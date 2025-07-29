ISRAELHAMASWAR. Negotiations continue, agreement increasingly distant. Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza looted.

Donald Trump said he spoke with Netanyahu about sending aid to Gaza, “but I won’t go into details.” “I can’t reveal what I discussed with Netanyahu, and I was a little disappointed.”

On July 26, the U.S. Secretary of State informed the hostages’ families that a new proposal would be presented to President Trump, and did not rule out a comprehensive agreement for the release of all hostages in exchange for an end to the war. Axios, on the other hand, reported: “Trump’s national security team is reconsidering its strategy toward Gaza.” Netanyahu: “After Hamas damaged the negotiations, we are now exploring other options with the United States to repatriate the hostages and replace Hamas.” On July 28, Netanyahu: “There is no famine in Gaza, there is no policy of famine in Gaza, and I assure you that we intend to achieve our military objectives.” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry: “Some progress has been made in the latest round of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: If we don’t stop the war now, the hostages will never return. The government has failed in the war in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Muhammad al-Haj Musa: “Trump’s statements confirm that Washington has never been an honest mediator, but rather a full partner in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. His statements renew the green light for the occupation to commit further crimes, under the banner of ‘alternative options,’ which can only mean mass murder.”

“Consultations between the resistance factions are ongoing, and the unified response in the negotiations has reduced the occupation’s ability to maneuver and demonstrated a shared commitment to preserving the rights of our people. None of the factions has called for a restructuring of the negotiating delegation or the formation of a joint delegation in the indirect ceasefire negotiations.”

After only two years in office, Eitan Liel, a captain in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Air Force, received notice of his resignation last week due to “dissatisfaction.” This was despite having received praise and positive feedback from his superiors over the past two years. According to a source familiar with the details, the Prime Minister’s Office expressed dissatisfaction with Liel’s performance after his last flight to the United States. Other ministry sources emphasize that Liel was in conflict with ministry leaders over expenses related to the prime minister’s plane, and that there was not always agreement on how to handle them with ministry leaders, particularly with Acting Director General Drorit Steinmetz. There has been no official comment from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Beginning July 27, planes from the United Arab Emirates and Jordan began dropping humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Further drops are expected in the coming days. Also on July 27, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced: “49 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been sent from Qatar to Egypt and Jordan and will soon be delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah and Zikim crossings. The aid includes 4,704 food parcels, 174 tons of flour, 5,000 packages of baby food, and other items.”

The Jordanian Press Agency reports that a convoy of 60 trucks carrying humanitarian aid has left for the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Jordanian army and the World Food Programme.

UNRWA Commissioner General: We have the equivalent of 6,000 trucks awaiting clearance to enter Gaza. Delivering aid by land is much easier, more effective, faster, safer, and more dignified for the people of Gaza.

Yedioth Ahronoth: European countries are witnessing a significant increase in the expulsion of Israelis, against the backdrop of the extremist policies pursued by the Netanyahu government, particularly regarding hunger and deprivation of aid to the people of Gaza. These scenes are now dominating the global media and sparking waves of anger. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak commented on the matter: “We are starting to feel isolated, as if we had become lepers.”

According to Syrian media: “A Syrian delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and General Intelligence met with the Israeli side in Paris, mediated by the United States. It was agreed to hold further meetings in the coming period.”

An Israeli source told the Washington Post that Israel destroyed 50 percent of the 3,000 ballistic missiles Iran possessed before the war and 80 percent of its 500 missile launchers. “To Israel’s unpleasant surprise,” it was discovered that Iran possesses a large arsenal of solid-fuel missiles, which are more difficult to intercept.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on July 27. On July 25, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for the “Assassination of the Hezbollah-affiliated Personnel Affairs Officer in the Bint Jbeil area, Mohammad Hassan Qatsan.” The IDF airlifted humanitarian aid to Gaza from C-130J-30 military transport planes, including flour, sugar, and canned food, which will be supplied by international organizations. Three Jordanian and Emirati planes dropped 25 tons of aid on the Gaza Strip. COGAT says over 120 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza, but Palestinians on the ground report that most have been looted by Israeli-backed gangs, echoing the deliberate ambush of November 2024. The WFP confirms that only 60 trucks a day reach the besieged enclave, well below the 100 needed to prevent famine. Today, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan conducted yet another airdrop of 20 food parcels, a symbolic insult as the Israeli blockade and bombardment continue to starve a trapped population.

On July 27, four IDF soldiers, including a senior officer, were injured by an explosive device during operations in Rafah, southern Gaza, this morning. The commander of the Desert Reconnaissance Unit—commonly known as the Bedouin Reconnaissance Unit—a lieutenant colonel, was seriously injured in the incident. A reservist from the unit was also seriously injured, and two other officers are in moderate and minor condition. The four soldiers were taken to the hospital, and their families have been notified. One soldier was seriously injured in an elevator collapse at the IDF Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv.

According to Israeli sources, sixteen IDF soldiers were hospitalized on July 27 due to “suspected heatstroke” during operations in the southern Gaza Strip. One of the soldiers is in moderate condition, while the others suffered minor injuries.

On July 25, a new Houthi attack occurred. Explosions were heard in Israel after IDF forces fired rockets in an attempt to intercept a Yemeni missile. On July 28, the Houthis “decided to initiate the fourth phase of Israel’s naval blockade: regardless of nationality, ships of all companies operating in Israeli ports will be targeted.”

From July 26 to 28, numerous Israeli attacks occurred in Lebanon: An Israeli drone flew at very low altitude over Ansar/Al-Zarariyeh/Abba/Al-Kharayeb/Buraiq, hitting a car on the Tuwayri-Srifa road. An Israeli drone carrying a bomb crashed east of Mays al-Jabal and was dismantled by the Lebanese army. Israeli aircraft flew over the southern suburbs of Beirut. Israeli forces entered Kfarkila, Lebanon, and demolished a house or factory. On July 28, an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle in Bint Jbeil. Hezbollah increased its military readiness and ordered its fighters to “be prepared for any scenario.”

On July 28, Israeli forces also opened fire on unarmed Palestinian civilians gathered near the aid access point in the Zikim area of northern Gaza. Troops from the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Jabaliya area of the northern Gaza Strip. Weapons were found and Hamas tunnels were discovered.

Israeli media: Clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for attacking an Israeli troop carrier with a high-explosive mine in the Abasan al-Kabira area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

