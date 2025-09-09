ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu avoids interrogation. Attack in Jerusalem leaves 7 dead. 4 soldiers killed in an ambush in northern Gaza. Widespread raids on Gaza City.

The interrogation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scheduled for September 8th, has been canceled once again. The postponement was requested following the shooting in Jerusalem that left seven people dead, including the two attackers, and 20 wounded.

Israeli politicians responded harshly to the September 8th attack. Knesset member Osher Shked said: “The Nazi Palestinian Authority is a terrorist authority, and Abbas is much more dangerous than Hamas.” Tzvi Sukkot, Member of the Knesset: “Every village from which the perpetrators of today’s operation in Jerusalem emerged should become like Rafah. The fate of Ramallah is like that of Jabalia, and the fate of Nablus and Jenin is the fate of Shujaiyah and Beit Hanoun.”

Finance Minister Bazel Smotrich: “We are facing cross-border ‘terrorism’ that seeks to destroy us, and we will win on all fronts, as we did in Iran, against Hezbollah, and Hamas. We will eliminate ‘terrorism’ in the West Bank and improve our political, economic, and security situation.”

Energy Minister Eli Cohen: “We must act with an iron fist against ‘terrorism’ and act quickly to implement the law expelling the families of ‘saboteurs.'” Defense Minister Israel Katz: “The operation in Jerusalem will have serious and long-term repercussions.”

Ben-Gvir suggested: “We will arm the Israelis.”

Netanyahu from the site of the operation: “Our forces are besieging the villages from which the perpetrators emerged, and we will prosecute anyone who contributed to it. These operations will not tie our hands, but we will increase our measures. We are fighting on several fronts and our efforts are continuous. We will defeat the movement in Gaza and free our abductees.”

According to Yediot Ahronot, there is “concern within the Israeli security apparatus about the possibility of attacks during the holiday season.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a statement: “We have decided to close Spanish ports to Israeli ships carrying defense systems, to increase humanitarian support for the population of the Gaza Strip, and to increase our contribution to UNRWA funding by 10 million euros.”

“Spain plans to pass a law establishing an embargo on arms supplies to Israel. “In fact, this ban has already been in effect since October 2023,” he noted. “Spain will also impose an embargo on the transit of ships carrying fuel for the IDF and planes carrying supplies for the army.”

The Spanish government: “We call on Israel to end its occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, to end the violence against Palestinian civilians, and to lift the siege of the Strip.” Spain recalls its ambassador to Israel for a consultation. In response, Israel, through Minister Sa’ar, accuses the Spanish government of anti-Semitism and announces personal sanctions. “The Vice President of the Spanish Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will not be able to enter Israel and will have no contact with the State of Israel. Sira Rego, Minister of Youth, also from the Sumar party, will also be banned from entering Israel.” Israel will also inform its allies of the Spanish government’s hostile conduct and the anti-Semitic and violent nature of its ministers’ statements.

From Russia, Israel’s Foreign Minister reported: “It is difficult to guarantee Israel’s security by eliminating the Palestinians’ right to a state of their own.”

Sources familiar with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s meetings told al Jadeed: “Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s meetings are part of the reopening of communication channels with the President and the Prime Minister, especially since Berri is very satisfied with the decisions of Friday’s session.” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam: “We demand that pressure be exerted on Israel to cease its attacks, withdraw from our lands, and strengthen its support for the Lebanese army. We are proceeding with the implementation of the government’s decisions to limit state ownership of weapons throughout Lebanese territory.”

UNIFIL stated: “With our support, the Lebanese Army has deployed to over 120 locations in southern Lebanon, thus strengthening the authority of the State in accordance with Resolution 1701.”

And now a look at the scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 4:00 PM. On September 8, an interceptor missile was fired at a suspected air target in Eilat. Air raid sirens sounded in Be’er Ora, north of Eilat, for fear of drone infiltration. Interceptions in the area of ​​Ramon airport for fear of drone infiltration. A Yemeni drone exploded near Ramon airport. Houthi attempted to land in Dimona. The drone was intercepted and shot down before it hit its target.

From Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent in eastern Lebanon reported that three Lebanese were injured, one of them in critical condition, following 12 Israeli raids on the Bekaa Valley and Hermel. A series of Jewish attacks occurred on the outskirts of Hermel, in northern Lebanon. The IDF claims to have attacked Hezbollah training camps in the area.

A terrorist attack was reported in Jerusalem. Seven people were killed and approximately 20 were injured. Six of the seven Israelis killed in today’s shooting have been identified as: Rabbi Yousef David, 43; Rabbi Mordechai Steinzag, 79; Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Pash; Rabbi Yisrael Matzner, 28; Yaakov Pinto, 25; and Sarah Mendelson, 60. The two attackers were also killed by police.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth: “The perpetrators of the Ramot shooting entered a gap in the wall from the perimeter of the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem.” When they reached the bus, they opened fire. The attack occurred at the Ramot intersection in Jerusalem. According to witnesses: “There was an unusual traffic jam at the intersection, stretching for hundreds of meters. The shooting targeted a bus stopped in the middle of the traffic jam.”

The Saraya al-Quds claimed responsibility for the attack on the afternoon of September 8th, arresting several people involved. One of the attackers, Muhammad Bassem Taha, was originally from Qatna, northwest of Jerusalem. The city was besieged by soldiers searching for accomplices. The Israeli army has imposed a security cordon in villages northwest of Jerusalem and is impeding the movement of Palestinians. The home of Jerusalemite Abdul Salam Amr, uncle of one of the Ramot attackers, Muthanna Amr, accused of being one of the organizers of the attack, was raided. The father of one of the perpetrators of the attack, Methna Naji Amr, was also arrested. He is accused of organizing the Jerusalem attack. Israeli media later published the first analysis of a report of a shooting in the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

According to Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza: 40 people have been killed by Israeli fire since dawn, including 25 in Gaza City. Israel has bombed and completely destroyed the Vision Tower opposite Al-Azhar University in western Gaza.

In northern Gaza, an explosive device killed all four crew members of an Israeli Merkava tank in Jabalia. According to Israeli military sources: “This morning, around 5:00 a.m., in the Jabalia area of ​​the northern Gaza Strip, an explosive device was thrown at the crew of a tank returning from an operation. The tank caught fire, and all soldiers on board were killed.”

Israeli drones dropped dozens of bombs simultaneously on homes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City. The city has been subjected to unprecedented bombardment, as predicted by Defense Minister Israel Katz. Urgent evacuation notice for Gaza City residents in Blocks 783, 784, 785, and 786, specifically the building marked in red and the adjacent tents located on Gamal Abdel Nasser Street.

Israeli airstrike near the United Nations headquarters on Industry Street, southwest of Gaza City. Warplanes enter the airspace of the Al-Zahrani area at medium altitude. An Israeli airstrike hits the Al-Lulu family home near the UN headquarters on Sanaa Street, southwest of Gaza City.

Israeli aircraft launch a raid east of the town of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Helicopters fire toward the southern areas of the town of Khan Younis. The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, in collaboration with the Al-Aqsa Brigades, Al-Amoudi Brigade: “This morning we shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near Kafr al-Qarara, north of the city of Khan Yunis, with 60 mm mortar shells.” Six people were killed and 15 wounded in Israeli attacks targeting humanitarian workers near Morag, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, on the first day of school, students in Hebron are having difficulty reaching their schools due to military occupation checkpoints. Settlers are threatening to invade other camps in the West Bank.

Israeli forces are installing gates at the entrances to the villages of Rantis and Shuqba, northwest of Ramallah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

