ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu and Smotrich: ready for new directives to defeat Hamas in Gaza. In response, call to arms for revolutionaries. Hezbollah ready to rearm

New meeting of the Israeli Cabinet. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I will convene the Council of Ministers this week to provide them with guidelines on how to achieve the three war objectives, and we must continue to fight.”

His words were echoed by Finance Minister Bezalel Yoel Smotrich: “We are committed to achieving victory and eliminating Hamas. We have prepared a plan to develop the south and are considering doubling the population in these areas.”

Netanyahu reiterated: “We must fight together to achieve the war objectives, which are to defeat the enemy, free our hostages, and ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat. We have achieved historic results because we fought together.”

Hamas is calling for an escalation of the conflict and confrontation with the Israelis and their settlers. The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said yesterday that the killing of resistance fighters in the West Bank will not weaken the resistance, calling on “the revolutionaries of our people to intensify the conflict and confront the Nazi enemy and its settler gangs.”

According to the government press office in Gaza: “Israel has allowed only 14% of the necessary aid to enter in eight days, most of which has been systematically stolen as part of its plan to ‘create chaos and hunger’”. According to Al-Thawabtha, Director General of the Gaza Government Press Office: 674 out of 4,800 trucks entered the Gaza Strip. Yesterday, humanitarian aid was dropped on the Hakar al-Jami area in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly putting strong pressure on the Lebanese government to raise the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament and weapons at a government meeting today. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Abdallah Salim Salam reportedly said that Hezbollah’s disarmament is inevitable: “The decision to limit weapons to the state is irreversible. We must impose control over all our territories exclusively through our own forces. The decision on war and peace will be exclusively in the hands of the state.” Hezbollah has been preparing for weeks for the resumption of conflict.

Turkey and Syria are preparing to announce military and security cooperation agreements in August. As part of the agreement, three Turkish bases will be established in the areas of Palmyra and the T-4 airbase in Homs, as well as Minnag in Aleppo.

The mayor of Athens responds to accusations by the Israeli ambassador of municipal inaction regarding anti-Semitic graffiti in Athens: “We have demonstrated our firm opposition to violence and racism, and we will not learn democracy from those who kill civilians.”.

And now a look at the scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 3:30 p.m. on August 4. On August 1, a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen toward Israel was intercepted by air defense forces, according to the army. There were no reports of hits or casualties. Sirens sounded in central Israel and the Jerusalem area. Since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen have launched 67 ballistic missiles and at least 17 drones against Israel. Several missiles missed their targets.

The Druze in Syria are once again in turmoil: reports are coming in that local militants have killed at least one member of the Syrian security forces in the city of as-Suwayda, and several others have been wounded.

An Israeli spy camera was discovered in the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun. An Israeli drone struck the outskirts of the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon. Israeli drones flew over the southern suburbs of Beirut, mainly over the areas of Haret Hreik and Bir al-Abed. Israeli drone in the skies over Western Bekaa



24 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli bombings on Gaza, including 9 recipients of humanitarian aid. There have been 669 days of attacks on the Gaza Strip. Five Palestinians have died of starvation in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

An Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. There are dead and wounded.

One Palestinian citizen was killed and another was arrested after being wounded during an Israeli bombing of a farm this morning, yesterday, in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Israel launches arrest campaign in the West Bank. In a joint announcement by the IDF, Israeli Police, and ISA: During the night (Sunday), as part of a joint operation, forces from Yamam, the Duvdevan Unit, and the ISA operated in the Qabatiya area to counter and arrest terrorist cells from the Jenin area. These terrorists had fled Jenin following counterterrorism operations in northern Samaria over the past seven months. Yamam forces, led by the ISA, operated in Mirka, Jenin, overnight to arrest one of the terrorists from the cell. During the operation, the terrorist attempted to flee while armed. He was eliminated by the forces using fire and additional technological means.

At the same time, IDF and ISA forces operated in Qabatiya and arrested a terrorist active in the Jenin Terrorist Network, along with two of his accomplices. Following searches in the area, an M16 rifle and a magazine were found.

During a further night operation, an M4 rifle, a shotgun and a pistol were found.

Researcher Thamer Sabaaneh recounts what happened this morning in Qabatiya, south of Jenin this way, “A special force of the Israeli army raided Qabatiya at dawn today and surrounded an ‘agricultural barracks.’ An armed clash broke out with young men trapped inside the barracks. Israeli forces bombarded the barracks with missiles , setting it completely ablaze.” “Israeli media report that three people were killed inside the barracks.”

