ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu on trial. Lebanon: Beirut rejects US-Israel impositions. The Yemeni scenario opens up – Sanaa

The race for aid to the Gaza Strip continues, this time with Emmanuel Macron announcing further humanitarian aid for Gaza amounting to €100 million in 2025. After the announcement, Ron Dermer, one of the key players in the negotiation of the current ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, together with representatives from the US, Egypt, and Qatar and in close collaboration with the Trump administration, resigned as Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs.

Turkey is preparing to send a brigade of at least 2,000 experienced soldiers from across the country to Gaza as a peacekeeping force. About 1,000 ground forces soldiers have already volunteered to go to Gaza. They are expected to be joined by additional troops from engineering, logistics, and military police units. It is not yet clear whether naval units will participate in the mission. A final decision on the scope and mandate of the International Stabilization Force is expected after consultations between the United Nations and regional actors in the coming weeks. Israel has already expressed its opposition.

According to Israeli experts, contrary to what alarmists report, Iran is currently incapable of launching “2,000 missiles in a single attack” against Israel. They have other capabilities that pose a real threat to the country and its citizens and cannot be taken lightly. If they tried to use them or actually did so, they too would be wiped out. However, and this is really worrying, Iran has rapidly increased its armament since Operation Qalbiya, requiring its political leadership and security system to think in the right direction.

Iran responded through the voice of the Iranian Chief of Staff, General Abd al-Rahim Musaavi: “Iran knows that the war is not over, and if there is a new attack, the armed forces will launch more powerful and extensive attacks, driving the enemy to despair.”

After two years of delays, the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues. Netanyahu admitted in court, which is examining corruption cases, that businessman Arnon Milchan donated $16,000 in acting lessons to his son. Meanwhile, Israeli President Herzog admitted that he received an official request from Trump to consider pardoning Netanyahu.

While attending a meeting of the “Naqoura mechanism” in Beirut, the leader of Hezbollah declared that the movement will not lay down its arms or give up the fight. At the end of the meeting, President Berri stated that there is: “A need for the ‘mechanism’ to play its role alongside the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to push ‘Israel’ to stop its aggression.”

According to the editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper Al-Maden, Munir Al-Rabi’: “External pressure is pushing Lebanese officials to adopt a new mechanism for disarmament. There is a shared vision between Saudi Arabia and the countries to prevent an escalation with Iran and find a solution to the Palestinian issue, and the results of these solutions could include Lebanon. Ahmed Al-Sharaa will not give up the Golan and will not allow it to be considered as if he had given it up.



Another Lebanese source following the Mechanism’s meetings describes Israel’s request to the Lebanese army to search houses in the south as “extremely rude.” Ignoring the role of the International Ceasefire Monitoring Committee.

Writer and political researcher Mohammad Shams said: “Ortagus insults Lebanese army officers who attended the recent Mechanism Committee meeting because they refused to accept American and Israeli diktats to search the homes of southern citizens. The officers almost walked out of the meeting.”

Nabih Berri said on the sidelines of the meeting: “Lebanon will not be Lebanon without this unique formula of unity and coexistence in the region, which is in stark contrast to the racism of ‘Israel’. The “Israeli” threats that have threatened and continue to threaten the South are threats to all Lebanese, and they are required to address them at the national level. The “mechanism” must play its role, as must the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, to prevent ‘Israel’ from attacking and withdrawing.”

And now a look at the scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 2:00 p.m. on November 12. Saudi coalition forces bombed border villages in the Shada district of the western province of Saada. The Houthis, through their Ministry of the Interior, urged all citizens to be vigilant and alert and to report any suspicious movements that could in any way “help the enemy by calling the Ministry of the Interior’s command and control hotline, 199”.

Syrian Prime Minister al-Jawlani: “We are conducting direct negotiations with ‘Israel’ and have made progress towards a final agreement requiring its withdrawal from the pre-December 8 borders.” Meanwhile, the al-Quneitra area is becoming increasingly Israeli. The Syrian news agency SANA reports: “Armed men are targeting Tal Hadid and Tal Aqra in the Suwaida countryside with mortar fire and heavy machine guns.” The latest Israeli army movements in southern Syria – November 10, 2025 saw Israeli army patrol convoys operating in the areas of Rasm al-Halabi, al-Ruwayhina, al-Ajraf, al-Sa’ayda, Ain Farikha, al-Mushayrifa, al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiyah, and Jura al-Sheikh.

In some of these locations, Israeli soldiers inspected vehicles and checked civilians’ identity documents. In places such as Jura al-Sheikh and the road between al-Ajraf and al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiyah, they blocked the roads. Shortly thereafter, another Israeli convoy consisting of at least four armored vehicles entered the area of Jubata al-Khashab, while nine armored vehicles headed to al-Hurriya, Ufaniya, and the Jura al-Sheikh farm. Along the way, Israeli forces set up several checkpoints, disrupting movement between villages in the region. After patrolling the al-Asha area, Israeli troops advanced towards al-Rafid. On November 11, the IDF bulldozed farmland in the Quneitra countryside. On November 12, the IDF advanced into the village of Rasem al-Qata, in the southern Quneitra countryside, and established a military checkpoint. IDF presence recorded in Manshiyet Swisa, ready to set up a blockade.

Clashes reported in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Lebanon with reports of injuries. Israeli drones continue to fly over Lebanon, Israeli aircraft dropped a bomb on the town of Shihine, causing a fire. Drone activity observed over much of the border strip. Reported by Lebanese accounts: “silent and intense.” Israeli warplanes fly over the northern Bekaa Valley (Hermel), drones spotted in Markaba, Houla, Meiss El Jabal.



Construction continues on the concrete wall along the area facing the Yaroun plain, extending to the “Al-Hadab” military site within Lebanese territory. According to Lebanese sources, construction has advanced by one kilometer in two days. Prefabricated concrete walls are being installed. Lebanese accounts state: “This action violates previous agreements on the Blue Line in the area between the Israeli settlement of Avivim and Jal al-Deir, opposite the Lebanese towns of Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun.”

Israeli artillery bombardment east of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza. Strip. The IDF continues to demolish houses east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Settlers’ bulldozers begin demolition work on Palestinian land in Khirbet Al-Hadidiya, in the northern Jordan Valley. The Israeli army fires a flare rocket over the town of Furik, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, during its incursion. Mamoun al-Junaidi, director of the al-Junaidi factory burned down yesterday by settlers west of Nablus: “The least we expect from the Palestinian political leadership is a clear position: to ban Israeli dairy products from the Palestinian market. Protecting national products and companies is not an option, but a duty and a restoration of dignity.”

IDF forces raided the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, and fired tear gas at Palestinian workers.

