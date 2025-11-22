ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu intends to move against the Houthis in Yemen. Escalation in Lebanon against Hezbollah is imminent. Bombings in the Gaza Strip and mercenaries are being hired to patrol the area

The White House spokesperson was asked if President Trump was aware of the meeting between Ambassador Mike Huckabee, which took place in July at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, and Jonathan J. Pollard, a convicted spy who spent thirty years in federal prison for selling state secrets to Israel. White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt responded: “The White House was not aware of this meeting, but the President supports our Ambassador Mike Huckabee and everything he does for the United States and Israel.”

A thousand transport planes and 150 ships have delivered over 120,000 tons of weapons and military equipment to Israel since the start of the war. Earlier this week, the 1,000th aircraft landed at Ben Gurion Airport and was received by Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram. According to the ministry, military equipment delivered to Israel since the start of the war, primarily from the United States, included armored vehicles, ammunition, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I will not refrain from going to New York, and I will not heed the threats [from New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, ed.].”

According to the newspaper Yediot Ahronot: “Netanyahu is the main supporter of the path to pass the law on the execution of Palestinian prisoners and believes that the current stage requires the adoption of ‘unprecedented deterrent measures.'” The disagreement within the Israeli government is not over the existence of the penalty itself, but rather over its implementation. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirmed that the military establishment sees no principled obstacle to the promulgation of the penalty, with a clause that gives the relevant authorities the power to evaluate each case individually.”

Netanyahu continued: “Yemen poses a serious threat to Israel, and we must not allow this threat to develop. The Houthi flag is unlike any other flag in any other country; it demonstrates that their existence is tied to our destruction. Weapons with autonomous capabilities and independent action are being developed in Yemen, and we are addressing this threat very seriously. We will not allow the threat from Yemen to grow, and I cannot add anything more. We will take the necessary measures to ensure that there is never a day when we are exposed to a threat, whether from Lebanon, Yemen, or anywhere else.”

Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman: “The IDF is intensifying the demolition and destruction of residential buildings beyond the Yellow Line east of the Gaza Strip, in a systematic campaign to destroy what remains of the Strip’s infrastructure. This criminal policy constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, which requires concrete action by the mediators to end these serious violations of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement.”

Yesterday, Hezbollah called for respecting Lebanon’s strengths and not compromising them, in order to preserve its national rights and serve as a starting point for abandoning all projects and plans hatched against Lebanon and the region.

And now, a look at the military scenario, updated at 3:30 PM on November 21. According to Hillel Biton Rosen, an Israeli military journalist: “Israel is moving toward a broader attack in Lebanon. It is possible that the attack will turn into a full escalation.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Health: “331 dead and 945 wounded since the ceasefire agreement of November 2024 to date.” A change of trend in northern Israel: “The IDF is moving from relatively targeted attacks in Lebanon to waves of attacks. It is possible that these will intensify until a full escalation or the disarmament of Hezbollah. Lebanon has sent a message to Israel: an attempt will be made to eliminate Hezbollah’s weapons from southern Lebanon by the end of 2025. Israel has responded by declaring that, if this fails, it will carry out what it calls a ‘widespread decapitation’ in 2026.”

For Haaretz, military analyst Amos Harel: “All indicators point to an imminent escalation in the north, initiated by ‘Israel’; the ‘Israeli army’ has begun to talk about the possibility of ‘days of fighting’ with Hezbollah, but this is likely a coordinated message with the United States.

In Gaza, militias led by Yasser Abu Shabab, backed by Israel, have Israeli forces have announced they will conduct operations with the Israel Defense Forces in Rafah, Gaza. Droop Site: “An American mercenary company working with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has begun recruiting new forces to deploy in the Gaza Strip, with salaries of up to $1,000 a day.”

IDF bulldozers are carrying out demolition and home-clearing operations near the Indonesian area of ​​Tal Al-Za’tar, north of the sector.

On November 21, there was intensive low-flying commercial aircraft flying over southern villages. IDF forces are carrying out a large-scale demolition operation northeast of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Military vehicles are actively moving along the Kusovim line in the area between Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah. Artillery is targeting areas southeast of Khan Yunis. Intense and sustained fire from military vehicles along the Kusovim line connecting Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah. Under cover of fire, several IDF vehicles advanced toward the southern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, adjacent to the “Morag” axis in the southern Gaza Strip. Heavy gunfire from Israeli tanks was directed toward the Qizan al-Najjar neighborhood, south of Khan Yunis.

According to Israeli sources: “The Israeli army and Shin Bet forces are continuing their operations in eastern Rafah: they have eliminated six Hamas fighters and arrested five more who emerged from an underground facility. The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet have been working in the Rafah area in recent weeks, concentrating their efforts on destroying the remaining smuggling tunnels and eliminating the fighters inside. After a preliminary investigation, it was found that approximately 15 Hamas fighters emerged from an underground facility in two areas behind the yellow line in eastern Rafah. The Air Force, led by forces on the ground, has so far eliminated six fighters. Meanwhile, Nahal Brigade forces have arrested five more Hamas fighters who surrendered to the forces and have been transferred for interrogation by the Shin Bet inside Israel. The forces continue to connect the area by air and land to identify additional terrorists.”

Civil Defense spokesperson in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Basal: “Today, Saturday, we will begin the first phase of search and rescue operations to recover the bodies of the dead from under the rubble. Work will begin in Maghazi camp, in the Central Governorate, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Egyptian Committee, the police forces, and local administrations.

Thousands of appeals have been received from families whose children are still trapped under the rubble, calling for the rapid recovery of their loved ones’ bodies and an end to their ongoing suffering. The Civil Defense is completely without heavy equipment after the occupation destroyed most of its capacity, while the occupation continues to prevent the entry of heavy machinery needed for search and recovery operations. Providing laboratories for DNA testing has become an urgent humanitarian request, as the continued failure to identify the martyrs leaves serious psychological and social repercussions on their families, who await the fate of their children. and bury them with dignity.”

The IDF fired live ammunition during the assault on the Rafidia neighborhood in the southwest village of Tal, Nablus. IDF vehicles patrolled several streets in Nablus on Friday. A young Palestinian man was arrested from Al-Fara’a Camp after his home on Serees Street was surrounded by Special Forces and the occupation army. Reinforcements were pushed back from the Al-Hamra checkpoint, and the occupation forces withdrew completely from the vicinity of Al-Fara’a Camp.

Al-Quds Brigades – Nablus Battalion: “Our fighters managed to hit an infantry force moving near the besieged house with intense direct fire, while our fighters continue to engage with the invading occupation forces in the village of Tal, according to field conditions and data.”

