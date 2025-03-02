ISRAELHAMASWAR. Nawaf goes to Tyre and Khiyam and the population challenges him: “Are you afraid of America?”. In a post he asked Israel to respect resolution 1701

The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Abdallah Salim Salam, is really trying to bring peace between the different souls of Lebanon. On February 28 he went to the southern settlements, The Prime Minister went to Tyre and Khiyam to talk to the people of Hezbollah and Amal trying to reassure them. He arrived in the midst of funeral celebrations that only ira that Israel has withdrawn except in five points of Lebanon can be celebrated.

The burials in Aitaroun saw a collective funeral for 95 inhabitants, of which about 85 died in war and the rest from natural causes is a very high number for this small town.

Many locals were not happy with his behavior and told him so frankly. “Are you afraid that America will not be happy with you, Mr. Prime Minister?” One citizen addressed Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Nabatieh. Another citizen from the south: “The first word that should be said in Nabatieh is ‘Thanks to the resistance.’ If there are no martyrs, neither the prime minister nor anyone else will set foot there. Are you afraid of America?”

The situation was quite similar in Khiyam, where locals lost their homes due to the Israeli occupation. “Whoever destroyed my home, I will destroy his life. Through resistance, I will get my land! Through dialogue, you can see the hills of Hamamas.”

The situation was similar again in Tyre. A father said: “My son is a telecommunications engineer, graduated from LAU, with no political background. My son has a 9-month-old son, but he has not returned yet. My son, who loved life, was martyred at the border. My son told me that it is forbidden for a foreigner to take our land.”

In a long post about his visit, he says that the Lebanese army is doing a great job and thanks them along with the UN. Locals complained online, saying: “He did not once thank the locals or the popular resistance that liberated these lands and allowed the state to return to them. He never said ‘mercy for those who were killed in these lands.’ “And he did not condemn a single Israeli attack, but once again in this tweet he condemned the attack on the UN vehicle in Beirut two weeks ago.”

At the end of his visit, the Lebanese PM asks Israel to ‘please withdraw.’ In a statement on X, Nawaf said: “Near one of the sites that Israel still occupies inside Lebanese territory, I stressed during my tour in the south today the need for its complete withdrawal from all these points at the international borders stipulated in the 1949 Armistice Agreement, stressing that any delay in this constitutes a violation of Lebanese sovereignty, resolution 1701 and the agreements for the cessation of hostilities as agreed by the previous government.”

President Aoun: “No one but the state is authorized to carry out its national duty in protecting the land and the people, and if it finds that there is a need to ask for help from others, it will make the decision.”

Almost in response, Israel, shortly after the Lebanese prime minister left, carried out an attack and targeted the town of Kfardounin in Nabatieh near the stadium, no injuries.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

