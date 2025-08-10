ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu loses support from Germany and the Netherlands as he considers how to take Gaza

Israel’s role in the Middle East is beginning to be uncomfortable. Especially after the announcement of the operation on Gaza, many of the countries that supported it, especially after 7 October 2023, are beginning to withdraw their support, unlike the United States, which supports it unconditionally.

A joint report by the Dutch intelligence and security services, published on 27 July, identifies Israel for the first time as a country that poses a threat to Dutch national security. The report highlights Israel’s actions against the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which also pose a threat to the Netherlands as the host country, as well as a document from the Ministry of Diaspora published in November 2024 after the attack on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam, which was specifically leaked to journalists and specific organisations in the Netherlands, rather than through official government channels. The report notes that the document and the manner of its dissemination could endanger Dutch citizens.

Following the report on 29 July, the Netherlands banned Israeli ministers Ben Gvir and Bazel Smotrich from entering their country.

Finally, on 7 August, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said: ‘We have informed the Israeli ambassador that we will support the suspension of the trade agreement between the EU and Israel.’ Veldkamp added that, despite this, the Netherlands continues to refuse to recognise a Palestinian state.

On 8 August, Germany suspended arms exports to Israel, and a major Israeli supplier blocked exports related to Gaza. Between 2019 and 2023, Germany supplied about 30% of Israel’s arms imports, becoming the second largest supplier after the United States (69%). Following recent developments, the German Chancellor announced the suspension, until further notice, of authorisations for exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza.

Israel’s record was further worsened by Operation Gideon’s Chariots. In May, Israel launched Operation Gideon’s Chariots, hoping to increase its territorial control of the Gaza Strip to 75%, which did not happen. The offensive was a complete disaster.

Israel controlled 40% of the Gaza Strip before the operation; now it controls 179 km² of territory, or 49% of the Strip. 75% of the Gaza Strip has been declared a no-go zone for Palestinians, restricting their access; however, as stated, not all no-go zones have come under IDF control.

And now Israel is preparing for a new operation. The Chief of Staff, during a meeting with the ministerial council, said that the plan for the occupation of Gaza requires about 200,000 reserve soldiers.



Yehud 12 channel quotes a military official: “The plan for a full invasion of Gaza could take three months and will require three teams due to the presence of explosive devices”.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, however, citing military sources: The Chief of Staff, his deputy and most of the military commanders oppose the occupation of the Gaza Strip. ‘The occupation of the Gaza Strip would last three years and require the establishment of a military regime.’

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/