ISRAELHAMASWAR. Mossad spy network uncovered by Iran and Türkiye

Since February 24, 2022, espionage is back in fashion and not just on television. There are more and more arrests in countries on charges of espionage. The same thing can be said for the Israel – Hamas war which also has another protagonist, a sworn enemy of Israel: Iran.

In Iran, four people were executed in the last week of January on charges of spying for the Mossad. Turkey, which openly supports Gaza and hosted some Hamas leaders, also said on February 2 that it arrested seven suspects, who sold information obtained to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad through private investigators, arrested in a joint operation of the National Intelligence Organization (NIO) and the Turkish General Directorate of Security.

But the news that went around the globe once again concerned Iran, which claims to have unmasked dozens of Mossad spies in 28 countries. The Iranian Ministry of Security announced this on February 2nd, revealing that a certain number of spies affiliated with the Israeli Mossad reside in 28 countries around the world, as well as revealing private information relating to some of the most important secret military installations. of Israel The sensational news comes, according to the Ministry, after a vast intelligence operation.

The Security Ministry said in a statement: “This operation is the largest intelligence operation against Israel-affiliated security and espionage groups.”

He added that “unparalleled information has been obtained about these groups,” stressing that “the information is now being analyzed and studied so that we can benefit from it.”

The ministry explained that “a number of spies have been monitored and arrested in Tehran and some provinces of the country, while others are still under security surveillance”, noting that “some Iranian spies living abroad have also been discovered, and each person will be assigned a security treatment”. Depending on their situation.”

He also revealed that “there are some points about dozens of spies who have been unmasked on the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe,” adding that “information about foreign spies has been sent to countries that exchange security information with Iran, and these countries arrested them.”

The Ministry of Security underlined that “the Israeli Mossad has tested these spies by assigning them missions harmful to their country”. In addition to obtaining previous security information, Iran’s Ministry of Security also obtained special information related to some of “Israel’s” most important secret military installations, weapons depots and strategic non-military industries, it said.

Interestingly, Iran announced last September that it had thwarted a complex sabotage operation that the Mossad was about to carry out against its missile industries, underlining that this “sabotage operation is the largest in the last 100 years history of the country. “

Iranian intelligence services are launching security campaigns against agents and spies at home, particularly those affiliated with Israeli, British and American intelligence services, as well as agents and spies affiliated with European countries.

What’s strange is that they talk about it. Once upon a time, intelligence operations that exposed other countries’ spy networks were not reported. They followed each other, counter-spyed, and then in total silence they disappeared or were repatriated.

We must therefore ask ourselves what the real reason behind these revelations is. If it is to put to flight existing networks whose existence is known but not their real presence or if as a warning to avoid triggering an escalation against Iran and its allies, read Hezbollah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

