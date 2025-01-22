ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu announces the launch of the “Iron Wall” counterterrorism operation in the West Bank. Halevi, to step down on March 6

Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of the “Iron Wall” counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, calling its goal to strengthen security. The IDF said in a statement that the Nahal Brigade is preparing for future missions. “Nahal Brigade troops, under the command of the 162nd Division, are preparing for their upcoming missions after weeks of operations in the Beit Hanoun area of ​​the northern Gaza Strip.”

“Over the past year and three months, the brigade has operated in dozens of areas in the Gaza Strip, eliminating hundreds of Hamas personnel, dismantling infrastructure, and locating and confiscating thousands of weapons.”

“67 soldiers and commanders of the Nahal Brigade fell in defense of communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 and in combat in the Gaza Strip. The IDF expresses its condolences to the bereaved families and will continue to support them. A ceremony was held this morning (Monday),” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

Minister Ben Gvir resigned after leaving his post in protest of the signing of an agreement he considered a submission to the resistance in Gaza.

Resignation in sight for Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi who in a statement on January 21 said: “I informed the Minister of Defense today (January 21) that, by virtue of my recognition of my responsibility for the IDF’s failure on October 7, and at a time when the IDF has achieved significant results and is in the process of implementing the agreement to free our hostages, I have asked to leave my role on March 6, 2025. Until then, I will complete the IDF’s investigation into the events of October 7 and strengthen the IDF’s readiness for security challenges. I will transfer the command of the IDF in a qualitatively high and thorough manner to my successor. I have sent a letter to the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister on the matter.”

In the same vein, Yaron Finkelman, commander of the IDF’s Southern Command, announces his resignation against the backdrop of the resounding failure of October 7.

Comments on the Hamas deal continued: Avi Issacharoff-Yedioth said, “The images showing the three prisoners, Romi, Emily and Doron, being transferred to Red Cross vehicles in the heart of Gaza, surrounded by thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of armed men, highlight the depth of the political failure of a government and a state that deliberately chose to keep Hamas in power in Gaza, even after 15 months of war, during which Hamas remained steadfast. Since the beginning of the war, eliminating Hamas has been a primary goal of the Netanyahu-led government, but the reality paints a completely different picture. Hamas has managed to survive militarily and maintain control over Gaza.”

Former head of the Security and Political Department of the Israeli Ministry of the Army, General Amos Gilad: “I am optimistic about the possibility of success of the first phase of the deal.” And again: “Talking about the return of war in the second phase is an illusion.” “The illusions of the return of the war after the first phase contradict the historical contexts.” “I expect that we are at the end of the war.”

Russian prisoner Alexander Trufanov was injured during the hostage-taking, his condition “is not entirely satisfactory,” Hamas promised Russia that he would be released within 3-4 weeks, Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov reported, RIA Novosti source. Trufanov, as The Times of Israel wrote, is on the list of 33 hostages to be released under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

The Houthis informed shipowners by email that after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, they would limit their attacks to ships sailing in the Red Sea and attack only ships directly associated with Israel.

Meanwhile, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman: “The second exchange will take place over the weekend, followed by facilitation of movement from south to north.”

And now a look at the military situations updated as of 17:00 on January 21.

The construction of the six Israeli military bases in Syria continues. Five in the buffer zone and one in Kudah south of Quneytra.

The destruction in Lebanon by the Israeli military continues. It is happening in Maroun al-Ras in the direction of Bint Jbeil. IDF Chief of Staff Halevi instructed senior officers to “formulate plans for the continuation of the fighting, both in the Gaza Strip than in Lebanon”. The Israeli army burned more homes in the city of Hula. New large-scale demolitions on the Dabash road, towards Yaroun – Bint Jbeil. On January 26, the Israeli military is expected to leave Lebanon.

An Israeli infantry force infiltrated from the city of Maroun al-Ras on January 21 towards the outskirts of Bint Jbeil from the direction of the slaughterhouse neighborhood. The Lebanese army again increased its forces yesterday. The Committee for the Supervision of the Ceasefire in Lebanon is informed of an Israeli delay in withdrawing from the south beyond the 60-day deadline. Israeli drones are active almost everywhere in Lebanon, including Beirut

New Israeli demolitions also reported in Yaroun. The Israeli army burned a two-story house in Burj al-Muluk, and also burned vehicles belonging to Project 800.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that hospitals in the Gaza Strip have treated 72 wounded in the past 24 hours. Among them were those recovered from the rubble by specialized teams.

In the West Bank, even before Netanyahu announced Operation Iron Wall, settlers began burning and evicting Palestinians from their homes. A Palestinian source told the daily Haaretz that: “Israel asked the PA security services to leave Jenin before the forces entered the army, calling it Operation Iron Fences.”

Coinciding with Trump’s nomination, settler attacks on the towns of Jinsafut and Al-Funduq have intensified. Dozens of settlers attacked the two towns in the northern West Bank, injuring 21 Palestinians and burning homes and property.

This coincides with Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president last night, and one of his first decisions was to lift sanctions imposed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, on settlers for committing acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The Northern West Bank Settlement Council said Trump’s decision is evidence of Washington’s return to friendship and reflects an opportunity for the occupation to achieve settlement goals in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In the afternoon after the Palestinian Authority invaded the Jenin camp, the Israeli army launched a large-scale military operation in the area. So far, 6 Palestinians have been killed and more than 35 injured.

The Mujahideen Movement said in a statement: “The military operation in the West Bank is part of an open war against our people. We call on all those who can bear arms to take up arms in the face of the aggressors and we call on the security services to engage in the defense of the Palestinian people.”

The Resistance Committees said: “Jenin will remain the reservoir of the revolution and the enemy’s plans will fail.” “The resistance committees in Palestine have confirmed that the Israeli attack and the “barbaric” aggression against the Jenin camp are clear evidence of the criminal entity’s approach and its fascist plans of eradication against the Palestinian people with all its components.” The “Follow-up Committee for the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces: We condemn the aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp and resistance is the only way to defend our people.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

