chief of Staff General Mohammed Ali al-Haddad crashed in Turkey during its flight from Ankara to Tripoli. Earlier, senior Libyan military officials met with Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. Earlier, on May 19, 2024, a Bell 212 helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, and other officials crashed in the mountains while returning from Turkey’s proxy territory, Azerbaijan. On November 11, 2025, a Turkish Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport plane, taking off from Ganja, Azerbaijan, crashed in the Georgian border area. Israeli intelligence agencies have confidence in both Azerbaijan and Turkey, despite their “positive stance.” “threatening” about lawlessness in the Gaza Strip. But it’s probably all a coincidence.”

Regarding the Iranian issue in the Middle East and tensions with Israel, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji stated that his country is interested in peace with all countries, provided they respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and do not interfere in its internal affairs. In an interview with the Institute for Middle East Studies in Washington, Raji accused Iran of directly interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs by arming and financing an illegal armed organization: “They directly control this organization; the Iranians are present in Lebanon to sponsor (take care of) their organization, which is Hezbollah.” Raji emphasized that Iran is interfering openly and directly: “They deny it, but no one believes it.”

Regarding the launch of Phase II of the Gaza peace agreement, the Israeli Defense Minister said: “We will establish Nahal (Young Halutzin Fighters, essentially military settlers) cells in the northern Gaza Strip.” He also said: “We are committed to disarming the Hamas movement. We will not withdraw from Mount Hermon, Elijah.”

Washington Post: “Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey have urged senior U.S. officials to prevent Israel from carrying out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, including within the Yellow Line, and there are proposals for a deal that would disarm Hamas’s heavy weapons in exchange for reconstruction of the area.” “Israeli attacks on Gaza hinder any progress.”

A United Nations resolution condemns the repression of its citizens by European leaders to prevent those responsible for the genocide in Gaza from being held accountable. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, on Monday, commented on the position of European leaders, who, in her words, “are turning against their own citizens and repressing their protests in favor of those responsible for the genocide,” referring to Israel.

Security forces in Lebanon suspect that the Mossad kidnapped a former senior military officer named Ahmad Suhar in the Bekaa region. Lebanon believes the kidnapping is linked to the disappearance of kidnapped pilot Ron Ard.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:00 PM on December 24. On December 23, counterterrorism exercises conducted by a Basij company were held in Tehran within the IRGC’s internal security area, in Pardis County, in anticipation of a possible Israeli attack.

A military convoy of Al-Dara’ Al-Watan forces, consisting of dozens of vehicles, entered Al-Mahra province in eastern Yemen on the evening of the 23rd. The convoy, deployed under the air cover of Saudi warplanes, was sent to seize control of the city of Al-Ghaydah and its airport. In light of recent developments in Al-Mahra, the deployment of Al-Dara’ Al-Watan forces aims to secure key points in the province, including the city of Al-Ghaydah and its airport, the Shahn and Sarfit border crossings with Oman, and the headquarters of the Second Military Region of the armed forces loyal to the Saudi-backed government. Meanwhile, in Sudan, a front militarily linked, though not geographically, to Yemen due to shared Emirati support, the Rapid Intervention Forces claim to be in control of North Darfur.

Numerous Israeli strikes in Lebanese territory hit: Tebna near the Nmeirieh Valley; in the Houmeen Valley; a drone over Aitaroun/Ainatha; and a low-altitude drone over Tyre, Jabal al-Batoum, Kfar, Yater, and Siddiqin. The IDF fired machine gun fire toward the outskirts of the southern city of Alma Shaab.

On December 24, the Lebanese army buried First Sergeant “Ali Abdullah” in Houmin Al-Tahta. He was killed by an Israeli drone.

In Gaza, the IDF is preparing to carry out a wave of bombings in the Gaza Strip or carry out assassinations in response to the wounding of an officer in Rafah. The IDF demolished several residential buildings with explosives in areas under its control, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF mobilized after three Palestinians and three settlers were injured during the attack on the Arab Nakhila Al-Ka’abneh rally, east of the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem.

In the West Bank, settlers attacked the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah. Clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and IDF forces at the entrance to the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Al-Bireh. A fire broke out in a house following a glow-in-the-dark bomb launched by the occupation in the town of Beit Iba, northwest of Nablus. The IDF stormed the town of Kafr Malik, north of Ramallah, carrying out raids and searches amid heavy military deployment near the town. Settlers attacked the town of Turmusaya, north of Ramallah Elijah. Clashes were reported between Palestinian youths and the IDF in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

