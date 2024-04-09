ISRAELHAMASWAR. Nasrallah: Iran has the right to respond to the Damascus attack.” Hezbollah ready for any scenario

The British Independent calls for the immediate suspension of arms supplies to Israel, to which former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: “Stopping arms supplies to Israel would be madness”.

In a statement from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “After six months of war, we continue to defend Israel’s right to defeat the threat posed by Hamas terrorists and protect its security, but Britain is shocked by the bloodshed and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes” who worked to provide food to the needy.

The terrible conflict must end, the kidnapped must return home. Children in the Gaza Strip need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a stable and long-term ceasefire: this is the fastest way to free captives, provide aid, stop fighting and loss of life .”

Nancy Pelosi and 36 other House Democrats sent a letter to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken calling for an end to arms sales to Israel.

The Australian government has announced it will appoint a special adviser who will work with Israel “to ensure full confidence” in the investigation into an attack on aid workers in the Gaza Strip, one of whom was an Australian citizen.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that during the joint MIT intelligence and police operation “Mole 3” against people in Turkey who were the target of Israeli intelligence recruitment, eight suspects were captured, two of they were arrested and six were released. Yerlikaya shared details of the operation on his social media account and said: “We will never allow espionage activities against our national unity and solidarity within our country.”

On the ceasefire front, the new round of meetings is taking place in Egypt. The statements were conflicting. The CIA director met with the president of Egypt and the head of Egyptian intelligence. US and Israeli authorities have put their militaries in the Middle East on high alert in anticipation of possible Iranian retaliatory attacks after the attack on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, the New York Times (NYT) reported, citing officials.

Egyptian journalist Diaa Rashwan posted in the social sphere: “The ceasefire agreement in Gaza is about to be signed!” Although Egyptian media have reported significant progress in negotiations, no progress has been made in ceasefire talks in Cairo, according to Reuters, which spoke to a Hamas official.

The Hamas delegation met with the Egyptian Intelligence Minister in Cairo. On the evening of April 7, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed that its delegation arrived in Cairo and met with the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence, Abbas Kamel. In a note, Egyptian Intelligence announced that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is about to be signed and will soon be released by Cairo.

The head of the Egyptian Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, declared that “the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is about to be signed”, underlining that “it will soon leave Cairo”.

But to dampen the optimism, a senior Hamas source denied that significant progress has been made so far on the swap deal. A senior source in the Islamic resistance movement Hamas denied on Monday that progress had been made in Cairo-hosted negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, indicating that the Zionist delegation had not responded to any of the movement’s demands.

At the end of the data collection, a Hamas source told Al Jazeera: The “Israeli” response we have received does not include a permanent ceasefire or withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The US reportedly will not intervene if Iran attacks Israel. The United States and Iran have reportedly reached an agreement. Iran assured the United States that it would not attack American targets, and the United States, in turn, said it would not intervene if Iran retaliated against Israel. Social media sources say the Iranian army is on high alert. It began to strengthen its air defense; A large-scale movement of air defense systems was detected throughout the country.

Iran was planning to launch a direct attack on Israel, two officials said.

The US military in the region has also been placed on high alert. Former US Secretary of Defense Esper predicts the Iranian retaliation to the recent Israeli air attack on the embassy in Syria. “They will take action,” Mark Esper said. At the same time, however, according to Esper, Iran does not want to escalate the conflict.

On April 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Damascus and met Bashar al Assad.

The commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, General Sayyed Abd al-Rahim Mousavi, confirmed that the continuation of Netanyahu’s far-right government depends on the continuation of the war, and if the war ends, this government will fall, and therefore this is its expected life.

From Lebanon, Nabih Berri, president of Parliament, declared: “We will not allow “Israel” to drag us into open war. He stressed “not to get involved in the open war that Israel is trying to draw Lebanon into.”

On April 8, Hezbollah number one, Sayyed Hassan Nasralla, also spoke and spoke about Israel’s attack on the Iranian Embassy in Syria. Below we report the main steps, remember that on April 5th he ordered his men to prepare for any scenario.

While on April 8, Nasrallah said: “The presence of the Revolutionary Guard in Syria and Lebanon dates back to 1982, after the “Israeli” invasion of Lebanon. The presence of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria and Lebanon occurred despite the global war imposed on Iran at that time. The presence of Iranian advisors in Lebanon since 1982 has played a crucial role in the formation of the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance. Targeting Iranian advisors at the Damascus consulate is the highest-profile Israeli attack of its kind in Syria in years.”

According to Hezbollah’s number one: “The Israeli attack on the advisors occurred due to the failure of the global war against Syria, in which “Israel” was involved. Targeting Iranian advisors in Syria is part of the clearest fundamental battle and legitimate, which is the conflict with the Israeli enemy.” “The Israeli attack on Iranian advisors brings two novelties, the first of which targets Iranian territory, which means an attack on Iran.”

“General Zahedi and his companions were killed in the most important and central battle in the world; the holy battle against the Israeli enemy. Some people baselessly claim that Syria is ‘occupied’ by Iran, or that Iran interferes in Syria’s decisions; this is completely false, the Iranians rushed to fulfill their sacred duty to prevent the takfiri terrorists from taking over Syria. According to international law, the Israeli attack occurred on Iranian territory, because the embassy is considered Iranian territory.” “Based on the targeted location (Iranian territory) and the scale and significance of the attack, a new equation was established.” But according to Nasrallah: “The Israelis miscalculated, they attacked Iran directly, the which led the leader, Imam Khamenei, to order the response to come and the punishment to take place.”

‘”The whole world, including America and Israel, knows that Iran will respond and that retaliation is Iran’s right.” Nasrallah then dedicated words to General Zahedi: “He spent a total of 13 years with us in Lebanon, from 1998-2002, 2008-2014 and 2020-2024, he was a reliable and pure commander.” “Years ago, General Zahedi came here (Lebanon), left all his positions in Iran and said: ‘I am here for a purpose, my wish is martyrdom, my beard has turned grey, this is my last chance’, ‘I said let’s see what will happen’.

“On October 8, one day after the Hamas offensive, General Zahedi packed his bags and insisted on leaving south, to be with the Mujahideen brothers fighting on the Israeli border; everyone tried to prevent it, we needed him elsewhere, but we couldn’t convince him’. ‘We feel the loss of Martyr Zahedi, just as we felt the loss of Martyr Soleimani, but we will be rewarded by Almighty God, as has always been the case’.

And Nasrallah also explained from the microphones: “I brought a document that summarizes what was said by the Israeli generals and the Israeli media: After more than 6 months, we have not recovered more than half of the hostages. After six months we still haven’t entered Rafah. Six months and there are still air raid sirens. Six months in and IDF soldiers are still being killed every day. Six months and 120,000 people are still displaced. Six months and Israel’s situation has worsened on all levels: political, economic and social.”

According to Hezbollah’s number one: “Netanyahu is detached from reality, more than 60% of Israelis say they are dissatisfied with the results obtained by Israel in Gaza, but he claims that they are close to total victory”. “Gallant said that Hamas no longer exists as a military organization, but less than two hours later they received a heavy blow in Khan Younis, this is total humiliation and detachment from reality.”

“It is America that controls Israel, not Israel that controls America; when the Americans push and stop funding, for example, the Israelis will tremble, Israel’s independence is a lie.” According to Nasrallah, Biden will lose the election if his position on Israel does not change, and he is essentially saying that this is karma. He said: “The Americans are pushing hard for a ceasefire and who knows, maybe today or tomorrow we will see some sort of agreement.” “Developments between Iran and Israel could grow rapidly, and Biden wants a ceasefire in Gaza because it you know.”

According to Nasrallah, the attack on Damascus will lead to a “next phase”, suggesting that he expects some important developments. “The region could see dangerous developments.” Finally he threatened: “First we shot down several Israeli Hermes-450 UAVs, this weekend we shot down a Hermes-900 UAV and our air defense capability is much greater.”

Israeli Justice Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that: “If Netanyahu ends the war without a full-scale attack on Rafah to defeat Hamas, he will not have the authority to continue his term as prime minister.” Israeli Defense Minister Gallant released a statement that: “Preparations to respond to a possible attack by Iran have been completed.” Let us remember that Israel evacuated 28 embassies around the world for fear of retaliation from Iran.

The IDF has published the results of its investigation into a volunteer incident that killed seven WCK aid workers during a humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip: following the incident, the rescue brigade commander and the brigade commander they will be fired. The commander of the Southern Command, the commander of the 162nd division and the brigade commander were reprimanded by the command. However, WCK is not satisfied with this and is calling for an independent investigation.

On April 6, British maritime security company Embry said the vessel was hit in the Red Sea, near Hodeidah in Yemen. The British Maritime Trade Center said the Houthis fired two missiles at a ship in the Red Sea: one was intercepted by coalition forces and the other fell into the water near the vessel, causing no damage or casualties.

A spokesperson for the Houthis’ military wing says that in the last few hours the Houthis have attacked a British ship, two Israeli ships and several US warships in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea using missiles and drones. And I am still confident that 400,000 soldiers are ready to fight for Iran if a regional war with Israel breaks out. Around 5pm Italian time, a raid in the Al-Mandar area targeted a factory in Al-Hudaydah, Yemen.

And now a look at the Aggravation of Israel Hamas updated at 5.27pm on 8 April.

The Israel Defense Forces withdrew all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip overnight after four months of fighting in the Khan Yunis area. There is only one brigade left in the Gaza Strip: Nahal. It has the task of securing the so-called Netzarim corridor, which crosses the Gaza Strip from the Be’eri area to the coast.

Emergency instructions have been issued to the Israeli public: “Stock up water and food for at least three days. Keep photocopies of vital documents and sufficient cash. Fill your car’s fuel tank at least halfway. Get a battery-powered radio and a flashlight.”

Also from Israel, IDF we learn that the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has chosen to appoint BG Roman Gofman as military secretary to the Prime Minister. This comes after consultation with the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, and the Chief of Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi. The officer will be promoted to the rank of Major General. MG Avi Gil will complete his three-year term. The replacement date will be determined based on the assessment of the situation.

On April 8, renewed rocket launches from southern Lebanon towards Israel. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims the use of drones against the southern base of Yohantan, and again claims drone attack against the Zionist base of Yafalet north of Lake Tiberias. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon claims to have launched a drone attack on the Ras Naqoura naval site. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims attack against the Western Yarden Base in the Golan.

Hezbollah destroyed an Israeli Hermes 900 air defense system using an air defense system.

Despite the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip, Palestinian brigade sniper units confirmed that they managed to kill an Israeli soldier who was sheltering in a house in the Sheikh Ajlin area, southwest of Gaza city. They claim the shooting down of an Israeli quadcopter and control of a Skylark drone in the sky of Gaza City.

Online video of the attack by Hamas allies against an Israeli military vehicle of the Merkavah 4 type and bombing of Israeli military concentrations on the front line in the city of Gaza.

Israeli bombing of Gaza continued, targeting the central and southern areas of the Strip. The Zionist newspaper Haaretz revealed on Monday that the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the town of Khan Yunis in Gaza without achieving its main objectives.

The IDF posted photos of Hamas rocket launchers embedded inside a humanitarian area in western Khan Yunis, used to fire rockets at Israel, were hit by the IDF.

Clashes and arrests continue in the West Bank. The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades say they attacked an Israeli military checkpoint in Salem west of Jenin with heavy projectiles.

The Palestinian resistance targets Israeli forces with a homemade explosive device in the Tulkarem camp in the West Bank, there are reported victims among Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militiamen. The Tulkarem Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, announced that its fighters clashed with Israeli forces in several areas of the Tulkarem camp, setting up ambushes and causing confirmed casualties among the ranks of the Israelis.

Israel raided several houses in the city of Jayus and stormed the Balata camp, Nablus; 27 arrests were made in the Hebron area. Israel closes the Al-Muteena area in Husan, west of Bethlehem.

Finally, on the night between 7 and 8 April, Israeli attacks were recorded in the city of Rafah. Preparation, with high probability for the ground attack.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

