ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu meets Trump to discuss Iran. IRGC: US ​​must act alone. Next Israeli operation in Lebanon. UNIFIL to end by 2027

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive in the United States today and tomorrow to discuss with Trump the impending war between the United States, Israel, and Iran. His position was made clear via TikTok, when Netanyahu described possible US Navy strikes against Iran involving the aircraft carrier CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln and its strike group, currently deployed in the Arabian Sea.

According to Israeli media: “Netanyahu will personally speak to Trump about new plans for Iran in Washington.” Channel 13 wrote on February 10: “Prime Minister Netanyahu will depart for a diplomatic visit to Washington in the next few minutes. Upon boarding the plane, the Prime Minister stated: “I will present the principles for negotiations with Iran. These are not only good principles for Israel, but for anyone who wants security.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee: “There is no rift with Israel regarding Iran.” In an interview with i24NEWS, before accompanying Netanyahu on a trip to the United States, the ambassador responded to a question about the possibility of a disagreement between the US government and Israel regarding upcoming negotiations with Iran, stating, “So far, I have not heard anything against it.”

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Oman to advance indirect talks with the United States. He met with the Omani Foreign Minister. Iran’s IRNA news agency described the talks as “important,” though details remain confidential.

“The United States must act independently of Israeli pressure,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei. “Our negotiating partner is the United States. It is up to the Americans to decide to act independently.” from destructive pressures and influences that harm the region and ignore the interests of the United States itself.”

“One of the problems of American foreign policy in the West Asia region is its alignment and compliance with the demands of the Israeli regime, which has been the main cause of insecurity and security problems in our region for these eight decades.

The main cause that has transformed Iran’s peaceful nuclear program into a crisis is the artificial crisis created by the Zionist regime, which for nearly 40 years has repeatedly claimed that Iran is pursuing a nuclear bomb. It is the responsibility of American officials to act independently of the pressures and influence of lobbies and not allow others to decide American foreign policy.”

Hussein Kanani, former high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, further emphasized: “We have solid information that Saudi Arabia has a nuclear bomb, and the United States is fully aware of this.”

“The proposal put forward by Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt to the Islamic Republic of Iran to limit its defense capabilities, regional alliances, and nuclear program is shameful. Unlike these sad regimes, Iran does not bow to the evil empire,” said Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an American-Iranian academic.

Iranian Minister Larijani also met with Ansar Allah Yemen spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam for discussions and an exchange of views.

From Gaza, Munir Al-Borsh, Director General of the Gaza Ministry of Health: “This is not a fleeting image, nor an emergency scene on a newscast. These are human remains… Separated bones, nameless limbs, bodies that were not returned when they left their homes, but were destroyed as the killers intended. Fifty-four bodies recently arrived at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, accompanied by 66 boxes containing human remains and organs, delivered via the Red Cross. But what is really being Delivered? Bodies? Or what remains of human dignity? Today we stand before closed boxes, searching inside for traces of our sons and daughters, in the absence of forensic tools, DNA tests, or even the minimal medical and forensic capabilities that would allow us to identify or document them as befits a human being.

The UK Government has strongly condemned the Israeli government’s decision to expand its control in the West Bank. Any unilateral attempt to alter the geography and demography of Palestine is absolutely unacceptable. We call on the Israeli government to reverse this decision.

And now a look at the scenarios in the Middle East and Central Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on February 10. A US submarine stationed in Diego Garcia photographed by satellite. The released image is not of high quality, but if we proceed hypothetically, the length of that pier is approximately 114 meters. In the image, the docked submarine appears to be approximately the same size as the pier. Therefore, this submarine could be a Virginia-class submarine. Diego Garcia is located in the Indian Ocean and is approximately 3,700 km from Iran. It is considered a safe base for Americans wishing to operate against Iran.

The United States has issued a warning to US-flagged vessels to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible when passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Satellite imagery from China shows that the United States has fully deployed its THAAD systems in Jordan to protect Israel at the Muwaffaq Salti air base.

Iran has sealed all tunnel entrances to the Isfahan nuclear complex with earth… Similar preparations were last observed a few days before Operation Midnight Hammer. Mirror. Channels associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have published a video, in response to the video posted by the Israeli prime minister, created using artificial intelligence (AI), which appears to show an attack with drones, gunboats, missiles, and submarines on the CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its strike group in the Arabian Sea.

A Yemeni reporter on Iran’s Channel Three reports: “We have prepared new surprises for the American ships.”

On February 10, senior Iranian military commanders met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. General Hatami: Today, defense and diplomacy are a field in which the independence, territorial integrity, public welfare, peace, and security of the country and the region are defended. Today, these two activities are not only necessary and complementary, but also form a single entity and are being successfully executed in one field against a relentless enemy seeking to influence the interests of the Iranian nation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief of the Army stated: “If the enemy makes a mistake, he will certainly receive a response he has never seen or experienced before.”

From Lebanon, refrigerated truck owners closed the Masnaa border crossing in protest against the Golan Heights authorities’ decision to limit the unloading of goods within their territory to Syrian trucks only. This forces Lebanese trucks to unload their cargo at the Syrian border, while the decision does not apply to trucks in transit destined for other Arab countries.

According to Lebanese sources, Israel is preparing a dramatic escalation against Lebanon and Syria. Squadron 122 is carrying out very intense activity: over 6 AWACS sorties. For the Air Force Operations Command: Nachshon Eitam 537 and Nachshon Shavit 684. Specializing in communications, espionage, signals intelligence, penetration of communications systems, and jamming of signaling equipment.

Intelligence, electronic surveillance, and aerial operations have focused on: the Lebanese and Syrian coast, the Damascus, Latakia, and Tartus regions, the Qalamoun Mountains/Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, the eastern and central sectors of southern Lebanon, and the eastern and western mountains. The Israelis are preparing for a wave of escalations, deep incursions, and security operations.

UNIFIL spokesman to AFP: UNIFIL will withdraw most of its personnel from southern Lebanon by mid-2027. Israel claims to have arrested a Lebanese spy cell in Palestine, and accuses Hezbollah of financing and placing this cell of Hezbollah recruits working in the army.

Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu orders a The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the change of the stamp on Palestinian passports at the Rafah crossing from “State of Palestine” to “Peace Council.” The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, saying they targeted Hamas militants in response to an attack on soldiers in the Rafah area yesterday. According to Palestinian media, a drone strike on a motorcycle in central Gaza this morning killed three people, while an attack on an apartment in Gaza City last night killed two. The army says the Hamas militants targeted in the attacks “have carried out numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.” The IDF did not provide further details.

The army says the attacks were carried out in response to a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire agreement and yesterday’s shooting, when four militants emerged from a tunnel in eastern Rafah and opened fire on soldiers, killing them. In the Rafah area, Israeli army shelling killed a fighter from the Al-Qassam Brigade, Anas Issa al-Nashar. Another victim of airstrikes west of Gaza was Ahmed Suwailam, a sniper in Beit Hanoun and commander of the elite Hamas unit.

In the late morning, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on areas within the “yellow line” in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

